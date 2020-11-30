Here are some excellent deals on Lyle & Scott clothing so you can refresh your golfing wardrobe.

Lyle & Scott Cyber Monday Deals – Save 30% Right Now

Cyber Monday is one of the best days of the year to refresh your golf gear and golfing wardrobe. Most retailers have huge reductions in price and one such brand that has as much as 30% off on Amazon right now is Lyle & Scott.

On both Amazon and the Lyle & Scott website they are offering 30% off on selected golf clothes so if you think your golf attire could do with an update, then the deals below are definitely worth consideration!

Lyle & Scott Stripe Polo Shirt £55 £38.50 at Amazon

For a fresh look on the course, choose this Stripe Polo shirt. Perfect for a sunny day at the golf course, this classic men’s golf polo shirt features a fine stripe design with the traditional polo collar. Oh and a saving of 30% too. View Deal

Lyle & Scott Golf Quarter Zip Pullover £80 £56 at Amazon

You can also get 30% off this pullover which comes in seven different colours. View Deal

Lyle & Scott Technical 1/4 Zip Jumper £70 £49 at Lyle & Scott

When it’s time to play you need a kit that works with you; the Tech 1/4 Zip Midlayer with fleece lining is the ultimate choice to keep you comfortable, warm and flexible on the course. There are also three colours available in lots of different sizes so this top is good for everyone. View Deal

Lyle & Scott Ventech Colour Block Top £85 £59.50 at Lyle & Scott

Add a sharp sports-look to your golfing collection with the lightweight Ventech Colour Block Midlayer. With £25.50 off it is an absolute bargain. View Deal

Lyle & Scott Technical Golf Trousers £80 £56 at Lyle & Scott

Available in lots of different sizes, these Technical trousers have £24 off right now. Not only do they perform well on the course but we think they can be used off it too which further heightens the value on offer. View Deal

