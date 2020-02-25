Check out the latest clubs that Cobra Golf has on offer and see which models are best for your game
Which Cobra Clubs Are Right For Me?
In 2020 the Cobra clubs range has been designed for golfers of all abilities and they have also introduced ONE length clubs which have been used on Tour by players like Bryson DeChambeau.
Which Cobra clubs will suit your game? Check out the current line-up of Cobra clubs and click the links for further information.
Drivers
Cobra King Speedzone Driver
Price: £349
Key Technology:
- Design influenced by fast cars, Cobra has optimised six zones of performance on new driver
- New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness
- New streamlined Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis creates more discretionary weight while maintaining a strong structure
- 360 Carbon Wrap Crown and optimised aerodynamics and shaping
- Front to back adjustable 2g and 14g weights
Cobra King Speedzone Driver Review
Verdict: A sleeker, easier-to-align driver that maintains the excellent all-round performance of King F9 while catering for more golfers.
Will Suit: Golfers that want a driver that competes with the very best but without the top-end price tag.
Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme Driver
Price: £349
Key Technology:
- Design influenced by fast cars, Cobra has optimised six zones of performance on new driver
- New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness
- New streamlined Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis creates more discretionary weight while maintaining a strong structure
- 360 Carbon Wrap Crown and optimised aerodynamics and shaping
- Increased forgiveness on off-centre hits via an additional 17g fixed weight
Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme Driver Review
Will Suit: Golfers who need more forgiveness with the driver
Cobra King F-Max Airspeed Driver
Price: £269
Key Technology:
- New carbon fibre crown to save 10-grams of discretionary weight.
- Clubhead is two grams lighter without sacrificing stability and forgiveness.
- Lighter Airspeed shaft, and six-gram lighter Lamkin midsize grip design
- New PWR Ridge design on the crown to assist with alignment and improved aerodynamics.
Will Suit: Golfers who need help swinging faster and ensuring better contact.
Fairways
Cobra King Speedzone Fairway
Price: £229
Key Technology:
- Design influenced by fast cars.
- New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness
- New sole rail design to help launch and create easier strikes.
- 12g weight to fine tune ball flight, and launch conditions.
Will Suit: Golfers that want a fairway that competes with the very best but without the top-end price tag.
Cobra King Speedzone Tour Fairway
Price: £229
Key Technology:
- Design influenced by fast cars.
- New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness
- New sole rail design to help launch and create easier strikes.
- 12g weight to fine tune ball flight, and launch conditions.
- More compact shape with forward CG weighting designed for better players that desire low spin, a more piercing trajectory and workability.
Will Suit: Players comfortable looking down at a small headed fairway-wood.
Cobra King Speedzone Big Tour Fairway
Price: £229
Key Technology:
- Design influenced by fast cars.
- New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness
- New sole rail design to help launch and create easier strikes.
- 12g weight to fine tune ball flight, and launch conditions.
- Largest profile, stronger lofts and forward CG weighting
Will Suit: Players who want a large looking head and more forgiveness from their fairway woods.
Cobra F-Max Airpseed Fairway
Price: £189
Key Technology:
- New carbon fibre crown to save weight.
- Clubhead is lighter without sacrificing stability and forgiveness.
- Lighter Airspeed shaft, and six-gram lighter Lamkin midsize grip design
- New PWR Ridge design on the crown to assist with alignment and improved aerodynamics.
- Low profile, shallow face design lowers the CG for higher launch while back/heel weighting creates draw bias.
Will Suit: Golfers who need help swinging faster and ensuring better contact.
Hybrids
Cobra King Speedzone Hybrid
Price: £189
Key Technology:
- Design influenced by fast cars.
- New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness
- New sole rail design to help launch and create easier strikes.
- 12g weight to fine tune ball flight, and launch conditions.
Will Suit: Golfers that want a hybrid that competes with the very best but without the top-end price tag.
Cobra King Speedzone ONE Length Hybrid
Price: £189
Key Technology:
- Design influenced by fast cars.
- New CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness
- New sole rail design to help launch and create easier strikes.
- 12g weight to fine tune ball flight, and launch conditions.
- One Length technology
Will Suit: Golfers who want a high-performance hybrid but with the One Length technology.
Cobra F-Max Airspeed Hybrid
Price: £159
Key Technology:
- New carbon fibre crown to save weight.
- Clubhead is lighter without sacrificing stability and forgiveness.
- Lighter Airspeed shaft, and six-gram lighter Lamkin midsize grip design
- New PWR Ridge design on the crown to assist with alignment and improved aerodynamics.
