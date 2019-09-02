We pick out the best golf deals we have found across the internet this month

Editor’s Picks – Best Gear Deals September 2019

Are you in the market for new golf gear? You’re in the right place.

Below we pick out our favourite deals across the internet this month, from huge savings on everything including shoes to apparel to clubs, bags, accessories and more.

Editor’s Picks – Best Gear Deals September 2019:

Motocaddy Cube Push Trolley – £149 (RRP £169)

Save £20 on this Motocaddy Cube push trolley with American Golf.

The trolley folds up nice and small to easily fit in your boot and is great quality as you’d expect from Motocaddy.

Adidas Crossknit 3.0 shoes – £94.99 (Were £119.95)

Available in both blue and grey, these Crossknit shoes from adidas are perfect for wearing both on and off the golf course.

They’re usually £119.95 and come in a range of sizes – great deal.

Nike Vapor Pro Shoes for £72.97 (Were £104.95)

Save over £30 on these Nike shoes, available in plenty of sizes in either white or black.

Puma Grip Fusion Sport shoes – £49.99 (Were £80)

Here’s another great deal on spikeless golf shoes with around £30 off these Fusion Sports from Puma.

Available in both black and grey and in sizes from 7-11 in grey and 8-11 in black.

Odyssey O-Works 2-Ball Red SS 2.0 Putter – £149 (Was £199)

The classic 2-ball putter from Odyssey has evolved and this model comes in the red colour with Odyssey’s very impressive Microhinge face technology.

Available in both 34 and 35 inches and currently has £50 off with American Golf.

TaylorMade TP Collection Chaska Putter – £116.10 (RRP £249)

Comes in 34 or 35 inches with a Lamkin grip. A saving of 53%.

Callaway XR Speed Driver and Fairway Bundle + Free Golf Balls – £279.95

Save 41% with this bundle which includes the 10.5 degree Callaway XR Speed driver along with a 17 or 19 degree fairway wood.

Comes with the Project X HZRDUS shaft in regular flex plus you can get a dozen Callaway SuperSoft balls (worth around £20) as a free gift.

Yonex Ezone Elite Irons 5-SW Regular Flex – £299.95 (RRP £630)

Get this set of irons 5-SW (7 clubs) for under £300, less than half their original RRP.

Comes with regular flex steel shafts.

Wilson Staff C300 5 Wood Regular Flex – £99 (RRP £219)

The C300 features Wilson Staff’s ‘Power Holes’ to promote extra ball speed across the face.

Comes in 18 degrees with a regular flex Fujikura Speeder 68 shaft.

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls – £36 (RRP £49.95)

2019 Srixon Z Star Golf Balls – £33.32 (Were £39.99)

TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag – £87.94 (Was £139)

Need a new trolley bag? Save over £50 on this Pro 6.0 from TaylorMade.

TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Stand Bag – £80.99 (Was £129)

Save almost £50 on this TaylorMade stand bag.

ShotScope V2 Smart GPS Watch – £139 (Was £225)

This excellent watch features trackers to place in your grips which allow you to view your rounds and analyse a plethora of statistics to improve your game.

The Shot Scope V2 features in our Editor’s Choice Awards and is a bargain at £139.

Under Armour Playoff Block Stripe Polo Shirt – £25 (Was £45)

Available in sizes small, medium, large and XL, this Under Armour Playoff polo has £20 off…bargain!

J Lindeberg Brighton TX Jersey Polo for £45 (Was £75)

Available in every size and with £30 off, a great deal on this stylish polo shirt from J Lindeberg.

Adidas Climawarm Gridded Jacket for £34.99 (Was £59.95)

Gear up for the winter months with this Climawarm Gridded jacket from adidas.

Available in all sizes in grey and almost £25 off.

Under Armour Playoff 2.0 1/4 Zip Windshirt – £34.95 (Was £54.99)

Save over £20 on this Under Armour windshirt in green, available in all sizes.

It is also available in grey for £39.99 and in navy for £44.99.

Puma Golf Tech 1/4 Zip Jacket – £49.95 (Was £75)

Great warm jacket for winter featuring a handy chest pocket.

Available in all sizes in this grey colourway.

Calvin Klein Pocket Tech Wind Top – £29.99 (Was £69.99)

Great saving on this Calvin Klein wind top in grey, available in sizes small, medium, large and XXL.

J Lindeberg Kian Tour Merino Sweater – £75 (Was £110)

Comes in all sizes from S-XL, a great addition to your golfing wardrobe ahead of the colder months!

Adidas Climaheat Frostguard Primaloft Jacket – £64.99 (Was £139.95)

Not available in small, this jacket comes in XS, medium, large and XL.

It’s the perfect item for winter and has around £75 off!

Under Armour Matchplay Tapered Trousers – £39.99 (Were £60)

Available in black and grey in a wide range of sizes plus £20 off!

Nike Stretch Woven Belt – £18.97 (Was £31.95)

One size fits all, save just under £13.

Stuburt Urban Baselayer – £20.99 (Was £29.99)

Everyone needs a baselayer or two for the winter months and here is a great deal.

This Sturburt Urban baselayer is currently just £20.99 and comes in lots of different colours and sizes.

Cobra Golf Pro Tour Cap – £10.95 (Was £19)

Comes in medium/large and in black, grey or white. Good saving!

Mizuno Waterproof Mitts – £14.99 (Were £19.99)

Get ready for winter with these these waterproof mitts from Mizuno, currently with £5 off.

Callaway 2018 Tour Authentic Double Canopy 68″ Umbrella – £38.99

This huge 68″ double canopy umbrella from Callaway will keep you dry this winter.

Currently has over £10 off on Amazon.

Big Max Blade Quattro Push Trolley for £199 (Was £279.99)

This high-quality push trolley from Big Max is now under £200 with American Golf.

It features four wheels for stability, parking brake and folds up extremely small for easy storage.

Longridge 2019 Tri Cart Push Trolley – £64.99 (Was £85.95)

If you haven’t got a trolley and are on the look-out for a cheap one, here is a great deal.

This offering from Longridge has around £20 off its RRP and comes with three wheels for easy pushing plus a free water bottle.