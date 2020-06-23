Are your walls looking a bit plain? We pick out some great artwork available to buy online to make your golf-mad friends jealous

Golf Art To Make Your Friends Jealous

If you’re reading this that means you’re probably a golf fanatic and every golf fanatic needs some form of golf-related artwork hanging in their home.

Whether it’s some great photographs, illustrations, watercolours or acrylic paintings, a nice piece will always be something you can gaze at proudly.

Below, we scour the internet to pick out some great items of golf-related art that you’d be proud to own.

With some of these products you’ll also see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer if you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Evalu18

The Evalu18 shop is fairly new and showcases some incredible giclee paintings of the world famous Old Course. Their work is also officially licensed by the St Andrews Links Trust. As the shop is new, make sure you continue to check back as new items are set to be added.

St Andrews Old Course Giclee Map

This stunning work of what is arguably the world’s most famous golf course is inspired by Dr Alister MacKenzie’s 1924 map of the course. It has been researched with Old Course experts to pick out each and every bunker marked as well as hollows and humps. If you’ve played the Old Course, this will be very difficult to avoid buying!

Buy from Evalu18 for £129.99

St Andrews 1st and 18th holes Tom Morris Giclee Print

This print takes in the 1st and 18th holes as well as the Road hole green and bunker. It goes into incredible detail on the surrounding town of St Andrews lining the hole with the Tom Morris Gift Shop, R&A Clubhouse picked out as well as the Swilken Bridge.

Buy from Evalu18 for £74.99

Old Tom Morris 1880 Digitalised Giclee Print

This Giclee print is a digitalised version of a famous 1880 photograph of Old Tom Morris. The Scot was born and died in St Andrews and won four Open Championships. He was also a renowned course designer as well as a club maker and instructor.

Buy from Evalu18 for £69.99

St Andrews Road Hole Giclee Print

Another taken from the main master map, this superb piece showcased the famous Road Hole in all its glory, featuring the Old Course Hotel and the Jigger Inn.

Buy from Evalu18 for £74.99

Etsy

Augusta National 12th Hole Watercolour

Augusta National’s 12th hole is easily one of the world’s best and most famous par 3s, and this stunning watercolour is available on Etsy and fairly cheap too.

Buy from Etsy from £35

Tiger Woods Poster

Woods shocked the world in 2019 to win his fifth Green Jacket and 15th Major, and this poster shows off the celebration that marked one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sports.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Buy from Etsy from £11.45

Vintage Royal Portrush Poster

This vintage poster shows a scene on a putting green at the stunning Northern Irish links of Royal Portrush, now world-famous after the superb 2019 Open Championship where Portrush hosted for the first time since 1951. The Dunluce Links ranks 8th in our latest UK and Ireland Top 100 Courses list.

Buy from Etsy from £15

Amazon

Tiger Woods 2019 Masters Framed Poster

Another Tiger Masters piece from his celebration following his 15th Major victory. This one comes with an MDF frame and also has the Woods signature print and Masters logo.

Buy from Amazon for £14.99

St Andrews Swilken Bridge Watercolour

There were only 250 of these limited edition prints available and there’s only six left at the time of writing. The painter Norma Robinson is selling them and also says that offers are open for the original. Still, the print looks great and is affordable at £40.

Buy from Amazon for £40

Seve Ballesteros Autograph Print

The late great Seve Ballesteros is one of the greatest and most-loved golfers of all time. The colourful Spaniard won his second Open and fourth Major at St Andrews in 1984, pictured above in this autograph print.

Buy from Amazon for £9.99

Rory McIlroy Claret Jug signed print

Rory McIlroy will go down as one of the best golfers of his generation and a defining moment in his career came at Royal Liverpool in 2014 when he won his first (and only to date) Open Championship. It was his third Major and he went on to win the very next one too at the USPGA Championship.

Buy from Amazon for £9.99

Graeme Baxter Paintings

The Scot is one of the world’s best golf artists, having spent time as the official artist for the Ryder Cup for over 25 years. He paints with giclee acrylic, with his work showcasing some of the world’s best courses. His work is truly stunning and prints of his paintings can be bought from $55.

View his online shop

Kevin Murray Photographer

Kevin is one of the world’s finest golf course photographers, with much of his work appearing on the cover and inside Golf Monthly magazine. He has photographed courses all across the globe and his prints can be bought from his website when browsing through the courses.

View his online shop

Related: The best golf memorabilia you can buy online

For more deals and all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram