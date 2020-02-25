Check out the latest clubs that Cobra Golf has on offer and see which models are best for your game

Which Cobra Clubs Are Right For Me?

In 2020 the Cobra clubs range has been designed for golfers of all abilities and they have also introduced ONE length clubs which have been used on Tour by players like Bryson DeChambeau.

Which Cobra clubs will suit your game? Check out the current line-up of Cobra clubs and click the links for further information.

Cobra Clubs Range

Drivers

Cobra King Speedzone Driver

Price: £349

Key Technology:

Design influenced by fast cars, Cobra has optimised six zones of performance on new driver

New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness

New streamlined Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis creates more discretionary weight while maintaining a strong structure

360 Carbon Wrap Crown and optimised aerodynamics and shaping

Front to back adjustable 2g and 14g weights

Cobra King Speedzone Driver Review

Verdict: A sleeker, easier-to-align driver that maintains the excellent all-round performance of King F9 while catering for more golfers.

Will Suit: Golfers that want a driver that competes with the very best but without the top-end price tag.

Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme Driver

Price: £349

Key Technology:

Design influenced by fast cars, Cobra has optimised six zones of performance on new driver

New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness

New streamlined Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis creates more discretionary weight while maintaining a strong structure

360 Carbon Wrap Crown and optimised aerodynamics and shaping

Increased forgiveness on off-centre hits via an additional 17g fixed weight

Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme Driver Review

Verdict: A sleeker, easier-to-align driver that maintains the excellent all-round performance of King F9 while catering for more golfers.

Will Suit: Golfers who need more forgiveness with the driver

Cobra King F-Max Airspeed Driver

Price: £269

Key Technology:

New carbon fibre crown to save 10-grams of discretionary weight.

Clubhead is two grams lighter without sacrificing stability and forgiveness.

Lighter Airspeed shaft, and six-gram lighter Lamkin midsize grip design

New PWR Ridge design on the crown to assist with alignment and improved aerodynamics.

Will Suit: Golfers who need help swinging faster and ensuring better contact.

Fairways

Cobra King Speedzone Fairway

Price: £229

Key Technology:

Design influenced by fast cars.

New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness

New sole rail design to help launch and create easier strikes.

12g weight to fine tune ball flight, and launch conditions.

Will Suit: Golfers that want a fairway that competes with the very best but without the top-end price tag.

Cobra King Speedzone Tour Fairway

Price: £229

Key Technology:

Design influenced by fast cars.

New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness

New sole rail design to help launch and create easier strikes.

12g weight to fine tune ball flight, and launch conditions.

More compact shape with forward CG weighting designed for better players that desire low spin, a more piercing trajectory and workability.

Will Suit: Players comfortable looking down at a small headed fairway-wood.

Cobra King Speedzone Big Tour Fairway

Price: £229

Key Technology:

Design influenced by fast cars.

New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness

New sole rail design to help launch and create easier strikes.

12g weight to fine tune ball flight, and launch conditions.

Largest profile, stronger lofts and forward CG weighting

Will Suit: Players who want a large looking head and more forgiveness from their fairway woods.

Cobra F-Max Airpseed Fairway

Price: £189

Key Technology:

New carbon fibre crown to save weight.

Clubhead is lighter without sacrificing stability and forgiveness.

Lighter Airspeed shaft, and six-gram lighter Lamkin midsize grip design

New PWR Ridge design on the crown to assist with alignment and improved aerodynamics.

Low profile, shallow face design lowers the CG for higher launch while back/heel weighting creates draw bias.

Will Suit: Golfers who need help swinging faster and ensuring better contact.

Hybrids

Cobra King Speedzone Hybrid

Price: £189

Key Technology:

Design influenced by fast cars.

New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness

New sole rail design to help launch and create easier strikes.

12g weight to fine tune ball flight, and launch conditions.

Will Suit: Golfers that want a hybrid that competes with the very best but without the top-end price tag.

Cobra King Speedzone ONE Length Hybrid

Price: £189

Key Technology:

Design influenced by fast cars.

New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness

New sole rail design to help launch and create easier strikes.

12g weight to fine tune ball flight, and launch conditions.

One Length technology

Will Suit: Golfers who want a high-performance hybrid but with the One Length technology.

Cobra F-Max Airspeed Hybrid

Price: £159

Key Technology:

New carbon fibre crown to save weight.

Clubhead is lighter without sacrificing stability and forgiveness.

