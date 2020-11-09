Love a pair of comfortable golf shoes? You're in the right place

Most Comfortable Golf Shoes

One of the most important aspects of any shoe is comfort.

You want your shoes to offer a nicely cushioned wear and thankfully there’s a huge focus on comfort in the golf market as you do an awful lot of walking during a typical 18 hole round.

Brands spend a lot of money and research time to ensure their shoes provide a soft yet stable feel on all different terrains, and many of them are a joy to wear.

To help you choose your optimum pair of golf shoes, we’ve picked out the most comfortable golf shoes on the market…

FootJoy Pro S/L Carbon Golf Shoes

FootJoy reinvented the immensely popular Pro/SL shoe and made it even more stable with the Carbon version. It’s made with a carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe. In short FootJoy has somehow taken the most popular spikeless shoe in the world and made it more comfortable, offer better grip and improved the stability.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $199.95

Ecco S-Three Shoes This is one of the most comfortable shoes Ecco has ever made which therefore makes it one of the best Ecco golf shoes ever as well. The incredible comfort comes from the new Zonal Fluidform Technology, which creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it. Ecco S-Three Shoe Review US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $159.99 UK Buy Now at American Golf for £179.99

Adidas CodeChaos Shoes

The popular Codechaos shoe has been designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course and it is a seriously comfortable wear too thanks to full length Boost cushioning across the entire midsole, creating energy rebound and putting a spring in your step. The upper is made of a multi layer mesh, making it lightweight, flexible and breathable. It also has a thin film on top that provides waterproof protection, durability and it repels water and debris so it doesn’t stain and is easy to clean.

Adidas CodeChaos Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $149.99

UK Buy Now at adidas for £130

Under Armour HOVR Show GTX SL

Under Armour’s new HOVR Show shoe has several pieces of technology to ensure high performance on the course. Chief among them is the comfortable HOVR cushioning, which supports the natural motion of the foot and provides energy return to help eliminate impact fatigue. Additionally, the Rotational Resistance outsole helps provide stability and traction throughout the swing.

Under Armour HOVR Show GTX SL Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $159.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £119

Skechers Go Golf V.4 Shoes

When you think of comfortable golf shoes, Skechers covers that off better than most. The Pro V.4 features ‘Ultra Flight’ cushioning and Resamax insoles for the ‘out of the box comfort’ that the brand is known for. Grip comes from a dynamic diamond traction plate and replaceable Softspikes cleats. It is available in white, grey and black colour options as well as an Honors version, which features a knitted textile upper. It’s also waterproof with a full-grain leather upper.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $99.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £137.97

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoes

The Nike Infinity Tour shoes were inspired by Brooks Koepka‘s habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes, and as such they are designed to provide speed and comfort to golfers, leveraging maximum energy return from the ground up. Nike borrowed design inspiration from other sports (running, basketball) to create a golf shoe that is as comfortable as they come, and yet still gives stability, weather protection and also look great too.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Golf Galaxy for $159.99

UK Buy Now at Nike for £149.95

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoes

The Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged footwear is said to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings. It has a sporty sneaker style look to it and the comfort comes from underfoot cushioning in the form of Puma’s Ignite foam, which provides a spring in your step while also letting you feel relatively low to the ground.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $149.99

US Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £81.27

FootJoy Flex XP Golf Shoes

Building on the original Flex model, FootJoy’s XP features a completely new upper design with a premium, lightweight performance mesh upper. Additionally the new design is fully waterproof which enables high performance in rain or shine. They’re definitely one of the most comfortable shoes on the market.

FootJoy Flex XP Shoe Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $109.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £94.95

Mizuno Wave Cadence

The Cadence Wave features enhanced comfort thanks to a one-piece ‘booty’ structure in which the tongue is connected to the lining for a more comfortable fit. Mizuno’s Wave Platform seen in its running shoes blends the support of a high-end running shoe, with the lateral stability and traction needed for golf.

UK Buy Now at clickgolf.co.uk for £99

