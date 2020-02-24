Check out the latest shoes from FootJoy and use our guide to choose the right shoe for you.

Which FootJoy Shoes Are Right For Me?

In order to help answer that question, we have reviewed some of the most popular models in the FootJoy shoe range.

There has never been more choice, that’s for certain. A whole range of styles are available, so we’ve taken a look at the current line-up to help your decision making. Be sure you click the links to read the full FootJoy shoes reviews.

FootJoy Shoe Range

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoe

Price: £149.99

Key Technology:



Infinity outsole, which is 11.5 per cent wider than the previous version

30 per cent more traction points with the ground for increased grip.

Redesigned Power Harness for support and the upper is now made of soft Chromoskin leather

Firmer Fine-Tuned Foam (FTF) around the perimeter for stability underneath a softer foam for enhanced cushioning.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoe Review

Verdict: Those who try a pair of the new Pro/SL shoes in the shop will unlikely want to opt for anything else. They’re comfy and they look great, no question, but out on the course this is matched by the all-round performance including a hint of stability that gives you a little more control of your movement during the swing.

Will Suit: Golfers looking for a spikeless model that provides simple comfort and stability without a hefty price tag.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoe

Price: £179.99

Key Technology:



Infinity outsole, which is 11.5 per cent wider than the previous version

30 per cent more traction points with the ground for increased grip.

Redesigned Power Harness for support and the upper is now made of soft Chromoskin leather

Firmer Fine-Tuned Foam (FTF) around the perimeter for stability underneath a softer foam for enhanced cushioning.

Carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe.

Soft 3D molded collar and an Ortholite Impressions FitBed

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoe Review

Verdict: Those who try a pair of the new Pro/SL shoes in the shop will unlikely want to opt for anything else. They’re comfy and they look great, no question, but out on the course this is matched by the all-round performance including a hint of stability that gives you a little more control of your movement during the swing.

Will Suit: Golfers looking for a spikeless model that provides simple comfort and stability without a hefty price tag.

FootJoy Tour X Shoe

Price: £179.99

Key Technology:

TPU PowerPlate outsole, which houses nine Launch Pods, translucent in colour and positioned wider with cleats.

PowerStrap across the midfoot. This is assisted by reinforced lacing eyelets.

Ortholite Impressions FitBed.

Tour-Spec stretch tongue with an elasticated goring strap for a soft feeling on top of your foot.

FootJoy Tour X Shoe Review

Verdict: Well worthy of its five-star rating, Tour X ticks every box but importantly combines excellent stability and grip with ample comfort.

Will Suit: Players looking for premium lateral stability.

FootJoy Fury Shoe

Price: £149.99

Key Technology:

Trufit Inner Sleeve – a tongue system lasted underneath the insole board

Dual layer fitbed comprises two densities of foam.

Stability comes from the EVA outsole.

FlexGrid system that attaches the laces to the midsole

Nine Softspikes Pulsar cleats combined with TPU nubs

FootJoy Fury Shoe Review

Verdict: Comfortable and lightweight with impressive levels of grip and stability to match.

Will Suit: Golfers looking to stand out from the crowd but not scrimp on performance.

FootJoy Flex XP Shoe

Price: £109.99

Key Technology:

Completely new upper design with a premium, lightweight performance mesh upper.

Fully waterproof which enables high performance in rain or shine

Will Suit: Players who want all the performance of the Flex but with waterproof capabilities.

FootJoy Flex LE1 Shoe

Price: £108.99

Key technology:

Versa-Trax outsole with traction elements

Soft EVA midsole gives cushioning.

Silky soft suede

Will Suit: Players who want a summer golf shoe that looks great on and off the course.

FootJoy Contour

Price: £109.99

Key Technology:

ERGO-Sole designed for comfort and cushioning

Ultra soft Nappa leather

Lightweight PU Fitbed

DuraMax outsole

Will Suit: Those looking for one of the most comfortable shoes around.

FootJoy DryJoys Tour

Price: £149.99

Key Technology:

Traditional styling with modern technology

Midsole and outsole designed to provide a durable, stable hitting platform

FastTwist cleat system

ChromoSkin leather

Will Suit: Golfers who want a more classic design but don’t want to compromise on performance.

FootJoy SuperLites XP

Price: £99.99

Key Technology:

Soft EVA midsole

TPU Inserts for traction and durability

Soft molded rubber traction elements

Waterproof

Will Suit: A more affordable shoe that still performs at a high level.