- Low profile, shallow face design lowers the CG for higher launch while back/heel weighting creates draw bias.
Will Suit: Golfers who need help swinging faster and ensuring better contact.
Irons
Cobra King Speedzone Irons
Price: £699
Key Technology:
- First ever carbon fibre topline creating a new I-beam type of construction.
- Wide body Speedback shaping returns to lower the CG
- Pwrshell face features an updated E9 structure
- Progressive grooves that go from V-shaped grooves in the 4-6-irons to U-shaped grooves in the 7-PW
Cobra King Speedzone Irons Review
Verdict: Offers increased distance over the King F9 on a stronger flight thanks to lower spin. Direction seemed just as easy to control despite stronger lofts
Will Suit: If you’re all about distance and forgiveness with your iron shots, the King Speedzone is certainly one of the models to try in 2020
Cobra King Speedzone ONE Length Irons
Price: £699
Key Technology:
- First ever carbon fibre topline creating a new I-beam type of construction.
- Wide body Speedback shaping returns to lower the CG
- Pwrshell face features an updated E9 structure
- Progressive grooves that go from V-shaped grooves in the 4-6-irons to U-shaped grooves in the 7-PW
- The One Length set option boasts fine-tuned lie angles and progressive shaft weighting to optimize launch and forgiveness in the long irons, and lower launch with more control in the scoring irons and wedges.
Will Suit: If you’re all about distance and forgiveness with your iron shots, the King Speedzone is certainly one of the models to try in 2020
Cobra King Forged Tec Irons
Price: £769
Key Technology:
- Traditional muscleback shape but in a hollow design
- Cavity is infused with energizing foam microspheres that fine-tune acoustics and create the softer feel
- Thin Pwrshell Face for increased ball speeds
- Updated forged face insert creates a larger Sweet Zone.
- Tungsten toe weight centres the CG behind the hitting area
Will Suit: Golfers seeking a simple, aesthetically pleasing iron with more forgiveness.
Cobra King Forged Tec ONE Length Irons
Price: £899
Key Technology:
- Traditional muscleback shape but in a hollow design
- Cavity is infused with energizing foam microspheres that fine-tune acoustics and create the softer feel
- Thin Pwrshell Face for increased ball speeds
- Updated forged face insert creates a larger Sweet Zone.
- Tungsten toe weight centres the CG behind the hitting area
- Manipulated the design of each iron to match the weight and length of a 7-iron
Will Suit: Golfers seeking a simple, aesthetically pleasing iron with more forgiveness and the One Length technology.
Cobra King Pro Irons
Price: £749
Key Technology:
- Cavity back design in mid and long irons provide forgiveness, and muscle back design in short irons enables great precision.
- Tungsten inserts in toe help enable precision and shot making.
- A 10-25 Carbon Steel forged head aids shaping and soft feel.
- CNC Milled faces and wedge style grooves deliver maximum spin and consistent launch trajectories.
Will Suit: Low handicappers and professionals.
Cobra King Forged MB Irons
Price: £329
Key Technology:
- Tour inspired design
- Tungsten weights added to the toe and sole to impact CG and MOI.
- CNC Milled face and grooves
- Diamonized Black Metal finish.
Will Suit: The best strikers of the golf ball.
Cobra King T-Rail Combo Irons
Price: £329
Key Technology:
- First, all-hollow iron-hybrid set in the super game-improvement category.
- Fuse a hollow, hybrid shape with an iron face and topline, creating an iron-hybrid design
- Baffler Rails enhance the turf interaction
- High-strength, forged steel face designed with E9 Technology
Will Suit: High handicappers that need help with striking the ball consistently.
Cobra King F-Max Airspeed Irons
Price: £549
Key Technology:
- Lighter Airspeed shaft, and six-gram lighter Lamkin midsize grip design
- Deep undercut cavity, low profile shape and stronger lofts throughout the set.
- Weight low and wide increases stability and forgiveness
- Heel-biased weighting provides draw trajectory.
- Long irons feature more offset to increase accuracy and forgiveness
Will Suit: Golfers who need help swinging faster and ensuring better contact.
Cobra King MiM Wedges
Price: £99
Key Technology:
- Feature a fully Metal-Injection-Molded (MIM) 304 stainless steel head construction
- First in golf to utilise a fully robotic polishing process
- Fully CNC milled face that maximises surface roughness
- Progressive groove shapes are CNC milled to optimise performance
Will Suit: Players who seek a premium wedge without the premium price tag.
Which clubs in the Cobra clubs range best suit you?
Browse the Golf Monthly website for more Cobra clubs video reviews, and keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.