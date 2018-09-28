Check out the latest clubs that Cleveland Golf has on offer

Which Cleveland Clubs Are Right For Me?

Cleveland Golf is well known for its wedge offerings, with RTX 4 a popular line of scoring clubs on both the professional and amateur circuits.

Cleveland has a long-standing heritage in woods and irons dating back to 1979. It was the first company to produce a 460cc driver and it has produced many ground-breaking designs, like the Hi-Bore driver and VAS irons.

To find the right Cleveland clubs for your game, we take a look at the manufacturer’s latest drivers, woods and irons, so you have a better idea of which Cleveland clubs will suit your swing.

Cleveland Clubs Range

Cleveland Launcher HB Driver

Price: £279

Key Technology:

Lighter, redesigned HiBore Crown helps position weight low and deep in head for more launch and forgiveness

More convex, creating stiffer structure for improved sound and feel

Ultra-lightweight hosel non adjustable, saving 15g repositioned to make more user-friendly

Flex-Fin technology on sole returns energy at impact for distance on strikes across face

Cleveland Launcher HB Driver Review

Verdict: The high launch is ideal for slow and mid swing speed players and it seemed to offer enough assistance on off-centre hits to keep the dispersion tight. An impressive amount of performance for the price

Will Suit: Golfers who aren’t fussed about custom fitting, they want a driver that performs off the shelf

BUY NOW: Cleveland Launcher HB Driver from Amazon for £298.26

Cleveland Launcher HB Fairway

Price: £200

Key Technology:

Lighter, redesigned HiBore Crown helps position weight low and deep in head promoting a high-launch, low-spin trajectory

Ultra-lightweight hosel non adjustable, weight saving repositioned to make more user-friendly

Flex-Fins launch ball with more speed across the entire face

Will Suit: Golfers that need a bit of help launching their fairways higher

BUY NOW: Cleveland Launcher HB Fairway from Amazon for £186.71

Cleveland Launcher HB Hybrid

Price: £179

Key Technology:

HiBore crown moves CG low and deep, promoting higher ball flight

Light hosel design saves weight, repositioned low and deep, boosting distance and forgiveness

Flex-Fins aid ball speed across entire face

Will Suit: Golfers who want that ‘fuss free’ easy-to-hit hybrid

BUY NOW: Cleveland Launcher HB Hybrid from Amazon for £160.76

Cleveland Launcher CBX Irons

Price: £570 (Steel, Graphite £648)

Key Technology:

Tour Zip Grooves channel away debris to produce consistent spin and control

Progressive shaping for distance and control through the set

Launcher Cup Face flexes at impact producing distance and forgiveness across face

Microcavity in hosel moves CG closer to middle of face enhancing feel and distance control

Cleveland Launcher HB Irons

Price: £570 (Steel, Graphite £648)

Key Technology:

Hollow design more forgiving

HiBore Crown moves CG low and deep for easy launch and soft landing

Ultra-thin, high-strength steel insert flexes at impact for longer distances

Stabilising ribs improve feel

Internal ribs add strength for customisation of loft and lie

Progressive shaping

Cleveland CBX Wedges

Price: £109

Key Technology:

Rotex Face helps produce more spin for enhanced greenside control

Dual-V Sole Grind and progressively wider sole from heel to toe aids forgiveness

Feel Balancing technology, where CG positioned closer to centre of clubface, improves feel, stability and distance control

Cleveland CBX Wedge Review

Verdict: The CBX wedge was a great all-round package. It inspires confidence without looking clunky, offers a soft feel, excellent control and high levels of forgiveness through the turf. The wide sole helps in bunkers, while the narrower heel section allows the face to be opened slightly. Very impressive in all areas of short game performance

Will Suit: The 84 per cent golfers that already play cavity back irons

BUY NOW: Cleveland CBX Wedge from American Golf for £119

Cleveland RTX 4 Wedges

Price: £129

Key Technology:

Fourth generation Rotex Face technology equals more spin and consistency

Compact shaping uses less offset for more workability

Muscle shaping on back of lofts progressively adjusts CG on X and Y-axes enhancing feel and distance control

MID, LOW, FULL AND XLOW grind options available for varying attack angles

Finish Options:

BUY NOW: Cleveland RTX 4 Tour Satin Wedge from American Golf for £119

BUY NOW: Cleveland RTX 4 Black Satin Wedge from American Golf for £119

BUY NOW: Cleveland RTX 4 Raw Wedge from Amazon for £107.42

Cleveland RTX 4 Wedge Review

Verdict: The RTX 4 looks to be an even more versatile offering while still providing the consistently high levels of spin we experienced on RTX 3. The compact shape and lower bounce options are more suited to the better player, but mid-handicappers who prefer a soft feel shouldn’t rule them out

Will Suit: Better players and mid-handicappers

Cleveland HB (Huntington Beach) Collection Putters

Price: £89

Key Technology:

Precision Milled Face with coarse, diamond-shaped milling pattern for more consistent rolls

304 Stainless Steel delivers soft feel

Customisable to fit stroke

Options:

BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 1 Putter from Amazon for £94.36

BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 2 Putter from Amazon for £76.73

BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 3 Putter from Amazon for £93.90

BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 4 Putter from Amazon for £94.51

BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 6 Putter from Amazon for £94.39

BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 6C Putter

BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 8 Putter from Amazon for £76.89

BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 10 Putter from Amazon for £93.04

BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntington Beach 11 Putter from Amazon for £75.92

Will Suit: Golfers looking for a soft feel without paying a premium price tag

Cleveland TFi 2135 Putters

Price: £119-£149

Key Technology:

Model-specific optimised face milling for more forgiveness

Polymer TPU Insert dampens vibrations and enhances feel

Raised sightline helps alignment

Options:

BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin 8.0 CB Putter from American Golf for £129

BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Elevado CB Putter from American Golf for £149

BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Elevado Putter from American Golf for £139

BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Rho Putter from American Golf for £139

BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Cero Putter from American Golf for £139

BUY NOW: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin 1.0 Putter from American Golf for £119

Will Suit: Golfers who struggle with alignment

