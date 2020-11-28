There are some excellent deals to be had on golf clubs this Cyber Monday

Best Cyber Monday Golf Clubs: Sets, Drivers, Putters and More

Black Friday might be over but that doesn’t mean the deals have ended, as Cyber Monday now takes centre stage.

If you’re looking to pick up some golf clubs, now is the time as there are some wonderful savings on everything from drivers to full sets, irons, wedges, putters and more.

Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.

Cyber Monday Golf Clubs Deals US

Callaway Mavrik Driver $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Mavrik is one of the best drivers of 2020 and has $100 off with Amazon. It can be picked up in various lofts and shaft options, and the entire range looks to be in the sale too with the Max and Sub Zero drivers and fairway woods. It is a limited time deal so act fast! View Deal

Callaway Mavrik Max Driver $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

A great saving on the 2020 Mavrik Max driver from Callaway, available in a few different loft and shaft options. View Deal Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

One of the best fairway woods on the market right now, the Mavrik fairway wood is available in different lofts and shafts – a really good deal below $250. View Deal

Callaway Strata Packaged Set $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game. View Deal

Titleist TS2 Driver $499.99 $349.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

The new TSi drivers have been released so the previous generation TS2 is up for sale and available for less than $350. It comes in regular, stiff and senior flex shaft offerings and multiple lofts too. View Deal

XXIO X Driver $649.99 $399.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Premium club maker XXIO, owned by Srixon, sponsor Champions Tour player and golf legend Ernie Els. The X driver, usually $649.99, can be picked up for under $400 and is available in different loft and shaft options. A real bargain. View Deal

Srixon Z 785 Driver $499.99 $299.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

The previous-generation Z 785 driver from Srixon was one of its best ever when released and it was in the bag of Shane Lowry for his Open Championship win at Royal Portrush in 2019. It currently has $200 off at Worldwide Golf Shops and is available in either 9.5 or 10.5 degrees of loft. View Deal

Ping G400 5 Wood $269.99 $179.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Save yourself $90 on the Ping G400 5 wood, launched in 2017. Ping makes great fairway woods and the G400, at the time, was the company’s hottest, highest launching fairway wood ever. View Deal

Callaway Rogue X 7PC Iron Set $789.99 $599.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Coming in 5-PW + AW with stiff shafts, the Rogue X irons are a great option for a higher handicapper looking to increase distance with irons. They offer great forgiveness too. View Deal

Mizuno S-18 White Satin Wedge $149.99 $79.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Save $70 on the Mizuno S-18 wedge, which is available in white satin a number of different lofts in this white satin finish. Nothing feels like a Mizuno is the tagline, you can put it to test. View Deal

Odyssey EXO Indianapolis Putter w/ SuperStroke $319.99 $199.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

The EXO Indianapolis is a double bend mallet putter with maximum forgiveness from multi-material construction, Odyssey’s White Hot feel and immediate roll from Microhinge technology. It comes in either 34 inches of length and is fitted with a SuperStroke grip. View Deal

Ping Vault Arna Platinum Putter $299.99 $169.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Coming in 35″, this Ping Vault Arna Platinum putter will be best loved by someone who likes an ever-so-slightly longer putter, as most standard models come in 34″ of length. It is a huge $130 below its usual RRP. The Vault range features variable depth TR grooves to assist with off-centre performance. View Deal

Callaway Men’s Strata Packaged Set $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game. View Deal Callaway Women’s Strata Packaged Set $329.99 $263.99 at Amazon

This Women’s Strata set is also perfect for those looking to start playing the game. It includes: Driver, 5 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 to 9 Iron, PW & SW, Putter, Stand Bag, and 3 Headcovers View Deal

Top Flite 2020 XL 13-Piece Complete Set $299.99 $199.98 at Golf Galaxy

New to golf? this full set is the perfect choice – includes a driver, fairway wood, hybrids, irons and putter. View Deal

Top Flite Women’s 2020 XL 12-Piece Complete Set $299.99 $199.98 at Golf Galaxy

As above this is an excellent choice for anyone new to golf. Has all the clubs you need to get started. View Deal Callaway Edge Full set $1,899.99 $899.99 at Walmart

Coming with a 460cc Ti driver, a 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-SW irons, a putter and a stand bag, this set from Callaway has you covered. The set includes headcovers for the driver, 3 wood and putter, and the stand bag comes with a rain hood. View Deal

Wilson Ultra Men’s 13 Piece Full Set $249.99 $178 at Walmart

The perfect beginner’s golf set for less than $180! It comes with a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-PW, putter, bag, and 3 head covers. View Deal

Nitro Golf Crossfire Golf Set Junior 8 Pc $84.99 $59.99 at Walmart

A superb deal to help get your junior golfer in your life into the game for less than $60. This Nitro set comes with a driver, a hybrid, two irons, a putter, carry bag and headcovers. It is recommended for 9-12 year olds. View Deal

Cyber Monday Golf Clubs UK

Titleist TS1 Driver £439 £349 at Scottsdale Golf

Available in 9.5, 10.5 or 12.5 degrees of loft, this Titleist TS1 comes with a regular flex Mitubishi Fubuki shaft. It’s targeted at golfers looking for a high launch. View Deal

Callaway Epic Flash Driver £449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf

Save an immense £130 on the Callaway Epic Flash driver, which is still one of the premium models out there right now. When we tested it we found it to be very fast and long across the face and is definitely aimed at a wide range of players. View Deal

Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver £449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf

You can get the same £130 on the Sub Zero version which is the lower spinning, more tour-focused model. View Deal Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood £299 £199 at Scottsdale Golf

Titleist made a big step up with the TS range when they came out, especially around ball speed. We found it be one of the fastest on the market and consequently it gave us some of our longest carries, exceeding what we experienced with 917. Sounds great right? Well it gets better because now it is available with £100 off. View Deal

Callaway Epic Flash Fairway Wood £249 £199 at Scottsdale Golf

You can also get the very popular Epic Flash fairway wood from Callaway for £199 too which is a bargain considering the incredible technology on offer here – including the Flash Face technology designed by a super-computer. View Deal

