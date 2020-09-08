Our selection of the most forgiving drivers 2020 has to offer to help you find more fairways without sacrificing distance

Most Forgiving Drivers 2020

Getting a new driver that gives you five extra yards sounds great but what good is that to you if your second shots consist of hacking out from the rough or chipping out sideways from the trees? You need a driver that’s going to keep the ball in play while still sending it out there a good distance, and to do that you need to prioritise the most forgiving drivers 2020 has on the market.

All of today’s drivers are much more user friendly than those from say five years ago, but your choice in a particular model within a brand’s latest range can make a big difference to the performance. A custom fitting will naturally provide greater insight into how each driver works for you, but we would always suggest favouring forgiveness and accuracy slightly over out-and-out yardage.

You may hit that one shot out of the middle with high launch and low spin that seemingly stays in the air forever, but lets face it – more often than not we’re not striking the sweetspot of the driver. This is why a driver that can combat the effect of mishits in terms of limiting drops in ball speed and reducing curvature through the air is worth its weight in gold.

So what are the most forgiving drivers on the market? Well, we’ve tested them all and picked out our favourites below to help you find the short grass, which should ultimately help lower your scores.

The Most Forgiving Drivers 2020

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver

RRP: £449 | Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°

+ Easy to align

+ Available in draw-bias version

– No moveable weight

TaylorMade SIM Drivers Review

SIM stands for Shape In Motion and it gets its name from the asymmetric sole design said to reduce aerodynamic drag in the last three feet of the downswing to maximise clubhead speed just before impact.

The SIM Max is one of three models that also features an Inertia Generator and Twist Face, which negates the impact of mishits on the ball flight and has also been Speed Injected to ensure it is right on the legal limit of face flexion. For golfers with a slice, there’s the option of the SIM Max D driver (also £449) with added draw bias built in to help produce a straighter flight.

Ping G410 Plus Driver

RRP: £450 | Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°

+ Can be set up for a draw or fade

+ Available in draw-bias version

– Shorter stock shaft limits club speed

Ping G410 Plus Driver Review

It may have an unusual look at address but the Ping G410 Plus is one of the most user-friendly drivers on the market, which is why it’s as popular on tour as it is with the weekend warrior. It features a 16g tungsten weight that can be moved towards the heel or toe to add 10 yards of draw or fade bias.

We found this to be one of the fastest drivers on the market while also being one of the most forgiving drivers of 2020, which is the ideal combination. It also comes in an SFT version with even more draw bias built in if you really struggle with a weak miss to the right.

Titleist TS2 Driver

RRP: £499 | Lofts: 8.5°, 9.5°,10.5° and 11.5°

+ Traditional profile and looks

+ High launching

– Expensive

Titleist TS2 Driver Review

The Titleist TS2 is one of four models within the TS series that benefits from a new streamlined shape to help you swing it faster. The thinner titanium crown means that weight could be moved to the perimeter to make it more stable. The larger profile versus the TS3 means it looks a little more inviting to hit and has a very powerful feel and sound to it.

The TS3 version provides a lower flight and spin if that’s what you need as well as an adjustable weight cartridge on the sole to optimise launch conditions, while the lightweight TS1 may help you increase clubbed speed, but it is the TS2 that arguably offers the best of everything for the amateur golfer.

Callaway Mavrik Max Driver

RRP: £489 | Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°

+ Moveable weights & adjustable loft and lie angle

– Orange colour scheme will divide opinion

Callaway Mavrik Drivers Review

Our testing actually showed that all three Mavrik drivers are very forgiving on off-centre hits, but it was the Mavrik Max that just pipped the standard Mavrik and Mavrik Sub Zero. It has draw bias built in, which should help slicers, but that can be reduced by positioning the heavier 14g in the rear of the sole with the 2g weight in the heel position.

The clubface designed by Artificial Intelligence, along with the internal Jailbreak bars, mean that this is a fast driver from a wide area on the face, allowing you to swing with confidence. The higher launch should also help maximise carry distance.

Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme Driver

RRP: £349 | Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°

+ Cobra Connect can track performance

+ Excellent value for money

– Limited gains over previous model

Cobra King Speedzone Drivers Review

Pulling weight low and back in the head is the key ingredient for forgiveness in a driver and Cobra has certainly done that with the King Speedzone Xtreme driver, positioning a 17g tungsten weight right at the back along with another fixed weight on the sole that can be adjusted if required.

As a result, this driver is more forgiving than the standard King Speedzone driver and also launches the ball higher with more spin, which will be music to the ears of slower swinging golfers. Factor in the adjustable loft and lie settings on the hosel, the improved CNC Milled face and choice of two colours, it’s a very appealing prospect given the modest price tag.

Mizuno ST200 Driver

RRP: £349 | Lofts: 9.5° and 10.5°

+ Loft adjustable +/- 4 degrees

+ Excellent value for money

– No sole weight adjustability

Mizuno ST200 Drivers Review

Mizuno has made a real statement with its ST200 driver range, comparing favourably to many of the mainstream brands. We rightly billed the ST200G driver (which has adjustable sole weights) as the most underrated drivers of 2020, so the Japanese brand is clearly onto something with its latest creations.

The standard model is built for forgiveness with an 11.6g tungsten back weight but still keeps spin low to maximise carry distance. We also found it to feel incredibly solid and stable, like no energy is lost between collision of club and ball, so it’s a great choice if you’re looking for all-round performance without a punchy price tag.

Srixon ZX5 Driver

RRP: £429 | Lofts: 9.5° and 10.5°

+ Powerful sound and feel

– Complicated hosel adjustability system

The Srixon ZX5 driver delivers confidence due to a larger footprint at address versus the ZX7 model and also has a single weight placed low and deep in the head to promote straighter drives. It launches high and has a really solid feel and a ‘thump’ sound at impact we really enjoyed.

This driver represents a big step up from Srixon and a bit like the Mizuno ST200, is a high-performing driver that slips under the radar but should you get custom fitted for it, will certainly blend distance and accuracy together in equal measure.

Honma TR20 460 Driver

RRP: £599 | Lofts: 9.5° and 10.5°

+ Wide scope to adjust settings and maximise performance

– Pricey

On Honma’s latest driver, the sole features three strategically positioned weight ports with a possible of five weight options (3, 6, 9, 12, 15g) to slot in, ensuring ball speed, launch, spin and swing weight can be optimised for greater distance and accuracy. There’s also a 440cc version for those who like to shape the ball, but it’s this 460cc version that offers more forgiveness.

We also really like the hosel’s non-rotating system, which allows for eight possible loft and lie adjustments while keeping the spine of the shaft in the 6 o’clock position for greater impact consistency. It’s expensive, but if you get fitted we’re confident it will perform as well as any other driver on the market.

