The latest woods and hybrids from Mizuno.

Which Mizuno Woods Are Right For Me?

Mizuno‘s current woods line-up covers all skill levels. Whether you’re looking for extra distance, workability or better dispersion with your fairways and hybrids, there’s a model for you.

Here’s an overview of the current Mizuno woods range. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Mizuno woods are right for your game.

Additionally, with some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Mizuno Woods Range

Mizuno ST200 Fairway Wood

Price: £199

Key Technology:

3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.

5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.

Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown

Will Suit: Golfers wanting a classic looking fairway wood

Mizuno ST200X Fairway Wood

Price: £199

Key Technology:

3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.

5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.

Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown

X model is a lightweight, more draw-based version.

Will Suit: Mid to high handicap golfers who seek forgiveness and a drawing ball-flight.

BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno ST200X fairway wood from Scottsdale Golf for £199

Mizuno ST200TS Fairway Wood

Golf Monthly Instruction

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.

5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.

Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown

TS Version has an adjustable hosel to change loft and other specifications.

Will Suit: Golfers seeking a smaller profiled head as well as a degree of adjustability.

BUY NOW (US): Mizuno ST200TS fairway from Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

Mizuno CLK Hybrid

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

New MAS1C Maraging Face Allows greater energy transfer

Dual wave technology and a wider profile encourage a higher flight

Wide, flat crown to sit flush to the turf

Will Suit: Golfers looking to bridge the gap between woods and irons with a club that launches high and lands softly.

BUY NOW (US): Mizuno CLK Hybrid from Scottsdale Golf for $249.99

Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi Hybrid

Price: £135

Key Technology:

Trending On Golf Monthly

Drop down crown to move weight low into the club-head.

Wave technology once again present.

Flow Cog design which means the weight is shifted slightly dependent on the loft option.

Will Suit: Those looking for a quality product without the premium price tag.

What do you make of the 2020 Mizuno woods range? Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.