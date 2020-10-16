Looking for that something special for someone one special who is a golfer? We have some great suggestions for golf gifts for men

Golf Gifts For Men

Struggling to choose from all those potential golf gifts for men out there? There is a whole panoply of golf equipment, training aids and clothing jostling for attention. These even include items to help your post-match recovery (we mean those which you won’t find in the 19th hole.)

But which of them would make the best presents? Well here are some of their suggestions of the best golf gifts for men.

Golf Gifts For Men

Srixon ZX7 Irons

The Srixon ZX7 is geared more towards the better player, who will appreciate the softer feel

These irons look stunning from every angle and should appeal for those low handicappers wishing to trade up who are seeking feel and precision.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support

Zoom Focus X Laser Rangefinder

The Zoom Focus X Laser Rangefinder on testing proved to be as accurate as more premium models, and simple to use.

We liked scanning across the horizon while holding down the button to see the distances to different targets. The size also makes it easy to create a firm hold and keep it steady.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £179.99

Golf Gifts & Gallery Dual Grain Putting Mat

With two different speeds of green, depending in which direction you putt in, the Golf Gifts & Gallery Dual Grain Putting Matt enables you to practise your weight of putt and vary your putting practice.

The mat is 8ft long and so not so good for those long lag putts. But it is handy for those tricky six footers which can make or break a round.

Titleist Tour Speed Ball

This is a quality ball from Titleist for those who wish the Titleist quality at below the Pro V1 price.

On test, the Titleist Tour Speed kept up admirably with the Pro V1x with no obvious differences in the flight. Although with the irons the Tour Speed flew a little higher and was around 3-5 yards longer in carry through the set.

The Titleist Tour Speed feels a little more jumpy that the Pro V1s with wedges and putter. On the greens, it produced a quieter sound but the ball still ran out a similar distance.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $39.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.99

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Training Aid

The aid helps you get the perfect line and weight to your putts, as anything over- or under-hit will roll back, even if straight.

A parabolic curve features a micro target which is the same size as a golf hole, into which only perfectly weighted shots will nestle. If you wish to make things harder you can reduce the size of the target, to make this micro target even more, um, micro.

At the base of the curve is a white golf hole-sized disc to indicate whether you have got the line correct.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $29.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £19.99

Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder

This is top of the range both in features and price. It is one of the most cutting-edge laser rangefinders on the market, easy to use and extremely fast and accurate.

The stabilisation feature will come in handy for golfers with unsteady hands or who struggle with traditional lasers.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $449.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £499.99

Theragun Mini

A massage device which was originally designed by a chiropractor for his own use after a motorcycle accident. It aims to decrease muscle soreness and stiffness, increase blood flow, decrease lactic acid and improve stretching ability.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £175

Royal and Awesome Diamonds in the Rough

Made from 97% Cotton and 3% Spandex crease-free fabric they come as trousers or shorts. There is even a matching cap you can buy separately. Each pair comes with its own bottle-opener-cum-pitch-repairer-cum-ball-marker.

Having owned a pair for several years, I can testify that the bold pattern does not fade. Probably my personal favourite of these golf gifts for men.

US Buy Now at Amazon from $52.49

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £54.99

Big Max Dri Lite 7 Stand Bag

This is a lightweight, comfortable, practical, waterproof stand bag. The stylish bag has been constructed to increase your endurance by saving weight and has waterproof material construction which is seam-sealed to prevent moisture from getting inside. Another winner in our selection of golf gifts for men.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £99.99

Under Armour Stormproof Rain Jacket

It is one of the best-performing waterproofs out there because of its Storm technology, which repels water nicely, the Hydropel zippers and the windproof construction.

Comes in four designs and in sizes S-XXL.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $150

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £109

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.