Which Cleveland Clubs Are Right For Me?
Cleveland Golf is well known for its wedge offerings, with RTX 4 a popular line of scoring clubs on both the professional and amateur circuits.
Cleveland has a long-standing heritage in woods and irons dating back to 1979. It was the first company to produce a 460cc driver and it has produced many ground-breaking designs, like the Hi-Bore driver and VAS irons.
To find the right Cleveland clubs for your game, we take a look at the manufacturer’s latest drivers, woods and irons, so you have a better idea of which Cleveland clubs will suit your swing.
Cleveland Clubs Range
Cleveland Launcher HB Driver
Price: £279
Key Technology:
Lighter, redesigned HiBore Crown helps position weight low and deep in head for more launch and forgiveness
More convex, creating stiffer structure for improved sound and feel
Ultra-lightweight hosel non adjustable, saving 15g repositioned to make more user-friendly
Flex-Fin technology on sole returns energy at impact for distance on strikes across face
Cleveland Launcher HB Driver Review
Verdict: The high launch is ideal for slow and mid swing speed players and it seemed to offer enough assistance on off-centre hits to keep the dispersion tight. An impressive amount of performance for the price
Will Suit: Golfers who aren’t fussed about custom fitting, they want a driver that performs off the shelf
BUY NOW: Cleveland Launcher HB Driver from Amazon for £298.26
Cleveland Launcher HB Fairway
Price: £200
Key Technology:
Lighter, redesigned HiBore Crown helps position weight low and deep in head promoting a high-launch, low-spin trajectory
Ultra-lightweight hosel non adjustable, weight saving repositioned to make more user-friendly
Flex-Fins launch ball with more speed across the entire face
Will Suit: Golfers that need a bit of help launching their fairways higher
BUY NOW: Cleveland Launcher HB Fairway from Amazon for £186.71
Cleveland Launcher HB Hybrid
Price: £179
Key Technology:
HiBore crown moves CG low and deep, promoting higher ball flight
Light hosel design saves weight, repositioned low and deep, boosting distance and forgiveness
Flex-Fins aid ball speed across entire face
Will Suit: Golfers who want that ‘fuss free’ easy-to-hit hybrid
BUY NOW: Cleveland Launcher HB Hybrid from Amazon for £160.76
Cleveland Launcher CBX Irons
Price: £570 (Steel, Graphite £648)
Key Technology:
Tour Zip Grooves channel away debris to produce consistent spin and control
Progressive shaping for distance and control through the set
Launcher Cup Face flexes at impact producing distance and forgiveness across face
Microcavity in hosel moves CG closer to middle of face enhancing feel and distance control
Cleveland Launcher HB Irons
Price: £570 (Steel, Graphite £648)
Key Technology:
Hollow design more forgiving
HiBore Crown moves CG low and deep for easy launch and soft landing
Ultra-thin, high-strength steel insert flexes at impact for longer distances
Stabilising ribs improve feel
Internal ribs add strength for customisation of loft and lie
Progressive shaping
Cleveland CBX Wedges
Price: £109
Key Technology:
Rotex Face helps produce more spin for enhanced greenside control
Dual-V Sole Grind and progressively wider sole from heel to toe aids forgiveness
Feel Balancing technology, where CG positioned closer to centre of clubface, improves feel, stability and distance control
Verdict: The CBX wedge was a great all-round package. It inspires confidence without looking clunky, offers a soft feel, excellent control and high levels of forgiveness through the turf. The wide sole helps in bunkers, while the narrower heel section allows the face to be opened slightly. Very impressive in all areas of short game performance
Will Suit: The 84 per cent golfers that already play cavity back irons
BUY NOW: Cleveland CBX Wedge from American Golf for £119
Cleveland RTX 4 Wedges
Price: £129
Key Technology:
Fourth generation Rotex Face technology equals more spin and consistency
Compact shaping uses less offset for more workability
Muscle shaping on back of lofts progressively adjusts CG on X and Y-axes enhancing feel and distance control
MID, LOW, FULL AND XLOW grind options available for varying attack angles
Finish Options:
BUY NOW: Cleveland RTX 4 Tour Satin Wedge from American Golf for £119
BUY NOW: Cleveland RTX 4 Black Satin Wedge from American Golf for £119
BUY NOW: Cleveland RTX 4 Raw Wedge from Amazon for £107.42
Verdict: The RTX 4 looks to be an even more versatile offering while still providing the consistently high levels of spin we experienced on RTX 3. The compact shape and lower bounce options are more suited to the better player, but mid-handicappers who prefer a soft feel shouldn’t rule them out
Will Suit: Better players and mid-handicappers
Cleveland HB (Huntington Beach) Collection Putters
Price: £89
Key Technology:
Precision Milled Face with coarse, diamond-shaped milling pattern for more consistent rolls
304 Stainless Steel delivers soft feel
Customisable to fit stroke
Options:
BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 1 Putter from Amazon for £94.36
BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 2 Putter from Amazon for £76.73
BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 3 Putter from Amazon for £93.90
BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 4 Putter from Amazon for £94.51
BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 6 Putter from Amazon for £94.39
BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 6C Putter
BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 8 Putter from Amazon for £76.89
BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 10 Putter from Amazon for £93.04
BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 11 Putter from Amazon for £75.92
Will Suit: Golfers looking for a soft feel without paying a premium price tag
Cleveland TFi 2135 Putters
Price: £119-£149
Key Technology:
Model-specific optimised face milling for more forgiveness
Polymer TPU Insert dampens vibrations and enhances feel
Raised sightline helps alignment
Options:
BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin 8.0 CB Putter from American Golf for £129
BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Elevado CB Putter from American Golf for £149
BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Elevado Putter from American Golf for £139
BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Rho Putter from American Golf for £139
BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Cero Putter from American Golf for £139
BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin 1.0 Putter from American Golf for £119
Will Suit: Golfers who struggle with alignment
