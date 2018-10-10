Check out the latest clubs that Cobra Golf has on offer
Which Cobra Clubs Are Right For Me?
Cobra Golf has an extensive range of clubs designed for golfers of all abilities, including an impressive line-up for lady golfers, as well as ONE length clubs.
Which Cobra clubs will suit your game? Check out the current line-up of Cobra clubs for male and lady golfers, and click the links for further information.
Cobra Clubs Range
Cobra King F8 Driver
Price: £329
Key Technology:
CNC Milled titanium face produces more consistent bulge and roll properties for improved distance and accuracy
360˚ Aero on front of crown and sole reduce drag for more clubhead speed
Adjustable sole weights alter launch, spin and shot shape
Women’s King F8 driver also available
Verdict: Cobra seems to have placed more focus on the performance golfers’ experience on the course rather than the appearance on the shelf and that’s a smart move. While the grey may fail to catch the eye, your attention is caught by the impressive all-round performance of both drivers as well as the modest price tag that accompanies it. While the carry distance was comparable with more premium drivers launched in 2017, the accuracy that came with it will be a saviour for those who currently struggle finding fairways. Factor in the Cobra Connect technology, which will highlight strengths and weaknesses via a free app, the value for money here is exceptional
Will Suit: Mid to slow swing speeds. The CNC Milled Face seems to genuinely help make the King F8 a more user-friendly offering and with the F8+ model, all abilities and swing types look to be catered for
BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 Driver from American Golf for £329
Cobra King F8+ Driver
Price: £329
Key Technology:
CNC Milled titanium face produces more consistent bulge and roll properties for improved distance and accuracy
360˚ Aero on front of crown and sole reduce drag for more clubhead speed
Adjustable sole weights alter launch, spin and shot shape
Verdict: Cobra seems to have placed more focus on the performance golfers’ experience on the course rather than the appearance on the shelf and that’s a smart move. While the grey may fail to catch the eye, your attention is caught by the impressive all-round performance of both drivers as well as the modest price tag that accompanies it. While the carry distance was comparable with more premium drivers launched in 2017, the accuracy that came with it will be a saviour for those who currently struggle finding fairways. Factor in the Cobra Connect technology, which will highlight strengths and weaknesses via a free app, the value for money here is exceptional
Will Suit: Faster swing players
BUY NOW: Cobra King F8+ Driver from American Golf for £329
Cobra F-MAX Superlite Offset Driver
Price: £249
Key Technology:
Re-engineered with 18g in weight-savings, to ensure fast club and ball speed performance for moderate swing speeds
Oversized address profile for added forgiveness
Subtle crown alignment feature to assist aim
Thin forged 6-4 Titanium face insert with E9 Technology, a variable thickness face structure that enhances ball speed and distance on hits across face
Internal weight pad positions weight low, back and towards heel to deliver higher launching trajectories and straighter ball flights
Related: Cobra F-MAX Superlite Woods and Irons Revealed
Will Suit: Golfers with moderate swing speeds
Cobra King F8 Fairway
Price: £199
Key Technology:
Cobra’s Dual Baffler Rail features tighter-spaced rails with CG centred between them to reduce twisting for forgiveness and help maintain head speed
Aero strips help reduce drag and increase head speed for more distance
Verdict: Pound for pound, this has to be one of the best fairway woods on the market, offering great feel, flight and looks that we’re sure will make it very popular
Will Suit: A wide range of skill levels
BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 Fairway from American Golf for £199
Cobra King F8+ Fairway
Price: £199
Key Technology:
Cobra’s Dual Baffler Rail features tighter-spaced rails with CG centred between them to reduce twisting for forgiveness and help maintain head speed
Aero strips help reduce drag and increase head speed for more distance
More compact and lower-spinning than standard model
Verdict: Pound for pound, this has to be one of the best fairway woods on the market, offering great feel, flight and looks that we’re sure will make it very popular
Will Suit: A wide range of skill levels, although the more compact head will appeal to those who like to work the ball
BUY NOW: Cobra King F8+ Fairway from American Golf for £199
BUY NOW: Women’s Cobra King F8+ Fairway from American Golf for £199
Cobra F-MAX Superlite Fairway
Price: £179
Key Technology:
Weight savings equate to fast club and ball speed performance for moderate swing speeds
Low profile, shallow face design using high-strength forged 455 stainless steel to enhance ball speed and launch across face from a variety of turf conditions
Women’s F-MAX Superlite fairway available
Will Suit: Golfers with moderate swing speeds
Cobra King F8 Hybrid
Price: £169
Key Technology:
Faster and more forgiving Baffler Rails that deliver maximum playability from all lies
Crown aero trips optimise aerodynamic performance for faster clubhead speeds and increased distance
Women’s King F8 hybrid available
Verdict: The standard length hybrid is an worthy member of the impressive King F8 family. As well as supplying good distance, this is the case on off-centre hits too and the rails genuinely help rescue a poor strike and extract the ball from questionable lies in the rough
