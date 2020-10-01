Our guide to the most forgiving hybrids on the market, aimed at those players who require a little more margin for error

Most Forgiving Hybrids

Most golfers would agree that hybrids make the game easier. There are those who prefer the workability of long irons, but for anyone who struggles to find the centre of the clubface consistently, there’s more to gain from a forgiving hybrid.

So, as well as taking a closer look at the best golf hybrids, we’ve narrowed it down to those models which perform best in the ‘forgiveness’ category.

That’s because not all hybrids are designed to perform exactly the same way. Some golfers prefer a compact head; some want a hybrid that performs like a long iron, others would rather it felt more like a wood.

Mid handicappers and those who aren’t such consistent strikers of the ball often want a hybrid that, above all else, offers forgiveness.

These clubs aren’t magic wands; you’re still going to play your bad shots and no new technology can save that from happening. However, if your mis-hits travel further and straighter, then you’re onto a good thing.

If the sheer number of options on the market is daunting you, fear not, because we’ve narrowed it down by identifying the most forgiving hybrids on the market – which is what you’re here for.

TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue

+ Confidence-inspiring and easy to align at address

+ Effective from various lies

– Not adjustable for loft

The TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue is a very solid and stable hybrid – something Dustin Johnson would attest to. Even the best in the world want that element of forgiveness and to see their mis-hits – yes, they do hit them – fly a bit further.

It’s the Twist Face and Speed Pocket technologies which offer that improved performance and forgiveness across the entire face, which is especially useful when playing from less than perfect lies.

Honma XP-1 Hybrid

+ Easy to launch

+ Vizard shafts help provide additional swing speed

– High price point a potential barrier

This hand-crafted hybrid from Japanese brand Honma is a game-improvement club which, like like the driver, fairway woods and irons, is built in an easy-to-square, draw-biased design.

There might be cheaper options on the market, but from a performance perspective we were impressed with its forgiveness levels.

This is achieved courtesy of a 42g weight pad in the rear of the head assist, which also helps with launch.

Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid

+ Good value for money at £179

+ Forgiving through the turf, even on heavy strikes

– Stepped crown design might not suit your eye

‘Fuss free’ is how we’d describe this hybrid from Cleveland, one that has the potential to become your go-to club.

Gliderails help provide more speed with improved turf interaction, whilst a redesigned HiBore Crown pushes the CG low and deep for a low spin, high-launch ball flight.

Callaway Mavrik Max Hybrid

+ Easy to launch

+ Plenty of loft options

– £249 a potential barrier for those new to the game

The Callaway Mavrik Max is certainly one of the most forgiving hybrids on the market.

There are three models in the Mavrik range, although it’s the Max model that should get your attention if you’re looking for maximum forgiveness.

It features Callaway’s Jailbreak and Face Cup Technology to help deliver more speed across the entire face, so users should find that even their mis-hits travel good distances.

The standard Mavrik model also offers impressive levels of forgiveness, so we recommend trying both versions to see which one suits you best.

Titleist TS2 Hybrid

+ Traditional aesthetics

+ Sits beautifully at address

– Glossy crown does produce sun glare

Whilst Titleist makes no secret of the fact that ‘TS’ is all about distance – TS stands for Titleist Speed – we certainly found the TS2 to perform well from a forgiveness perspective.

It features an ultra-thin crown with a more forgiving profile to maximise clubhead speed, whilst a 16% thinner face also increases forgiveness.

With 16 individual loft and lie settings, the TS2 offers a very impressive package.

Titleist TS2 Hybrid Review

Ping G410 Hybrid

+ Painted grooves amplify alignment

+ Textured face helps reduce spin

– Less penetrating flight compared to G410 Crossover

Ping’s first ever adjustable hybrid features a tungsten weight at the back of the clubhead to assist with launch and forgiveness.

Meanwhile, the wide sole and slight bulge and roll on the face gives golfers that slight margin of error.

Some golfers will prefer the Ping G410 Crossover and the more penetrating flight it delivers, but if forgiveness is what you’re after, you want to be trying the Ping G410 hybrid.

Cobra King Speedzone Hybrid

+ Cobra Connect

+ Offers impressive distance

The sleek-looking Cobra King Speedzone hybrid features Hollow Baffler rails which flex more to create a larger sweetspot for higher launch and ball speed, as well as improved turf interaction.

Whether you’re faced with tight lies or juicy rough, you should find the club is able to glide through the impact area without the need for a wild swing.

With the larger hot spot area from heel to toe, even shots that aren’t struck from the centre should end up nearer your target.

