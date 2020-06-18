Take a look at some of our favourite golf memorabilia gifts and deals.

Golf Memorabilia: The Best Gifts And Deals We Have Spotted

Are you looking for a unique and interesting gift for a golf fan at the moment? Well golf memorabilia could be the avenue to go down as there are plenty of fantastic products to be had.

Of course there are also significant areas of the internet to be wary of when talking about golf and sports memorabilia, so to make sure you aren’t taken for a ride, we have compiled some of the best golf memorabilia deals we have spotted.

With these products you’ll also see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer if you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Additionally if you are looking for Father’s Day gifts we have created some gift guides below.

Up to £100

Signed Padraig Harrington Glove

Padraig Harrington has had quite the career. A winner of three Major titles and the 2020 Ryder Cup captain, the fact you can get a signed glove with his signature for less than £40 is a bargain.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £39.99

Signed Jamie Donaldson Ryder Cup 2014 Cap

The man famous for sealing Europe’s victory at the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Jamie Donaldson has signed this official Ryder Cup cap.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £59.99

Signed Rickie Fowler Poster

Are you or is there a family member that is a huge fan of Rickie? Well a signed poster of the five-time PGA Tour winner could be the perfect gift.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £59.99

Signed Ian Poulter 20212 Ryder Cup Photo Display

Perhaps one of the most iconic photographs in Ryder Cup and golf history is this one of Ian Poulter holing a putt to win a match at the 2012 Ryder Cup. He inspired the famous Miracle at Medinah and this signed photo brings it all back.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £69.99

Signed Paul McGinley Ryder Cup Photo Display

Victorious 2014 Ryder Cup winning captain Paul McGinley has put his signature on this photo display which you can also get with a classic or premium frame.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £79.99

£100-£250

Signed Justin Rose Shirt

Former world number one Justin Rose has signed this adidas shirt that can also be framed.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £179.99

Signed Francesco Molinari Glove

Ryder Cup star Francesco Molinari’s signature adorns this leather glove.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £179.99

Signed Ian Poulter Shirt

Another great Ian Poulter signed product is this shirt from adidas.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £179.99

Signed Phil Mickelson Open Championship 2013 Photo

Phil Mickelson shot a final-round 66 to win the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield in what will probably be his last Major title. This photo celebrates that Claret Jug moment along with Lefty’s signature.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £199.99

Signed Jordan Spieth Cap

This Under Armour cap has been signed by three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £249.99

£250-£500

Signed Rory McIlroy Open Champion Photo Display

It seems like a long time ago Rory hoisted the Claret Jug aloft at the 2014 Open Championship. Relive that imperious display with this signed photograph display.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £349.99

Signed 2018 Ryder Cup Captains Pin Flag – Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk

Signed by Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk, the two 2018 Ryder Cup captains, this pin flag is a timeless piece of golf history.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £499.99

Signed Shane Lowry 2019 Open Championship Pin Flag

This Open Championship pin flag has been signed by 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and is the perfect piece for the collectors and enthusiasts out there.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £499.99

£500+

Signed Arnold Palmer Open Champion Photo Display

Hail to the King. Arnold Palmer cradles the Claret Jug in this photo display which also bears his signature.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £599.99

Signed Ryder Cup 2002 Team Europe Cap

This cap has been signed by the victorious European Ryder Cup team from 2002. A timeless piece of memorabilia from a famous event at The Belfry.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £799.99

Signed Seve Ballesteros Open Champion Photo Display

RIP Seve. The mercurial Spaniard was and still is a huge favourite amongst golf fans. This photograph display is from his 1984 victory at St Andrews with his signature adorning the top right section.

Buy Now from Firmastella for £999.99