Will Suit: A wide range handicaps with moderate to high swing speeds
BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 Hybrid from American Golf for £169
BUY NOW: Women’s Cobra King F8 Hybrid from American Golf for £169
Cobra King F8 ONE Length Hybrid
Price: £169
Key Technology:
Re-engineered with 7-iron length, weighting and lie angle for more consistency and simplicity
Faster and more forgiving Baffler Rails that deliver maximum playability from all lies
Crown aero trips optimise aerodynamic performance for faster clubhead speeds and increased distance
Cobra King F8 ONE Length Hybrid Review
Verdict: They may take some getting used to if you’re a normal iron set user
Will Suit: A wide range handicaps with moderate to higher swing speeds seeking a more forgiving alternative to their ONE Length long irons
BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 ONE Length Hybrid from American Golf for £169
Cobra F-MAX Superlite Hybrid
Price: £159
Key Technology:
Internal weight pad strategically positions weight low, back and heelward and an offset hosel design to help golfers with a slice
Crown alignment helps with aim
Will Suit: Golfers with moderate swing speeds
Cobra King F8 Irons
Price: £649
Key Technology:
Forged PWRSHELL face generates more speed, distance and forgiveness
Carbon feel technology, carbon-fibre medallions and inserts deliver sound and feel
Each club designed to perform differently
Progressive spin technology for control and workability
Women’s set available
Verdict: A thoughtful set that incorporates design improvements that will offer quick and tangible benefits in performance to the average golfer. Long and consistently so with a solid feel and high levels of off-centre forgiveness. Factor in the built-in Cobra Connect and additional tags for the extra clubs and the value for money on offer is staggering
Will Suit: A wide range of abilities and those with moderate to high swing speeds
BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 Irons from American Golf for £559
BUY NOW: Women’s Cobra King F8 Irons (Graphite) from American Golf for £749
Cobra King F8 ONE Length Irons
Price: £649
Key Technology:
Forged PWRSHELL face generates more speed, distance and forgiveness
Carbon feel technology, carbon-fibre medallions and inserts deliver sound and feel
Engineered with same weighting and length shaft as 7-iron for more consistency
Progressive spin technology for control and workability
Cobra King F8 ONE Length Irons Review
Verdict: Improvements have been made in the One Length set through adjustment of the hosel lengths and use of flighted shafts, which means golfers should see more consistent trajectories
Will Suit: A wide range of abilities and those with moderate to high swing speeds
BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 ONE Length Irons from American Golf for £649
Cobra King Forged Tec Black Irons
Price: £799
Key Technology:
Forged 4140 Stainless Steel provides improved deflection and increased ball speed
Technology Enhanced Cavity (TEC) features 100% carbon fibre medallion that damps vibrations for a softer, more solid feel
Dimonized Black Metal (DBM) Matte Finish reduces glare and provides extreme wear resistance
High-density Tungsten weights in heel and toe of clubhead aid forgiveness
ONE length irons match weight and length of a 7-iron
Will Suit: Mid handicappers and below with moderate to high swing speeds
BUY NOW: Cobra King Forged Tec Black Irons from American Golf for £799
BUY NOW: Cobra King Forged Tec Black ONE Length Irons from American Golf for £699
Cobra King Forged Tour Irons
Price: £749
Key Technology:
High density tungsten weights on sole deliver forgiveness and precision
Thermoplastic Polyurethane insert dampens vibrations for improved feel
CNC milling delivers maximum spin and trajectory
Will Suit: Better players who demand superior feel and trajectory control
BUY NOW: Cobra King Forged Tour Irons from American Golf for £749
Cobra King Pro Irons
Price: £749
Key Technology:
Cavity back design in mid and long irons provide forgiveness, and muscle back design in short irons enables great precision
Tungsten inserts in toe help enable precision and shot making
A 10-25 Carbon Steel forged head aids shaping and soft feel
CNC Milled faces and wedge style grooves deliver maximum spin and consistent launch trajectories
Will Suit: Low handicappers and professionals
Cobra King Oversize Irons
Price: £599
Key Technology:
Increased MOI due to oversize profile, providing more forgiveness
High strength L-Cup face has a larger sweet zone, which delivers more ball speed
Will Suit: Game improvers who require an element of forgiveness
BUY NOW: Cobra King Oversize Irons from American Golf for £599
Cobra King Black Wedges
Price: £109
Key Technology:
Progressive Spin technology delivers greenside versatility and precision
8620 Carbon Steel construction and DBM finish results in premium black satin look that diffuses light and lasts longer than any other black finish
Cobra Connect technology works with Arccos 360 mobile app to provide golfers with detailed stats and data
Options:
3 sole grinds: Versatile, Classic, WideLow
ONE Wedge designed to compliment ONE Length iron and hybrid offerings
Will Suit: A wide range of playing abilities
BUY NOW: Cobra King Black Classic Wedge from American Golf for £109
BUY NOW: Cobra King Black Versatile Wedge from American Golf for £109
BUY NOW: Cobra King Black WideLow Wedge from Amazon for £138.76
BUY NOW: Cobra King Black ONE Wedge from American Golf for £109
Which Cobra Clubs will suit your game?
Browse the Golf Monthly website for more Cobra clubs video reviews, and keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.