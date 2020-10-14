In this guide we take a look at some of the most compact golf trolleys currently on the market.

A recent trend in golf is that golf trolley manufacturers have sought to make models that can be folded up and down quickly and efficiently, whilst making sure they produce the smallest footprint possible to save space in the car, garage or wherever you keep your golf equipment.

As such, compactness, along other factors like durability, features and ease of use, has become a crucial component to think about when buying a golf trolley of any kind, whether it be electric, a push model or one with a remote.

Thankfully many brands make excellent models that shrink to almost nothing which makes storage extremely easy and convenient. This is where this post comes in.

Below we have taken a look at some of the most compact and lightweight trolleys on the market so that if space is at a premium in your house or car, you can still get a powerful, user-friendly trolley with lots of features.

Most Compact Golf Trolleys – Lightweight Golf Trolley

Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley

+ Folds down compactly and quickly

+ Distances displayed on a crystal clear touch screen

+ Ability to move the pin position enhances strategy

+ Long-lasting battery life

– Some hazard acronym’s are confusing

As part of the redesigned M-Series, the M5 GPS folds down very compactly, assisted by the ability to invert the wheels and the front wheel automatically folding underneath.

The assembly process requires two latches to be undone, and while they are quite stiff, with practice the trolley can be erected in under five seconds. To go along with this the trolley has a host of other features to it including large touch screen screen and a long battery life.

Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley Review

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £699

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Trolley

+ Stylish and folds down easily and compactly, leaving plenty of room for your clubs in your car

+ Features soon become easy to navigate

– Doesn’t accommodate stand bags overly well.

For golfers short on space but who still want in-built GPS functionality, the CT6 GPS provides an ideal solution. The simplicity of the folding process will surprise you. It is similar to the PowaKaddy FX7 with the one-click mechanism used to collapse the frame but with the added step of folding the front wheel under to make it take up less space. We also particularly liked the colour display too.

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Trolley Review

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £749

Stewart Golf R1-S Trolley

+ Folding mechanism is clever while also making it easier to set up and put down quickly

+ Very easy to push around the course

– Recommend using a cart bag as the stand bag we used made accessing clubs a bit clumsy.

Style and substance have collided head on with this trolley from Stewart. By moving everything inside the frame, Stewart has not only created one of the best looking trolleys we’ve tested, but it has also removed the danger of key parts being damaged in transit or collecting dirt while in use, making it very durable.

Additionally is not only easy to put up and down, it also becomes one of the smallest trolleys on the market when fully folded, making it particularly impressive.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $229.99

Jucad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Trolley

+ Elegant, minimalist styling and clever, robust frame design

+ Fairly easy to assemble, transport and store in small spaces

– Perhaps lacking the level of features you may expect for the price

In terms of the rest of the trolleys on this list, where this trolley sets itself apart is the design of the frame – both in terms of how it is assembled and where the electronics are housed.

The trolley frame and component parts break down into multiple parts, which means it takes up less space in transit than most other trolleys and the pieces can be moved around to cater for the space available. It also gives golfers the option to pack the various parts in a golf travel bag to be taken abroad to use as the trolley and battery together weighs just 7.2kg.

Jucad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Trolley Review

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $798.99

Go Kart Mark 2

+ Cutting edge aesthetic

+ Convenient folding system

– Manoeuvrability not as good as other models

Featuring a unique and ‘outside the box’ design, the Go Kart Mark 2 can be folded into a very small size which makes it very convenient indeed. The auto-lock is also a nice feature as the mechanism just clicks into place without any faff whatsoever.

Big Max Blade IP Push Trolley

+ A very well made, sturdy and lightweight push trolley

+ The compact size when folded down makes it incredibly easy to store and transport

– The front wheel can be fiddly to unlock

The first thing you notice about the Blade IP is how small it is when folded down – it really can slide into the smallest of spaces. When fully assembled, it doesn’t disappoint either. It is lightweight and surprisingly smooth and sturdy with its user-friendly handle, making it easy to push up gentle hills without excessive strain.

We also like the fact it can easily cater for different types of bags and the foot brake keeps it stationary on the steepest of slopes when playing a shot.

Big Max Blade IP Push Trolley Review

CaddyTek CaddyCruiser One Tour

+ Incredible folding mechanism

+ Feature packed

– Not the most user-friendly trolley on this list

Featuring CaddyTek’s revolutionary one-click folding mechanism, this 4-wheel model collapses down to a beautifully flat finish which makes it perfect for those needing a trolley that doesn’t take up a lot of space. Not only that but it has a nifty umbrella holder and a built-in cooler too so in terms of features this model is right up there.

Cube Golf 3.0 Push Trolley

+ Small folded footprint

+ Robust and light construction

– May struggle to take a large cart bag

This trolley ticks a lot of boxes. Of course it’s inclusion on this list means it folds away easily and in a compact manner, but not only that it is lightweight with robustness as shown by the strong parking brake which keeps the trolley and bag well in place.

Motocaddy Cube Push Trolley

+ Compact and light while folded and simple to unfold

+ Easy to push even on hilly courses and provides ample storage

– Lightweight design means you have to be a little careful on side slopes

During testing the first thing we noticed about the Motocaddy Cube was how compact it is when folded up. It’s also very light at just 6.8kg and has a well-placed carry handle that makes it easy for anyone to carry when it’s folded up.

From there, it is quick and easy to unfold. It is a process that only requires a couple of button clicks and movements, and once you’ve done it once, it becomes second nature to the point you’ll be unfolding and folding it in seconds.

Motocaddy Cube Trolley Push Review

US Buy Now at Amazon for $297

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £159.99

PowaKaddy TwinLine 4 Push Trolley

+ Simple compaction mechanism

+ Easy manoeuvrability

– Not as small as other on this list

PowaKaddy’s Twinline 4 is very easy to set up thanks to the height adjustable handle which allows for quick and compact folding along with some good adjustability out on the course. Weighing at just 7kg, it is light and easy to push and steer, the big wheels also help in this regard.

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £149