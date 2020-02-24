Check out the latest irons that Mizuno has on offer and use our advice to help determine the best model for you

Which Mizuno Irons Are Right For Me?

Mizuno irons are very easy on the eye, but which set will suit your swing and help you performance to your best?

Mizuno has a strong line-up of irons for 2020, which cover a wide range of abilities.

Here’s an overview of the current Mizuno irons range. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Mizuno irons are right for your game.

Mizuno Irons Range

Mizuno JPX919 Tour Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Designed to provide precise distance control thanks to Mizuno’s Grain Flow Forged HD (High Density) process, which also produces a soft, pure feel.

Top edge narrowed by 10 per cent compared to predecessor to match grinds most commonly requested on tour.

New stability frame allows greater perimeter weighting elsewhere without affecting feel.

New Pearl Brush chrome-plated finish enhances durability and soften lines in bright sunlight.

Mizuno JPX919 Tour Irons Review

Verdict: Despite having a 10 per cent thinner topline, it looks compact at address without intimidating. It sits flush to the turf and the pure, buttery feeling when you nail one out of the middle pleases all the senses.

Will Suit: Better players and competent ball strikers.

Mizuno JPX919 Forged Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Clubface CNC milled from sole up, creating larger area of minimum face thickness making it Mizuno’s fastest ever forged iron.

Lower, deeper centre of gravity for higher-flying long and mid-irons.

Heads feature trace of Boron that makes it 30 per cent stronger aiding ball speed, stability and feedback.

New stability frame allows greater perimeter weighting elsewhere without affecting feel.

New Pearl Brush chrome-plated finish enhances durability and soften lines in bright sunlight.

Mizuno JPX919 Forged Irons Review

Verdict: Strikes a nice balance of offering good distance with a soft feel, pleasing looks and decent levels of forgiveness. It’s more compact than the Hot Metal at address and has a cleaner look from the back compared to the previous generation.

Will Suit: Wider audience with its slightly larger design and stronger lofts compared to the Tour model.

Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

High-strength Chromoly 4140M promotes ball speeds.

Re-engineered Sound Ribs ensure satisfying sensation through impact.

New stability frame allows greater perimeter weighting elsewhere without affecting feel.

New Pearl Brush chrome-plated finish enhances durability and soften lines in bright sunlight.

Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Irons Review

Verdict: Generates serious ball speed, which means impressive carry. Like the rest of the family, these irons aren’t necessarily built to impress on the launch monitor. They’re to be put in play on the course for golfers to experience the benefit of consistent carry distances and control into greens. Once you do that, we’re certain you’ll be impressed.

Will Suit: Mid to high handicap players after distance and forgiveness.

Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Pro Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

High-strength Chromoly 4140M promotes ball speeds.

Re-engineered Sound Ribs ensure satisfying sensation through impact.

New stability frame allows greater perimeter weighting elsewhere without affecting feel.

New Pearl Brush chrome-plated finish enhances durability and soften lines in bright sunlight.

Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Pro Irons Review

Verdict: Slightly more compact than the Hot Metal irons above, the Pro also generates serious ball speed, which means impressive carry. The difference between the two is reasonably minimal but there are subtle aesthetic changes that create a smaller profile.

Will Suit: Mid to high handicap players after distance and forgiveness. Perhaps those looking for the performance of the Hot Metal irons but with a smaller profile.

Mizuno MP-20 MB Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Grain Flow Forging process leads to better feel and more precise distance control.

Refined 1025E mild carbon minimises unneeded elements that appear during the forging process.

Tapered topline and cambered sole allow a fuller spread of weight to enhance vertical stability and forgiveness

A blend of satin and mirror chrome finishing

Mizuno MP-20 Irons Review

Verdict: The most aesthetically pleasing model in the Mizuno irons range, the MP-20’s are a visual treat from every angle and while only a small percentage of golfers should seriously consider them for their bag, the rest of us can aspire to have these blades and many will find the larger models more playable than expected.

Will Suit: Better players who prioritises feel, precision and workability.

Mizuno MP-20 MMC Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Constructed from 1025E pure select mild carbon steel.

Grain Flow Forging Process for soft and precise feel.

Compact cavity back design.

Titanium muscle pad throughout the set, with a 12g tungsten toe weight from the 4- to 7-irons

Mizuno MP-20 MMC Irons Review

Verdict: Stunning from every angle. Provides a soft feel, not quite at the MP-20 blade level, but very close. A little more forgiving through the turf with a touch less spin and lower launch.

Will Suit: Fractionally larger than the blade but still very much one for the better players.

Mizuno MP-20 HMB Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Features Mizuno’s forged Chromoly material in the face and neck, supported by tungsten weighting

Heads feature a brush satin durable plated finish and a complex, loft-specific construction

From 2- to 8-iron, Mizuno’s multi-thickness Grain Flow Forged Chromoly face and neck is dialled in

From 2- to 7-iron, twin 12g tungsten weights deliver stability and an easy launch

Use of a softer 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel from 9-iron to PW makes the short irons soft and responsive.

Mizuno MP-20 HMB Irons Review

Verdict: The HMB model offers all of the positives from the other two irons in the MP-20 range but provides a little more firepower for those who need it.

Will Suit: Players who want the classic aesthetic of a Mizuno iron, but need a little more help in terms of forgiveness.

