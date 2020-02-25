Check out the latest clubs that Honma Golf has on offer and see which models are best for your game
Which Honma Clubs Are Right For Me?
Famous for their craftsmanship and quality, Honma have been making golf clubs since 1959 where it all began in a small shop in Yokohama, Japan. Fast forward 60 years and Justin Rose has put the brands clubs in the bag and Paul Casey and Patrick Reed have also put Honma clubs in there too.
Which models from the Honma clubs range will suit your game? Check out the current line-up in the 2020 Honma clubs range designed for golfers of all abilities, and click the links for further information.
Honma Clubs Range
Honma TR20 460cc Driver
Price: £599
Key Technology:
- Feature near-total carbon body’s and lightweight titanium frames
- Sole features three strategically positioned weights, with a possible of five weight options (3, 6, 9, 12, 15g)
- Hosel incorporates the Non-Rotating System to allow eight possible loft and lie adjustments
Will Suit: Designed for those golfers looking for premium performance with renowned craftsmanship
Honma TR20 440cc Driver
Price: £599
Key Technology:
- Feature near-total carbon body’s and lightweight titanium frames
- Sole features three strategically positioned weights, with a possible of five weight options (3, 6, 9, 12, 15g)
- Hosel incorporates the Non-Rotating System to allow eight possible loft and lie adjustments
Will Suit: Designed for those golfers looking for premium performance with renowned craftsmanship
Honma T//World XP-1 Driver
Price: £599
Key Technology:
- Easy-to-square, draw-biased design
- Innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head
- Honma’s exclusive Five Fang Technology – with three fang-like tabs in the crown and two in the sole – provides a fast and efficient structure
- Lightweight ET40 carbon crown ensures a low centre of gravity (CG)
- 15g weight pad is strategically positioned to provide an optimum launch
- 8-setting adjustment of Honma’s non-rotating hosel
- Ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed
Will Suit: Golfers with a higher handicap.
Honma TWorld 747 Fairway Wood
Price: £309
Key Technology:
- Designed to provide golfers with a high trajectory and maximum distance.
- A 9g outer weight combined with an inner 20g weight creates a low and deep centre of gravity that enables golfers to launch the ball high into the air, without affecting their distance.
- The fairway wood is available in 15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21°
Will Suit: Golfers looking to hit the ball higher with a fairway wood.
Honma T//World XP-1 Fairway Wood
Price: £309
Key Technology:
- Easy-to-square, draw-biased design
- Innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head
- Lightweight ET40 carbon crown ensures a low centre of gravity (CG)
- 15g weight pad is strategically positioned to provide an optimum launch
- Ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed
Will Suit: Golfers who prefer a slightly larger profile for a fairway wood.
Honma TWorld 747 Utility
Key Technology:
- 747 UT has been designed to lower the centre of gravity.
- This is combined with the strategic weight placement in the head to provide greater accuracy and flight the ball in whatever way the player desires.
Will Suit: Golfers who want a premium hybrid.
Honma T//World XP-1 Hybrid
Price: £269
Key Technology:
- Easy-to-square, draw-biased design
- Innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head
- Lightweight ET40 carbon crown ensures a low centre of gravity (CG)
- 15g weight pad is strategically positioned to provide an optimum launch
- Ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed
- Thin, fast 455 steel face
Will Suit: Higher handicap golfers thanks to its forgiving profile.
Honma TW-U
Key Technology:
- Using tungsten weights and a cast face material, the Honma TW-U is designed to be a softer utility iron that also delivers on distance from a variety of lies.
- Maraging C300 steel in the face helps launch the ball higher and therefore land softer.
- A slightly larger head than normal, the centre of gravity has been carefully placed to ensure forgiveness.
Honma TR20 P
Price: from £175 per iron
Key Technology:
- True player’s distance iron with game improvement playability.
- Forged S35C steel body with an L-cup face
- Tungsten weighted pocket cavity to create speed-enhancing forgiveness
- Feature a low centre of gravity and high MOI
Will Suit: Quality ball-strikers who seek a bit more forgiveness
Honma TR20 V
Price: from £175 per iron
Key Technology:
- Modern cavity back design which will be appealing to the better player
- Forged from soft S20C carbon steel
- Tungsten weighted pocket cavity to create speed-enhancing forgiveness
- Feature a low centre of gravity and high MOI
Will Suit: Golfers seeking a players iron aesthetic in a game-improvement body.
Honma T//World XP-1 Irons
Price: £969
Key Technology:
- Thin, fast club face throughout the set
- Hollow long irons feature a tungsten sole weight, while short irons have a deep cavity
- High MOI is achieved with a low, deep CG
Honma T//World XP-1 Irons Review
Verdict: A premium-looking iron that is very inviting behind the ball. Fast, forgiving and just generally easy to strike cleanly and get the ball up in the air from a variety of lies.
Will Suit: Many golfers will be suited to these irons.
Honma Tour World TW-MB Rose Proto
Price: £1,159
Key Technology:
- Designed to get as close to the specifications Rose used to win the Farmers Insurance Open in 2019.
- Blade that has an upright, playable feel, and a slightly narrower sole width
Will Suit: Only the finest ball-strikers and players should use these irons.
Honma TWorld TW-W4 Wedge
Price: £149
Key Technology:
- Designed with a thinner upper portion of the face which, along with the I-SOLE, helps with turf interaction.
- Excessive spin is suppressed to offer greater control and shot-making options.
- The C-SOLE, which is across the 56°, 58° and 60° wedges, has a thicker design on the upper portion of the head for greater versatility.
Will Suit:
