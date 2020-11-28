There are some outstanding deals on Garmin GPS watches at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Garmin Cyber Monday Deals – Save Up To 43% At Amazon

Golf GPS devices can be quite expensive because of the high-quality of technology in them and the sheer array features on offer.

This therefore makes Cyber Monday the perfect time to bag yourself one with one brand in particular with great discounted offers being Garmin.

Related: Cyber Monday Golf Deals – make sure you don’t miss out

Through Amazon you can save as much as 43% on Garmin watches so if you want a great-looking and highly powerful model then check out some of the deals we found below. Also make sure you take a look at our best golf gps watches guide as well in which we list our favourite models.

Also for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.

Cyber Monday Golf Deals US: Quick Links

Garmin Cyber Monday Deals – Save Up To 43% At Amazon

Garmin Approach S40 $299.99 $199.99

Save 33% on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch this Cyber Monday! The watch comes pre-loaded with over 41,000 golf courses, giving you all the key distances you need out on the course. It also tracks everyday activities, gives smart notifications and has a screen that features a sunlight-readable display. It’s available in white/light gold. View Deal Garmin Approach S40 Bundle $369.99 $249.99

For an extra $50 you can also get the S40 Bundle which includes the watch along with CT10 club tracking sensors. These can be used with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads and the ability to review all your stats in real time or during play. View Deal

Garmin Approach S10 $149.99 $99.99

The S10 offers up front, back and middle yardages, allows you to enter your score, tracks your rounds time and steps and has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. There are also three colours to choose from. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Multi-sport Watch $799.99 $649.99

Perfect for the multi-sport athlete, this Fenix watch from Garmin has an unbelievable saving of $150 on Cyber Monday! Not only does it have GPS capabilities but you can also receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch. Add to that lots of other features, and a great looking aesthetic, and you have a premium golf watch for a not so premium price. View Deal