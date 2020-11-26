From budget bags all the way up to stunning staff bags, we have you covered with these five superb savings

Five Black Friday Golf Bag Deals For All Budgets

Is your golf bag looking a bit tired and outdated? Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade it.

These five bags are discounted and will breathe new life into your golf game.

Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals

Whether you’re looking for a staff bag, a carry bag, a pencil bag or a cart bag, we’ve got you covered here with our five favourite Black Friday golf bag deals covering all budgets…

Five Black Friday Golf Bag Deals For All Budgets

Callaway Epic Flash Mini Staff Bag

$509.99 $389.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Be the envy of your fourball with this stunning Callaway staff bag, coming in a striking green colorway with the Epic Flash branding. We all want to own a tour bag don’t we? Let’s be honest. This one is a superb deal with a $120 off its usual price. The bag comes with nine pockets including a Velour-lined Valuables Pocket and Magnetic Closure Rangefinder/GPS Pocket. A real stand out!

Sun Mountain Golf 4.5 LS Supercharged Stand Bag

$279.99 $179.99 at Walmart (Save $100)

Sun Mountain is one of the best out there in the golf bag market. You can get this 4.5 LS Supercharged bag for under $180. It’s much more than just any old golf bag as it features a Philips Power Bank lithium battery capable of powering your portable music speaker or recharging your electronic devices! Very Futuristic.

Titleist Club 7 Cart Bag

$239.99 $159.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops (Save $80)

This stunning Titleist cart bag is a really decent price this Black Friday. It features a 7 way top with full length dividers that creates club storage while saving weight on the bag. The forward facing pocket design and abrasion resistant materials make this bag incredible convenient and durable.

TaylorMade Pro Stand 6.0 Golf Bag

£129 £79.99 at Amazon – Save £49.01 (38% off)

Like to carry your clubs? Get this TaylorMade stand bag for less than £80, available in either blue, red or black – bargain! It features a 7-way top and a 4-point adjustable carry strap as well as plenty of pockets to store everything you need.

Inesis Ultra Light Soft Golf Bag

£29.99 £24.99 at Inesis (Save £5)

£25 for a golf bag? Yes please! We’re a big fan of Inesis golf products – they’re very cheap and perfect for those on smaller budgets whilst still offering good quality. This pencil bag has £5 off and is very cheap if you’re in the market for a lightweight, small carry bag. Driving range? Nine holes? Weekend away? This will do the trick.

Great Black Friday Golf Deals

Golf Monthly is covering Black Friday very closely – why not check out the best deals we have spotted so far at the links below.

For more golf deals and all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram