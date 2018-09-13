Check out the latest irons that Mizuno has on offer

Which Mizuno Irons Are Right For Me?

Mizuno irons are very easy on the eye, but which set will suit your swing and help you performance to your best?

Mizuno has a strong line-up of irons for 2018, which cover a wide range of abilities.

Here’s an overview of the current line-up. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Mizuno irons are right for your game.

Mizuno Irons Range

Mizuno JPX919 Tour Irons

Price: £135 per club

Key Technology:

Designed to provide precise distance control thanks to Mizuno’s Grain Flow Forged HD (High Density) process, which also produces a soft, pure feel

Top edge narrowed by 10 per cent compared to predecessor to match grinds most commonly requested on tour

New stability frame allows greater perimeter weighting elsewhere without affecting feel

New Pearl Brush chrome-plated finish enhances durability and soften lines in bright sunlight

Mizuno JPX919 Tour Irons Review

Verdict: Despite having a 10 per cent thinner topline, it looks compact at address without intimidating. It sits flush to the turf and the pure, buttery feeling when you nail one out of the middle pleases all the senses

Will Suit: Better players and pure ball strikers

BUY NOW: Mizuno JPX919 Tour Irons from American Golf for £899

Mizuno JPX919 Forged Irons

Price: £849

Key Technology:

Clubface CNC milled from sole up, creating larger area of minimum face thickness making it Mizuno’s fastest ever forged iron

Lower, deeper centre of gravity for higher-flying long and mid-irons

Heads feature trace of Boron that makes it 30 per cent stronger aiding ball speed, stability and feedback

New stability frame allows greater perimeter weighting elsewhere without affecting feel

New Pearl Brush chrome-plated finish enhances durability and soften lines in bright sunlight

Mizuno JPX919 Forged Irons Review

Verdict: Strikes a nice balance of offering good distance with a soft feel, pleasing looks and decent levels of forgiveness. It’s more compact than the Hot Metal at address and has a cleaner look from the back compared to the previous generation

Will Suit: Wider audience with its slightly larger design and lofts

BUY NOW: Mizuno JPX919 Forged Irons from American Golf for £899

Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Irons

Price: £120 per club

Key Technology:

High-strength Chromoly 4140M promotes ball speeds

Re-engineered Sound Ribs ensure satisfying sensation through impact

New stability frame allows greater perimeter weighting elsewhere without affecting feel

New Pearl Brush chrome-plated finish enhances durability and soften lines in bright sunlight

Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Irons Review

Verdict: Generates serious ball speed, which means impressive carry. Like the rest of the family, these irons aren’t necessarily built to impress on the launch monitor. They’re to be put in play on the course for golfers to experience the benefit of consistent carry distances and control into greens. Once you do that, we’re certain you’ll be impressed

Will Suit: Mid to high handicap players

BUY NOW: Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Irons from American Golf for £799

Mizuno MP-18 Irons

Price: £135 per club

Key Technology:

Grain Flow Forging process leads to better feel and more precise distance control

Refined 1025E mild carbon minimises unneeded elements that appear during the forging process

Mizuno MP-18 Irons Review

Verdict: A visual treat from every angle and while only a small percentage of golfers should seriously consider them for their bag, the rest of us can aspire to have these blades and many will find the larger models more playable than expected

Will Suit: Better player who prioritises feel, precision and workability

BUY NOW: Mizuno MP-18 Irons from American Golf for £899.99

Mizuno MP-18 SC Irons

Price: £135 per club

Key Technology:

Constructed from 1025E pure select mild carbon

Grain Flow Forging Process for soft and precise feel

Compact cavity back design

Mizuno MP-18 SC Irons Review

Verdict: Stunning from every angle. Provides a soft feel, not quite at the MP-18 blade level, but very close. A little more forgiving through the turf with a touch less spin and lower launch

Will Suit: Fractionally larger than the blade but still very much one for the better players

BUY NOW: Mizuno MP-18 SC Irons from American Golf for £899.99

Mizuno MP-18 MMC Irons

Price: £150 per club

Key Technology:

Forged from 1025E pure select mild carbon steel for more feedback and precision

High density grain through the striking area

Mizuno MP-18 MMC Irons Review

Verdict: Stunning from every angle, the MMC model provides extra distance, forgiveness and a livelier feel than the blade and SC

Will Suit: Better players who prioritises feel, precision and workability

BUY NOW: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Irons from American Golf for £999.99

Mizuno MP-18 Fli-Hi

Price: £149

Key Technology:

Grain flow forged for ultimate precision, maximising consistency and durability

Multi metal stability design

1025E pure select mild carbon for ultimate in feedback and precision

Verdict: An excellent offering in the top end of your bag that should deliver a nice penetrating flight and ample forgiveness across the face

Will Suit: Better players demanding feel and workability in a long iron replacement

BUY NOW: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi from American Golf for £149

