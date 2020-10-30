Here is our guide on some of the best golf gifts for women.

Best Golf Gifts For Women 2020

When it comes to birthdays and Christmas, knowing what gift to buy someone is the difficult part, and if you are buying a gift for a female golfer, it might prove to be even harder.

Whatever your sporting interest, there are plenty of gimmicky gifts on offer. This is where the problem lies, as through the goodness of their heart, friends and family that do not share your golfing passion are likely to make the mistake of buying a gift that does not even see the light of day.

The best gifts are not always the most expensive, but the most useful, so here is a selection to give you an idea of what to buy the golf-mad women in your life.

Srixon Soft Feel Lady Golf Ball

You can never have too many golf balls and the Srixon Soft Feel Lady, now in its seventh generation, delivers a higher launch for greater carry and distance. This is due to the soft core that promotes a soft feel on all full shots, whilst the soft, thin cover provides more greenside spin and softer feel.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $19.99

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £18.99

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch

If the woman in your life has got her eye on a GPS, she will love this lightweight watch. It calculates distances to the front, middle and back of the green, as well as hazards, and automatically records the location and distance of each shot. With a large full-colour display and lifestyle features, it is definitely wearable beyond the course.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $499.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £479.99

Glenmuir Catriona Bobble Hat and Neck Warmer Gift Set

Colours: 3 (Navy/Hot Pink, Black/Charcoal, Navy/Light Grey)

This attractive, colourful marl yarn bobble hat with a striped turn-up comes with a matching neck warmer, and both are lined by wind-and-cold-defying Thinsulate thermal brushed fleece. With three colours to choose from, any female golfer will appreciate this fashionable gift set.

UK Buy Now at Glenmuir for £30

Galvin Green Elaine Base Layer

Colours: 2 (Black, White)

It might not be the most exciting and colourful gift, but this base layer is definitely one of the most useful and long lasting. It is thermally insulated, extremely breathable and the stretch fabric is specially developed for golf, making it ideal to wear under a shirt in cold weather conditions.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £59

Adidas Golf Neck Snood

Colours: 2 (Power Berry, Black)

When the temperature drops, this chunky cable knit, fleece-lined snood helps to take the chill away. It is designed with plenty of stretch to easily slip on, and the fashionable woven pattern in either berry or black allows women to accessorise in style.

UK Buy Now at adidas for £19.95

Ping Ladies Winter Mitts

These mitts keep hands warm on the coldest of days thanks to the use of SensorWarm technology along with the 5-finger fleece liner that provides extra warmth. The polyester exterior is weather resistant and the skid-proof palm allows for a decent grip.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £29.50

Golfino Ladies Golf Belt

Colours: 2 (Black, White)

For the female golfer in your life, this stretchy belt is a real treat. The combination of high quality leather and synthetic material gives it a luxurious and sporty look, and there is no need to worry about selecting the right size as this can be adjusted using the metal ‘G’ buckle.

UK Buy Now at Golfino for £54.95

Puma Pounce Low Cut Socks

Size: 4-8

Colours: Multi

Every golfer needs socks and this three-pair pack from PUMA will not disappoint. The cushioned sole and heel provide ample support and comfort, whilst moisture management including 360 arch ventilation means that they are highly breathable to keep feet cool and fresh.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $14

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £41

SurprizeShop Winter Gloves

Colours: 5 (Navy Snake, Navy, Pink, Black, Zebra)

A pair of gloves that can keep hands warm and dry during inclement weather is a godsend and this pair is highly breathable and soft with an all-weather fabric in the palm for enhanced durability and grip. Choose from a patterned or plain design in one of three sizes.

Rohnisch Clutch Bag

Colours: 2 (Black, Gold/Black)

When female golfers need to leave their handbag behind but still want to take their valuables with them on the golf course, this clutch bag is the perfect accessory. It is made from an elegant quilted fabric and has a handy detachable wristband.

