We scour the internet to highlight the various ways you can hunt down some of the very best Black Friday golf bargains out there

How To Spot A Black Friday Golf Bargain

If you’re in the fortunate position to have come through 2020 relatively unscathed on the finance front, Black Friday golf deals come at the ideal time to take advantage.

There are scores of eye-catching offers as retailers look to offload surplus stock, shift items that haven’t sold as well as expected or clear space for new product.

There could be all sorts of reasons why retailers choose to discount stock.

But in the world of golf, it’s rarely because the product wasn’t much good.

Black Friday Golf Deals US: Quick Links

Black Friday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links

Whatever the reasons, there are countless bargains to be had. Here I pick out five that have caught my eye for five different reasons…

1 Unused Demo Club

Honma TW747 460 Driver £559 £299 at American Golf

Okay, we all know things didn’t work out between Honma and Justin Rose, but that doesn’t mean the product isn’t excellent.

Indeed, the last time Rose won (2019 Farmers Insurance Open) he had this Honma TW747 in the bag.

Yes, these are flagged as unused demo clubs. But a top-end adjustable composite driver for getting on towards half price is a cracking deal.

Honma TW747 460 Driver

2 Changing Of The Seasons



adidas Adipure Bonded Knit Jacket £119.95 £59.98 at adidas

Apparel brands launch two ranges every year. This means there are nearly always bargains to be had on golf clothing.

Even more so on Black Friday when brands and retailers are making concerted efforts to shift old lines to make way for new ones.

This versatile adidas wool-blend jacket/sweater really caught our eye at half price.

adidas Adipure Bonded Knit Jacket

3 Last Year’s Model



Mizuno MP-X Golf Balls (One Dozen) £49.99 £29.99 with Discount Golf Store

Mizuno’s MP Series premium golf balls have now been replaced by the RB Tour models.

This means that remaining stock of the older models can now be found at a very attractive price.

Yes, every new ball launch comes with the promise of improved benefits. But for a £20 saving, many of us can happily live with the performance of the previous model.

Mizuno MP-X Golf Balls

4 Under The Radar



Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder £249 £149 at American Golf

Rife is known for its putters, but less so for its rangefinders. This is perhaps what has paved the way to this £100 (40%) reduction on its RX5 Deluxe model at American Golf.

It looks an ideal option for someone looking to get into the world of rangefinders for the first time and not wanting to pay a premium price yet.

There is often real value to be had away from the market-leading brands.

Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder

5 Something A Little Different

adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Fit Shoes £109.95 £69.99 at Discount Golf Store

Finally, there are always going to be decent discounts on items you suspect have proved a bit more of a struggle to sell.

So if you’re up for standing out from the crowd, you could enjoy the best reductions of all.

This lively blue and white adidas shoe probably proved a little harder to shift in a wide fitting than certain other colour options, hence the substantial discount.

adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Fit Shoes

Great Black Friday Golf Deals

Happy hunting! Golf Monthly is covering Black Friday very closely – why not check out the best deals we have spotted so far at the links below.

For all the latest gear news follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.