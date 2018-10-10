Check out the latest clubs that Cobra Golf has on offer

Which Cobra Clubs Are Right For Me?

Cobra Golf has an extensive range of clubs designed for golfers of all abilities, including an impressive line-up for lady golfers, as well as ONE length clubs.

Which Cobra clubs will suit your game? Check out the current line-up of Cobra clubs for male and lady golfers, and click the links for further information.

Cobra Clubs Range

Cobra King F8 Driver

Price: £329

Key Technology:

CNC Milled titanium face produces more consistent bulge and roll properties for improved distance and accuracy

360˚ Aero on front of crown and sole reduce drag for more clubhead speed

Adjustable sole weights alter launch, spin and shot shape

Women’s King F8 driver also available

Cobra King F8 Driver Review

Verdict: Cobra seems to have placed more focus on the performance golfers’ experience on the course rather than the appearance on the shelf and that’s a smart move. While the grey may fail to catch the eye, your attention is caught by the impressive all-round performance of both drivers as well as the modest price tag that accompanies it. While the carry distance was comparable with more premium drivers launched in 2017, the accuracy that came with it will be a saviour for those who currently struggle finding fairways. Factor in the Cobra Connect technology, which will highlight strengths and weaknesses via a free app, the value for money here is exceptional

Will Suit: Mid to slow swing speeds. The CNC Milled Face seems to genuinely help make the King F8 a more user-friendly offering and with the F8+ model, all abilities and swing types look to be catered for

BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 Driver from American Golf for £329

Cobra King F8+ Driver

Price: £329

Key Technology:

Cobra King F8+ Driver Review

Will Suit: Faster swing players

BUY NOW: Cobra King F8+ Driver from American Golf for £329

Cobra F-MAX Superlite Offset Driver

Price: £249

Key Technology:

Re-engineered with 18g in weight-savings, to ensure fast club and ball speed performance for moderate swing speeds

Oversized address profile for added forgiveness

Subtle crown alignment feature to assist aim

Thin forged 6-4 Titanium face insert with E9 Technology, a variable thickness face structure that enhances ball speed and distance on hits across face

Internal weight pad positions weight low, back and towards heel to deliver higher launching trajectories and straighter ball flights

Related: Cobra F-MAX Superlite Woods and Irons Revealed

Will Suit: Golfers with moderate swing speeds

Cobra King F8 Fairway

Price: £199

Key Technology:

Cobra’s Dual Baffler Rail features tighter-spaced rails with CG centred between them to reduce twisting for forgiveness and help maintain head speed

Aero strips help reduce drag and increase head speed for more distance

Cobra King F8 Fairway Review

Verdict: Pound for pound, this has to be one of the best fairway woods on the market, offering great feel, flight and looks that we’re sure will make it very popular

Will Suit: A wide range of skill levels

BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 Fairway from American Golf for £199

Cobra King F8+ Fairway

Price: £199

Key Technology:

Cobra’s Dual Baffler Rail features tighter-spaced rails with CG centred between them to reduce twisting for forgiveness and help maintain head speed

Aero strips help reduce drag and increase head speed for more distance

More compact and lower-spinning than standard model

Cobra King F8+ Fairway Review

Will Suit: A wide range of skill levels, although the more compact head will appeal to those who like to work the ball

BUY NOW: Cobra King F8+ Fairway from American Golf for £199

BUY NOW: Women’s Cobra King F8+ Fairway from American Golf for £199

Cobra F-MAX Superlite Fairway

Price: £179

Key Technology:

Weight savings equate to fast club and ball speed performance for moderate swing speeds

Low profile, shallow face design using high-strength forged 455 stainless steel to enhance ball speed and launch across face from a variety of turf conditions

Women’s F-MAX Superlite fairway available

Will Suit: Golfers with moderate swing speeds

Cobra King F8 Hybrid

Price: £169

Key Technology:

Faster and more forgiving Baffler Rails that deliver maximum playability from all lies

Crown aero trips optimise aerodynamic performance for faster clubhead speeds and increased distance

Women’s King F8 hybrid available

Cobra King F8 Hybrid Review

Verdict: The standard length hybrid is an worthy member of the impressive King F8 family. As well as supplying good distance, this is the case on off-centre hits too and the rails genuinely help rescue a poor strike and extract the ball from questionable lies in the rough

Will Suit: A wide range handicaps with moderate to high swing speeds

BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 Hybrid from American Golf for £169

BUY NOW: Women’s Cobra King F8 Hybrid from American Golf for £169

Cobra King F8 ONE Length Hybrid

Price: £169

Key Technology:

Re-engineered with 7-iron length, weighting and lie angle for more consistency and simplicity

Faster and more forgiving Baffler Rails that deliver maximum playability from all lies

