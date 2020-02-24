Check out the latest shoes from FootJoy and use our guide to choose the right shoe for you.
Which FootJoy Shoes Are Right For Me?
In order to help answer that question, we have reviewed some of the most popular models in the FootJoy shoe range.
There has never been more choice, that’s for certain. A whole range of styles are available, so we’ve taken a look at the current line-up to help your decision making. Be sure you click the links to read the full FootJoy shoes reviews.
FootJoy Shoe Range
FootJoy Pro/SL Shoe
Price: £149.99
Key Technology:
- Infinity outsole, which is 11.5 per cent wider than the previous version
- 30 per cent more traction points with the ground for increased grip.
- Redesigned Power Harness for support and the upper is now made of soft Chromoskin leather
- Firmer Fine-Tuned Foam (FTF) around the perimeter for stability underneath a softer foam for enhanced cushioning.
Verdict: Those who try a pair of the new Pro/SL shoes in the shop will unlikely want to opt for anything else. They’re comfy and they look great, no question, but out on the course this is matched by the all-round performance including a hint of stability that gives you a little more control of your movement during the swing.
Will Suit: Golfers looking for a spikeless model that provides simple comfort and stability without a hefty price tag.
FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoe
Price: £179.99
Key Technology:
- Infinity outsole, which is 11.5 per cent wider than the previous version
- 30 per cent more traction points with the ground for increased grip.
- Redesigned Power Harness for support and the upper is now made of soft Chromoskin leather
- Firmer Fine-Tuned Foam (FTF) around the perimeter for stability underneath a softer foam for enhanced cushioning.
- Carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe.
- Soft 3D molded collar and an Ortholite Impressions FitBed
FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoe Review
Verdict: Those who try a pair of the new Pro/SL shoes in the shop will unlikely want to opt for anything else. They’re comfy and they look great, no question, but out on the course this is matched by the all-round performance including a hint of stability that gives you a little more control of your movement during the swing.
Will Suit: Golfers looking for a spikeless model that provides simple comfort and stability without a hefty price tag.
FootJoy Tour X Shoe
Price: £179.99
Key Technology:
- TPU PowerPlate outsole, which houses nine Launch Pods, translucent in colour and positioned wider with cleats.
- PowerStrap across the midfoot. This is assisted by reinforced lacing eyelets.
- Ortholite Impressions FitBed.
- Tour-Spec stretch tongue with an elasticated goring strap for a soft feeling on top of your foot.
Verdict: Well worthy of its five-star rating, Tour X ticks every box but importantly combines excellent stability and grip with ample comfort.
Will Suit: Players looking for premium lateral stability.
FootJoy Fury Shoe
Price: £149.99
Key Technology:
- Trufit Inner Sleeve – a tongue system lasted underneath the insole board
- Dual layer fitbed comprises two densities of foam.
- Stability comes from the EVA outsole.
- FlexGrid system that attaches the laces to the midsole
- Nine Softspikes Pulsar cleats combined with TPU nubs
Verdict: Comfortable and lightweight with impressive levels of grip and stability to match.
Will Suit: Golfers looking to stand out from the crowd but not scrimp on performance.
FootJoy Flex XP Shoe
Price: £109.99
Key Technology:
- Completely new upper design with a premium, lightweight performance mesh upper.
- Fully waterproof which enables high performance in rain or shine
Will Suit: Players who want all the performance of the Flex but with waterproof capabilities.
FootJoy Flex LE1 Shoe
Price: £108.99
Key technology:
- Versa-Trax outsole with traction elements
- Soft EVA midsole gives cushioning.
- Silky soft suede
Will Suit: Players who want a summer golf shoe that looks great on and off the course.
FootJoy Contour
Price: £109.99
Key Technology:
- ERGO-Sole designed for comfort and cushioning
- Ultra soft Nappa leather
- Lightweight PU Fitbed
- DuraMax outsole
Will Suit: Those looking for one of the most comfortable shoes around.
FootJoy DryJoys Tour
Price: £149.99
Key Technology:
- Traditional styling with modern technology
- Midsole and outsole designed to provide a durable, stable hitting platform
- FastTwist cleat system
- ChromoSkin leather
Will Suit: Golfers who want a more classic design but don’t want to compromise on performance.
FootJoy SuperLites XP
Price: £99.99
Key Technology:
- Soft EVA midsole
- TPU Inserts for traction and durability
- Soft molded rubber traction elements
- Waterproof
Will Suit: A more affordable shoe that still performs at a high level.
Which model best suits you from the FootJoy shoe range?
Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.