Lighter Airspeed shaft, and six-gram lighter Lamkin midsize grip design

New PWR Ridge design on the crown to assist with alignment and improved aerodynamics.

Low profile, shallow face design lowers the CG for higher launch while back/heel weighting creates draw bias.

Will Suit: Golfers who need help swinging faster and ensuring better contact.

Irons

Cobra King Speedzone Irons

Price: £699

Key Technology:

First ever carbon fibre topline creating a new I-beam type of construction.

Wide body Speedback shaping returns to lower the CG

Pwrshell face features an updated E9 structure

Progressive grooves that go from V-shaped grooves in the 4-6-irons to U-shaped grooves in the 7-PW

Cobra King Speedzone Irons Review

Verdict: Offers increased distance over the King F9 on a stronger flight thanks to lower spin. Direction seemed just as easy to control despite stronger lofts

Will Suit: If you’re all about distance and forgiveness with your iron shots, the King Speedzone is certainly one of the models to try in 2020

Cobra King Speedzone ONE Length Irons

Price: £699

Key Technology:

First ever carbon fibre topline creating a new I-beam type of construction.

Wide body Speedback shaping returns to lower the CG

Pwrshell face features an updated E9 structure

Progressive grooves that go from V-shaped grooves in the 4-6-irons to U-shaped grooves in the 7-PW

The One Length set option boasts fine-tuned lie angles and progressive shaft weighting to optimize launch and forgiveness in the long irons, and lower launch with more control in the scoring irons and wedges.

Will Suit: If you’re all about distance and forgiveness with your iron shots, the King Speedzone is certainly one of the models to try in 2020

Cobra King Forged Tec Irons

Price: £769

Key Technology:

Traditional muscleback shape but in a hollow design

Cavity is infused with energizing foam microspheres that fine-tune acoustics and create the softer feel

Thin Pwrshell Face for increased ball speeds

Updated forged face insert creates a larger Sweet Zone.

Tungsten toe weight centres the CG behind the hitting area

Will Suit: Golfers seeking a simple, aesthetically pleasing iron with more forgiveness.

Cobra King Forged Tec ONE Length Irons

Price: £899

Key Technology:

Traditional muscleback shape but in a hollow design

Cavity is infused with energizing foam microspheres that fine-tune acoustics and create the softer feel

Thin Pwrshell Face for increased ball speeds

Updated forged face insert creates a larger Sweet Zone.

Tungsten toe weight centres the CG behind the hitting area

Manipulated the design of each iron to match the weight and length of a 7-iron

Will Suit: Golfers seeking a simple, aesthetically pleasing iron with more forgiveness and the One Length technology.

Cobra King Pro Irons

Price: £749

Key Technology:

Cavity back design in mid and long irons provide forgiveness, and muscle back design in short irons enables great precision.

Tungsten inserts in toe help enable precision and shot making.

A 10-25 Carbon Steel forged head aids shaping and soft feel.

CNC Milled faces and wedge style grooves deliver maximum spin and consistent launch trajectories.

Will Suit: Low handicappers and professionals.

Cobra King Forged MB Irons

Price: £329

Key Technology:

Tour inspired design

Tungsten weights added to the toe and sole to impact CG and MOI.

CNC Milled face and grooves

Diamonized Black Metal finish.

Will Suit: The best strikers of the golf ball.

Cobra King T-Rail Combo Irons

Price: £329

Key Technology:

First, all-hollow iron-hybrid set in the super game-improvement category.

Fuse a hollow, hybrid shape with an iron face and topline, creating an iron-hybrid design

Baffler Rails enhance the turf interaction

High-strength, forged steel face designed with E9 Technology

Will Suit: High handicappers that need help with striking the ball consistently.

Cobra King F-Max Airspeed Irons

Price: £549

Key Technology:

Lighter Airspeed shaft, and six-gram lighter Lamkin midsize grip design

Deep undercut cavity, low profile shape and stronger lofts throughout the set.

Weight low and wide increases stability and forgiveness

Heel-biased weighting provides draw trajectory.

Long irons feature more offset to increase accuracy and forgiveness

Will Suit: Golfers who need help swinging faster and ensuring better contact.

Cobra King MiM Wedges

Price: £99

Key Technology:

Feature a fully Metal-Injection-Molded (MIM) 304 stainless steel head construction

First in golf to utilise a fully robotic polishing process

Fully CNC milled face that maximises surface roughness

Progressive groove shapes are CNC milled to optimise performance

Will Suit: Players who seek a premium wedge without the premium price tag.

Which clubs in the Cobra clubs range best suit you?