Crown aero trips optimise aerodynamic performance for faster clubhead speeds and increased distance

Cobra King F8 ONE Length Hybrid Review

Verdict: They may take some getting used to if you’re a normal iron set user

Will Suit: A wide range handicaps with moderate to higher swing speeds seeking a more forgiving alternative to their ONE Length long irons

BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 ONE Length Hybrid from American Golf for £169

Cobra F-MAX Superlite Hybrid

Price: £159

Key Technology:

Internal weight pad strategically positions weight low, back and heelward and an offset hosel design to help golfers with a slice

Crown alignment helps with aim

Will Suit: Golfers with moderate swing speeds

Cobra King F8 Irons

Price: £649

Key Technology:

Forged PWRSHELL face generates more speed, distance and forgiveness

Carbon feel technology, carbon-fibre medallions and inserts deliver sound and feel

Each club designed to perform differently

Progressive spin technology for control and workability

Women’s set available

Cobra King F8 Irons Review

Verdict: A thoughtful set that incorporates design improvements that will offer quick and tangible benefits in performance to the average golfer. Long and consistently so with a solid feel and high levels of off-centre forgiveness. Factor in the built-in Cobra Connect and additional tags for the extra clubs and the value for money on offer is staggering

Will Suit: A wide range of abilities and those with moderate to high swing speeds

BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 Irons from American Golf for £559

BUY NOW: Women’s Cobra King F8 Irons (Graphite) from American Golf for £749

Cobra King F8 ONE Length Irons

Price: £649

Key Technology:

Forged PWRSHELL face generates more speed, distance and forgiveness

Carbon feel technology, carbon-fibre medallions and inserts deliver sound and feel

Engineered with same weighting and length shaft as 7-iron for more consistency

Progressive spin technology for control and workability

Cobra King F8 ONE Length Irons Review

Verdict: Improvements have been made in the One Length set through adjustment of the hosel lengths and use of flighted shafts, which means golfers should see more consistent trajectories

Will Suit: A wide range of abilities and those with moderate to high swing speeds

BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 ONE Length Irons from American Golf for £649

Cobra King Forged Tec Black Irons

Price: £799

Key Technology:

Forged 4140 Stainless Steel provides improved deflection and increased ball speed

Technology Enhanced Cavity (TEC) features 100% carbon fibre medallion that damps vibrations for a softer, more solid feel

Dimonized Black Metal (DBM) Matte Finish reduces glare and provides extreme wear resistance

High-density Tungsten weights in heel and toe of clubhead aid forgiveness

ONE length irons match weight and length of a 7-iron

Will Suit: Mid handicappers and below with moderate to high swing speeds

BUY NOW: Cobra King Forged Tec Black Irons from American Golf for £799

BUY NOW: Cobra King Forged Tec Black ONE Length Irons from American Golf for £699

Cobra King Forged Tour Irons

Price: £749

Key Technology:

High density tungsten weights on sole deliver forgiveness and precision

Thermoplastic Polyurethane insert dampens vibrations for improved feel

CNC milling delivers maximum spin and trajectory

Will Suit: Better players who demand superior feel and trajectory control

BUY NOW: Cobra King Forged Tour Irons from American Golf for £749

Cobra King Pro Irons

Price: £749

Key Technology:

Cavity back design in mid and long irons provide forgiveness, and muscle back design in short irons enables great precision

Tungsten inserts in toe help enable precision and shot making

A 10-25 Carbon Steel forged head aids shaping and soft feel

CNC Milled faces and wedge style grooves deliver maximum spin and consistent launch trajectories

Will Suit: Low handicappers and professionals

Cobra King Oversize Irons

Price: £599

Key Technology:

Increased MOI due to oversize profile, providing more forgiveness

High strength L-Cup face has a larger sweet zone, which delivers more ball speed

Will Suit: Game improvers who require an element of forgiveness

BUY NOW: Cobra King Oversize Irons from American Golf for £599

Cobra King Black Wedges

Price: £109

Key Technology:

Progressive Spin technology delivers greenside versatility and precision

8620 Carbon Steel construction and DBM finish results in premium black satin look that diffuses light and lasts longer than any other black finish

Cobra Connect technology works with Arccos 360 mobile app to provide golfers with detailed stats and data

Options:

3 sole grinds: Versatile, Classic, WideLow

ONE Wedge designed to compliment ONE Length iron and hybrid offerings

Will Suit: A wide range of playing abilities

BUY NOW: Cobra King Black Classic Wedge from American Golf for £109

BUY NOW: Cobra King Black Versatile Wedge from American Golf for £109

BUY NOW: Cobra King Black WideLow Wedge from Amazon for £138.76

BUY NOW: Cobra King Black ONE Wedge from American Golf for £109

Which Cobra Clubs will suit your game?

