The latest woods and hybrids from Mizuno.
Which Mizuno Woods Are Right For Me?
Mizuno‘s current woods line-up covers all skill levels. Whether you’re looking for extra distance, workability or better dispersion with your fairways and hybrids, there’s a model for you.
Here’s an overview of the current Mizuno woods range. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Mizuno woods are right for your game.
Additionally, with some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Mizuno Woods Range
Mizuno ST200 Fairway Wood
Price: £199
Key Technology:
- 3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.
- 5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.
- Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown
Will Suit: Golfers wanting a classic looking fairway wood
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno ST200 fairway wood from Scottsdale Golf for £199
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno ST200 fairway wood from Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99
Mizuno ST200X Fairway Wood
Price: £199
Key Technology:
- 3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.
- 5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.
- Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown
- X model is a lightweight, more draw-based version.
Will Suit: Mid to high handicap golfers who seek forgiveness and a drawing ball-flight.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno ST200X fairway wood from Scottsdale Golf for £199
Mizuno ST200TS Fairway Wood
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- 3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.
- 5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.
- Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown
- TS Version has an adjustable hosel to change loft and other specifications.
Will Suit: Golfers seeking a smaller profiled head as well as a degree of adjustability.
Mizuno CLK Hybrid
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- New MAS1C Maraging Face Allows greater energy transfer
- Dual wave technology and a wider profile encourage a higher flight
- Wide, flat crown to sit flush to the turf
Will Suit: Golfers looking to bridge the gap between woods and irons with a club that launches high and lands softly.
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno CLK Hybrid from Scottsdale Golf for $249.99
Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi Hybrid
Price: £135
Key Technology:
- Drop down crown to move weight low into the club-head.
- Wave technology once again present.
- Flow Cog design which means the weight is shifted slightly dependent on the loft option.
Will Suit: Those looking for a quality product without the premium price tag.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi hybrid from Scottsdale Golf for £135
What do you make of the 2020 Mizuno woods range? Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.