When choosing a golf gift there are so many things to consider. So we have tried to make it easier for you.

Golf Gift Ideas: What To Consider When Buying A Golf Present

You certainly do not lack for choice when choosing a golf gift for that special someone – or just that for that chap from accounts who you have never really spoken to but you have drawn in the Secret Santa and all you know about him is that he likes golf?

So how exactly can you narrow down the choice? Here’s how.

1. How much do you want to spend?

The most basic thing to consider when choosing a golf gift.

It determines what you should be looking at.

There are items out there for all budgets, so be realistic as to what your budget gets you.

Perhaps you would be better looking at a handy golfing accessory than that top-of-the-range set of clubs?

2. Is for a bit of fun?

Choosing a golf gift can be fun even for the non golfer.

There are plenty of funny golf gifts which are practical yet amusing.

Many of these are also things that they may use in their daily life not just out on the course.

3. Do you want to personalise it?

Many places will print a message of your choice on the golf balls they sell.

Or you could get a personalised golf scorecard holder, or perhaps some novelty golf socks with a message of your choice.

Many golf gifts can be personalised.

4. What standard of golfer are they?

Golf equipment is increasingly being designed for different types of player.

The top golfer wants a set of clubs they can manoeuvre the ball with.

This is great if you want your ball to loop the loop round that oak tree, stop off at Mrs Miggins’ to help her put out the washing, before landing daintily on the green with a faintly condescending look.

But the beginner wants a set of clubs that make it easier to hit the ball straight.

So someone new to the game would probably want a set of clubs designed to help the more inexperienced player to get the ball off the ground and straight.

Balls are also designed to help different types of player. A ProV1 may seem the best ball out here, but your pal starting out in golf may find another golf ball easier to play with.

Similarly if you’re choosing a golf gift for an older player, equipment designed for senior players may the most appropriate.

5. Think of a gift that keeps giving

A golf magazine subscription such as, well to pluck one at total random*, Golf Monthly, would give the recipient 13 presents a year.

You might even like to give it as a present to yourself – we are sure you deserve it – as it is a cheaper way to buy it than from the newsstands every four weeks. Handier, too.

*We may have fibbed slightly here.

6. Gift cards are a safe bet

Choosing a golf gift can be tricky.

Plenty of stores and online retailers offer golf gift cards in a variety of denominations.

Sometimes the only way to ensure the golfer in your life has the golfing gift they really want is to let them choose it for themselves.

