Here we look at some of the best wind jackets on the market in 2020 to help keep you warm when the breeze kicks up

Best Golf Wind Jackets 2020

Comfort on the golf course is key to playing your best. When you are out in the elements for four hours, it’s crucial that you maintain a consistent body temperature, feel protected from the weather yet are able to swing freely, no matter what the conditions throw at you.

When the wind gusts hard, as it often does on the course, you need something to protect you from the squalls. You don’t necessarily need, or want, to don full waterproofs in windy conditions, rather to find a garment designed specifically to counter the breezes.

Here we look at some of the best wind jackets that are on the market in 2020. These will protect you from the breeze but still help you maintain a consistent core temperature and swing with freedom.

Ping Impact Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Blue and Silver)

+ Windproof and waterproof

+ Stretchy fit

+ Good value

– Lacks shelf appeal

This jacket provides everything you need whatever the weather, to ensure you enjoy a great round of golf. This Ping garment offers windproof protection and is highly water-resistant so you will be protected during sudden downpours of rain when out on the golf course. It also has a high degree of stretch and has elasticated cuffs and hem to give you the best chance of performing in comfort.

Galvin Green Lanzo Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Black and Navy)

+ Fabric and padding creates soft, comfortable feel

+ Incredibly versatile

– Premium price will deter some

A brand that makes high-end golf apparel, Galvin Green has added to its range with this Lanzo padded jacket which is right at home both on and off the golf course. Featuring Galvin Green’s Interface-1 technology, it has optimum protection and ultimate comfort whilst also having a couple of nice details like pockets and padding at the front and back for additional warmth.

FootJoy Performance Full-Zip Wind Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Blue and Black)

+ Awesome wind and waterproofing

+ Handy side pockets

+ Outstanding value

– Collar could be softer on the neck

FootJoy often lead the way when it comes to windproof and waterproof gear, and despite what appears to be a simple design, technology is packed into this Full-Zip Wind Jacket. Constructed with a stretch fabric to ensure unrestricted movement, it also has a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish to bead water away nicely.

Puma Primaloft Stlth Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 2 (Black/Grey, Blue)

+ Warmth with no bulk

+ Use it anywhere

– Surprisingly traditional styling for Puma

This jacket will stand up to any weather forecast thanks to Primaloft quilting which provides incredible warmth without any bulk whatsoever. Not only that but the water-resistance and versatility to use it on and off the golf course makes it a very appealing model to go for.

Mizuno Move Warmer Hybrid Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (Black, Bronze Green, Deep Navy, Vapor Silver)

+ Good value for such a warm jacket

+ Wide range of colour choices

– Slim fit means you may need to go up a size

Lightweight and versatile, the Move Warmer Hybrid jacket provides maximum warmth and a complete range of movement, utilising Mizuno’s revolutionary four-way stretch, Move Tech material. This makes it perfect for use anywhere regardless of how windy or how cold it is.

Under Armour Storm Stinger Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Black and Grey)

+ Great protection with no bulk

+ No noise when swinging

– Would like more vibrant colour choices

Like most Under Armour garments, this Stinger jacket is packed full of technology. First the softshell construction is totally windproof and the brand has also treated it with Storm technology which adds an invisible layer of protection that makes water bead up and fall away. Importantly it also has no bulk and weight to it which makes it comfortable to wear all day.

Nike AeroLoft Repel Jacket Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy, Olive) + Good warmth and manoeuvrability

+ Double zip adds flexibility

– Unusual design on the padded front

Cold weather shouldn’t keep you off the course and this jacket seeks to get you out there in comfort. It pairs premium insulation with an updated design for warmth that doesn’t quit. The soft and stretchy fleece adds to warmth and manoeuvrability. Inesis Cold Weather Down Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Black, Navy)

+ Simple but effective design

+ Very good value

– Fabric can make noise during the swing

A jacket Inesis has created to specifically counteract the effect of the weather regardless of what it is, this Down Jacket features Technical Polyester wadding and a stretch fabric to ensure warmth and flexibility throughout your round.

Sunderland Himalayas Windshirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 5 (Navy/Red, Black/Blue/White, Blue/Navy/White, Black/Ultraviolet, Navy/Silver/Citrus)

+ Can be worn all year round in different weather conditions

+ Good colour choice

– Forearms may feel the chill

This is the type of jacket that can be worn all year round because its breathability means it can work well in the summer, whilst it helps with wind and water because of the Teflon coated finish.

Under Armour Storm Windstrike 1/2 Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 5 (White, Red, Black, Navy, Grey/Orange)

+ Storm tech repels water well

+ Stylish, eye-catching design

– No front pockets

This is made from a light but tough stretch-woven fabric to shield you from the elements which is great. But hang on it gets better because Under Armour’s Storm technology is also present here which repels water without sacrificing breathability, and the brand has also thought of excellent little details too like the shaped collar.

adidas Packable Wind Jacket

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 1 (Black)

+ Keeps out the wind very well

+ Can be worn on and off the course

– Lack of colour options

adidas make some of the coolest golf garments out there and this wind jacket is no exception. It is perfect for the course thanks to a fabric construction that means it is soft, stretchy, water repellent and also wind resistant. We also think it is one of the best golf jackets on the market to use off the golf course too.

ProQuip Therma-Gust Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Navy, Airforce, Black)

+ Adjusts nicely to the swing

+ Another good value option

– Traditional styling may not appeal to the younger golfer

Combine lightweight with ultra warm, the ProQuip Gust Quilted Jacket has everything you need to complete the 18 rounds regardless of the weather. Crafted with a windproof outer layer and an ultra-warm lining, the jacket is woven with a fabric that responds to the torque created by a golfers body during the swing.

Galvin Green Lex Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 5 (Black, Navy, Sharkskin, Red, Surf Blue)

+ One of our favourites

+ Great looking jacket with 5 colours

– Shiny finish will put some off

Much like the Lanzo model above, Galvin Green has once again hit it out of the park with the Lex jacket. Constructed with lightweight fabrics, it minimises weight and optimises packing nicely without compromising on the windproofing or water repellent finish.

Stromberg Fore Hybrid Jacket

Sizes: S-XL

Colours: 1 (Black)

+ Good for low temperatures

+ Offers decent value for money

– Quite bulky

Designed for when the temperature drops out on the course, Stromberg’s Hybrid Jacket gives a full range of movement despite looking quite bulky. It has severla nice features like the two side zip pockets, front pocket, and the elasticated hem and cuffs.

Glenmuir Killin

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Navy, Blue and Black)

+ Sporty design

+ Shrug off showers and the cold

– No front pockets

Glenmuir’s Killin top protects against the wind and cold because it has the ability to thermoregulate the users body temperature. Not only that but its Teflon fabric repels water whilst remaining soft and comfortable.