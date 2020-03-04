The latest Mizuno drivers on the market

Which Mizuno Driver Is Right For Me?

Mizuno releases new product each year to make sure that the clubs produced are on the cutting edge of technology. They also offer variety as the Mizuno driver range offers a selection of different settings and price points.

So which one is right for you? Take a look at the Mizuno driver range below and also be sure to click through to the full reviews.

Mizuno Driver Range

Mizuno ST200 Driver

Price: £299

Key Technology:

High-stability driver built around a resilient Beta rich forged, multi thickness Titanium face

Weight savings from a compacted Wave Sole and a variable-thickness graphite crown

Additional 11.6g backweight further enhances low spin efficiency

Mizuno ST200 Driver Review

Verdict: Classic looks, brilliant performance that competes with the very best on the market, providing excellent value for money

Will Suit: A classic design that has a lower price point without sacrificing performance.

Mizuno ST200G Driver

Price: £349

Key Technology:

High-stability driver built around a resilient Beta rich forged, multi thickness Titanium face

Weight savings from a compacted Wave Sole and a variable-thickness graphite crown

Features twin 7g weights on longer external tracks for even more effective weight movement

Mizuno ST200G Driver Review

Verdict: Great performance and evidence that Mizuno is really onto something with its drivers

Will Suit: Players seeking to adjust their driver in various different ways.

Mizuno ST200X Driver

Price: £299

Key Technology:

High-stability driver built around a resilient Beta rich forged, multi thickness Titanium face

Weight savings from a compacted Wave Sole and a variable-thickness graphite crown

Draw bias and has been designed to work best with Mizuno’s own Japan specification MFUSION 39g shaft

Mizuno ST200X Driver Review

Will Suit: Players with mid to lower swing speeds.

Which model from the Mizuno driver range best suits your game?

