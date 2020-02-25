Check out the latest clubs that Honma Golf has on offer and see which models are best for your game

Which Honma Clubs Are Right For Me?

Famous for their craftsmanship and quality, Honma have been making golf clubs since 1959 where it all began in a small shop in Yokohama, Japan. Fast forward 60 years and Justin Rose has put the brands clubs in the bag and Paul Casey and Patrick Reed have also put Honma clubs in there too.

Which models from the Honma clubs range will suit your game? Check out the current line-up in the 2020 Honma clubs range designed for golfers of all abilities, and click the links for further information.

With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Honma Clubs Range

Honma TR20 460cc Driver

Price: £599

Key Technology:



Feature near-total carbon body’s and lightweight titanium frames

Sole features three strategically positioned weights, with a possible of five weight options (3, 6, 9, 12, 15g)

Hosel incorporates the Non-Rotating System to allow eight possible loft and lie adjustments

Will Suit: Designed for those golfers looking for premium performance with renowned craftsmanship

Honma TR20 440cc Driver

Price: £599

Key Technology:



Feature near-total carbon body’s and lightweight titanium frames

Sole features three strategically positioned weights, with a possible of five weight options (3, 6, 9, 12, 15g)

Hosel incorporates the Non-Rotating System to allow eight possible loft and lie adjustments

Will Suit: Designed for those golfers looking for premium performance with renowned craftsmanship

Honma T//World XP-1 Driver

Price: £599

Key Technology:



Easy-to-square, draw-biased design

Innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head

Honma’s exclusive Five Fang Technology – with three fang-like tabs in the crown and two in the sole – provides a fast and efficient structure

Lightweight ET40 carbon crown ensures a low centre of gravity (CG)

15g weight pad is strategically positioned to provide an optimum launch

8-setting adjustment of Honma’s non-rotating hosel

Ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed

Will Suit: Golfers with a higher handicap.

Honma TWorld 747 Fairway Wood

Price: £309

Key Technology:

Designed to provide golfers with a high trajectory and maximum distance.

A 9g outer weight combined with an inner 20g weight creates a low and deep centre of gravity that enables golfers to launch the ball high into the air, without affecting their distance.

The fairway wood is available in 15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21°

Will Suit: Golfers looking to hit the ball higher with a fairway wood.

BUY NOW (UK): Honma TWorld Fairway for £309 from Scottsdale Golf

Honma T//World XP-1 Fairway Wood

Price: £309

Key Technology:



Easy-to-square, draw-biased design

Innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head

Lightweight ET40 carbon crown ensures a low centre of gravity (CG)

15g weight pad is strategically positioned to provide an optimum launch

Ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed

Will Suit: Golfers who prefer a slightly larger profile for a fairway wood.

Honma TWorld 747 Utility

Key Technology:

747 UT has been designed to lower the centre of gravity.

This is combined with the strategic weight placement in the head to provide greater accuracy and flight the ball in whatever way the player desires.

Will Suit: Golfers who want a premium hybrid.

Honma T//World XP-1 Hybrid

Price: £269

Golf Monthly Instruction

Key Technology:



Easy-to-square, draw-biased design

Innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head

Lightweight ET40 carbon crown ensures a low centre of gravity (CG)

15g weight pad is strategically positioned to provide an optimum launch

Ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed

Thin, fast 455 steel face

Will Suit: Higher handicap golfers thanks to its forgiving profile.

Honma TW-U

Key Technology: