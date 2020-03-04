The latest Mizuno drivers on the market
Which Mizuno Driver Is Right For Me?
Mizuno releases new product each year to make sure that the clubs produced are on the cutting edge of technology. They also offer variety as the Mizuno driver range offers a selection of different settings and price points.
So which one is right for you? Take a look at the Mizuno driver range below and also be sure to click through to the full reviews.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Mizuno Driver Range
Mizuno ST200 Driver
Price: £299
Key Technology:
- High-stability driver built around a resilient Beta rich forged, multi thickness Titanium face
- Weight savings from a compacted Wave Sole and a variable-thickness graphite crown
- Additional 11.6g backweight further enhances low spin efficiency
Verdict: Classic looks, brilliant performance that competes with the very best on the market, providing excellent value for money
Will Suit: A classic design that has a lower price point without sacrificing performance.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno ST200 driver from Scottsdale Golf for £299
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno ST200 driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99
Mizuno ST200G Driver
Price: £349
Key Technology:
- High-stability driver built around a resilient Beta rich forged, multi thickness Titanium face
- Weight savings from a compacted Wave Sole and a variable-thickness graphite crown
- Features twin 7g weights on longer external tracks for even more effective weight movement
Verdict: Great performance and evidence that Mizuno is really onto something with its drivers
Will Suit: Players seeking to adjust their driver in various different ways.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno ST200G driver from Scottsdale Golf for £349
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno ST200G driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99
Mizuno ST200X Driver
Price: £299
Key Technology:
- High-stability driver built around a resilient Beta rich forged, multi thickness Titanium face
- Weight savings from a compacted Wave Sole and a variable-thickness graphite crown
- Draw bias and has been designed to work best with Mizuno’s own Japan specification MFUSION 39g shaft
Will Suit: Players with mid to lower swing speeds.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno ST200X driver from Scottsdale Golf for £299
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno ST200X driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99
Which model from the Mizuno driver range best suits your game?
