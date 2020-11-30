There are some outstanding deals on Garmin GPS watches and devices this Cyber Monday
Save Up To 35% On Garmin Golf Watches This Cyber Monday
Golf GPS devices can be quite expensive because of the high-quality of technology in them and the sheer array features on offer.
This therefore makes Cyber Monday the perfect time to bag yourself one with one brand in particular with great discounted offers being Garmin.
You can save up to 35% on Garmin watches today so if you want a great-looking and highly powerful model then check out some of the deals we found below. Also make sure you take a look at our best golf gps watches guide as well in which we list our favourite models.
Garmin Golf Cyber Monday Deals – US
Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch
$399.99 $259.99 at Amazon – Save 35%
This feature-packed and stylish offering provides detailed full color maps for over 40,000 courses on its large sunlight-readable colour touchscreen face. You can use its drag-and-drop functionality to measure lay-up distances and to move pin positions for added accuracy. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.
Garmin Approach S40 Watch
$299.99 $195 at Amazon
Save 35% on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch this Cyber Monday! The watch comes pre-loaded with over 41,000 golf courses, giving you all the key distances you need out on the course. It also tracks everyday activities, gives smart notifications and has a screen that features a sunlight-readable display. It’s available in white/light gold.
Garmin Approach S10 Watch
$149.99 $99.98 at Amazon
The S10 offers up front, back and middle yardages, allows you to enter your score, tracks your rounds time and steps and has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. There are also three colours to choose from.
Garmin Approach G10 GPS $129.99 $99 at Amazon
Featuring a 1.3 inch display and front, middle and back yardages, the G10 can be kept in your pocket or clipped to your belt or golf bag.
Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Premium Bundle
$769.99 $619.99 at Amazon
Get the superb multi-sport Garmin Fenix 6X Pro watch in the premium bundle, featuring a water bottle, HD screen protectors and a Play Better charger.
Garmin Golf Cyber Monday Deals – UK
Garmin Approach S40 GPS Watch
£269.99 £229.99 at Scottsdale Golf + free Callaway Chrome Soft balls!
Save yourself £40 on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS at Scottsdale Golf and get a dozen Callaway Chrome Soft balls too.
Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch
£399.99 £299.99 at American Golf
The brilliant Approach S60 GPS watch from Garmin is currently £100 below the RRP with American Golf.
Garmin Fenix 6X Pro GPS Watch
£649.99 £488 at Amazon
Save a huge £162 on the multi-sport Fenix 6X Pro watch – a great deal this Cyber Monday
For more deals content from Cyber Monday, do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.