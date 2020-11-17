We list all of the best Black Friday golf offers available on Ebay right now...
Ebay Black Friday Golf Deals
The shopping event of the year is underway and we’re here to help you pick out the best Black Friday golf deals.
Ebay sells a huge amount of golf items and its early Black Friday sale has started.
We’ve listed the best deals below, and make sure to check back on this page as the Black Friday sales continue to be released.
As well as Ebay, we’ve also picked out the best Black Friday offers from retailers like American Golf, Scottsdale Golf and Walmart.
From equipment to accessories and apparel, we bring to you the best Ebay Black Friday Golf deals so far…
Srixon AD333 Golf Balls – Two Dozen
£47.99 £34.99 at Ebay – Save £13 (27% off)
The Srixon AD333 is one of the most popular golf balls with amateur golfers and you can pick up two dozen for under £35. They’re also available in yellow, and the Soft Feel balls are also down at £34.99 for two dozen as well.
Calvin Klein Mens Micro Grid 1/2 Zip Pullover
£59.95 £30.95 at Ebay – Save £29 (41% off)
This pullover provides breathable insulation and quick drying fabric to keep you comfortable throughout your round. Boasting a slimline fit and textured grid fabric for a more contemporary look.
Sunderland Vancouver Pro Mens Waterproof Jacket £99 at Ebay – FREE Snood worth £15
Coming with a lifetime waterproof guarantee, this Sunderland jacket is waterproof, windproof and breathable to keep you comfortable in adverse conditions. There are four colour options to choose from and you’ll get a free snood worth £15!
Calvin Klein Mens Hybrid Insulate Gilet
£80 £54.95 at Ebay – Save £25.05 (31% off)
Available in three colour options and numerous sizes, this gilet offers up great protection from the wind thanks to the lightweight, high-loft padding on the quilted front.
Under Armour Mens ColdGear Compression Baselayer £45 £29.95 at Ebay – Save £15.05 (33% off)
A baselayer is a must-have during the winter months to help keep you nice and warm no matter what the weather. This UA ColdGear mock is available in black, blue and white in sizes small, XL and XXL.
Oakley Sport Sunglasses OO9397 Targetline
£126 £79.38 at Ebay – Save £46.62 (37% off)
Save just under £50 on these Oakleys, coming with Prizm Dark Golf lenses and a black frame.
Oakley Four Jack Gradient Polo
£50 £34.99 at Ebay – Save £15.01 (30% off)
Save over £15 on this Four Jack Gradient polo from Oakley, avalable in sizes small, medium, large and XL.
Promaster Plus Deluxe Electric Golf Trolley £259.99 at Ebay – FREE Accessories worth £150
Looking for a 36-hole electric trolley at a bargain price? This Promaster Plus model is just that – coming with a free accessory pack worth £150.