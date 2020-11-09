Here we take a look at clubs that could help you find increased consistency and improve your scoring.

Most Forgiving Irons 2020

For many, iron play is one of the most difficult elements of the golfing test. Making a clean contact with the ball and achieving a consistent strike and distance can be quite a challenge. But there are clubs out there that can make the task considerably easier.

There are many sets of forgiving, game-improvement irons on the market that could help you to achieve greater consistency and find more confidence when you’re striking iron shots of the turf or out of the rough.

Making stronger contact and achieving a higher ball flight with your irons will help you hit more greens and give you more chances to score. As a result, finding the right set of the most forgiving irons to suit your game could result in shots tumbling from your handicap.

You may have had a chance to look at our ultimate guide to the best irons on the market in 2020, or you might have looked at our advice on the best distance irons and best blades out there.

Here below we’re focusing on the most forgiving irons on the market in 2020.

Titleist T400 Irons

+ Max distance in Titleist iron range

+ Most forgiving iron in Titleist range

– Not most workable iron in Titleist range

The Titleist T400 iron has been designed to be the most forgiving and longest iron in Titleist’s popular T series.

It has the strongest lofts in the Titleist range, but the launch is not compromised with a strong, high ball flight produced.

The split sole design delivers smooth turf interaction, while super-thin face and hollow head are fortified by high-density tungsten weighting making this a powerful and supremely forgiving iron.

The set is progressive with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths decreasing towards the shorter irons.

Overall, we think the T400 is a great game improvement iron that could really help higher handicappers get the most from their games.

Titleist T400 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,299.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £859

Honma T World XP-1 Irons

+ Fast and easy to strike

+ Good flight

– Premium product means premium price

The high-performance design of the XP-1 irons produce impressive distance and accuracy, thanks to a thin, fast club face throughout the set. Hollow long irons feature a tungsten sole weight, while short irons have a deep cavity. A high MOI is achieved with a low, deep CG for higher launches and longer carries.

In testing we found it produced notable ball speed and a strong flight. The wide sole helps the club glide through the turf.

Many golfers suited to this type of performance will likely notice a better overall feel and even more speed and launch from Honma’s own Vizard graphite shaft options, but need to consider the extra cost.

Honma T World XP-1 Irons Review

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £969

Callaway Epic Forged Irons

+ Very fast off the face

+ Stunning looks

– Low launch might concern slower swingers

Forged from 1025 carbon steel and constructed with a dynamic suspended tungsten core in each head, these highly engineered irons are lightweight, easy to swing and smooth through impact.

Distance is generated in the longer irons by the 360 Face Cup that promotes hight ball speeds across the face, while Callaway’s urethane microspheres provide a soft feel. These are over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

With a variable face thickness pattern the faces of the Epic irons are noticeably fast but also consistent – no rogue long shots.

The Epic Forged irons look fantastic with a luxurious platinum chrome sheen finish.

Featuring strong lofts, the ball flight is on the low side, but we found them a joy to hit in testing and to be seriously fast and forgiving.

Callaway Epic Forged Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $2,399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £1,449

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons

+ Great distance

+ Max forgiveness

– Not the greatest for feel players

The SIM Max OS iron is a larger, longer and more forgiving version of the Sim Max Iron for golfers seeking maximum assistance on iron shots.

It features a taller face to increase stability and a wider sole for better turf interaction.

The chamfered sole design promotes easier launch and significant ball speed, while stronger lofts produce a penetrating ball flight that makes it the longest iron in the current TaylorMade range.

In testing we found the SIM Max OS was producing more distance than the SIM Max with lower spin and a similar launch.

Overall, the SIM Max OS will suit players seeking the ultimate in forgiveness and maximum distance from their irons.

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £639

Callaway Mavrik Max Irons

+ Extremely forgiving

+ High launch

– Slightly less distance than standard Mavrik model

This oversize club has been designed to help players get the ball airborne and it does that very successfully.

The irons feature Flash Faces designed by a super-computer. The result is a sophisticated face architecture for every loft delivering a significant boost in ball speed and optimised spin.

In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for a combination of speed and spin consistency. The short irons have a face construction designed to optimise precision for shot-making.

Tungsten weights have been precisely positioned to deliver the best possible launch and trajectory.

But, the focus in the Max model is launch and we found they produced a consistent high flight. These irons will suit improving players looking to get the ball flying straighter and higher.

Callaway Mavrik Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £659

Ping G710 Irons

+ Striking black finish

+ High ball flight with good distance

– Not the most workable iron in the Ping range

With its black PVD coating, the Ping G710 is a standout iron designed to help improving players get the most from their games.

With flexible maraging steel face, the design is intended to replicate the feel of a fairway metal and the speed and power produced by the G710 is impressive.

The addition of high density tungsten toe and heel weights further increases Moment of Inertia and helps maximise club head and ball speed.

We found the G710 produced a satisfyingly high ball flight and some good distances, even on the off-centre strikes.

The addition of Arccos shot-tracking sensors embedded in the grips as standard bolsters the appeal.

This is a great option for an improving golfer looking to improve consistency and distance.

Ping G710 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,139.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £899

Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal Irons

+ Fast ball speed

+ Greater consistency from off-centre strikes

– Not as workable as Pro option The JPX921 Hot Metal is the longest iron in the JPX range, thanks to the use of Chromoly 4140M and a re-engineered Cortech face, now 0.2mm thinner across the centre point, creating faster ball speeds. These are assisted by a Seamless Cup Face featuring a variable thickness sole design that allows the leading edge to act as a hinge, generating more face flex. Three additional sound ribs produce a more solid sensation at impact while extreme perimeter weighting and toe bias in Mizuno’s Stability Frame help to deliver greater consistency from off-centre strikes. Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal Irons Review US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $999.99 UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £699

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons

+ Easy launch

+ Fast face

– Not all will like the chunky looks Comprising a fully hollow construction along with internal stabilizing ribs to provide maximum forgiveness, each iron head within Cleveland’s Launcher HB Turbo set features a turbocharged, high strength steel face that is thinner and hotter for increased ball speeds and distance. Each iron head within the set features a turbocharged, high strength steel face that is thinner and hotter for increased ball speeds and distance. A redesigned HiBore Crown features low, deep weighting to produce an easy to hit, high ball flight while progressive shaping provides a smooth transition from hybrid-like long irons to iron-like short irons. UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £459

Wilson Staff Launch Pad Irons + Extra assistance from wide sole

+ Good accuracy

– Unorthodox looks take some getting used to The clubhead of the Launch Pad irons incorporates a wide, progressive sole throughout the set that prevents the sole from digging into the turf before impact. The short irons (7-SW) feature more traditional sole widths, while the longer irons (4-6) feature wider, more forgiving soles, for more consistent ball-striking and greater distance. In testing we were impressed with the Wilson Staff Launch Pad irons. They’re not going to hit the ball for you and they’re certainly not going to save a really poor swing, especially in wet conditions, but the margin for error on the strike is definitely larger on a club like this and if you’re a beginner or high handicapper it’s certainly an option worth trying. Wilson Staff Launch Pad Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $699.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf from £519

Cobra King T-Rail Irons

+ Powerful flight

+ Easy to hit and good launch

– Hybrid looks won’t suit every eye

The T in T-Rail stands for Transitional and the irons are said to combine the forgiveness of a Cobra Baffler hybrid with the precision of an iron.

They fuse a hollow, hybrid shape with an iron face and topline, creating an iron-hybrid design that delivers a blend of distance, forgiveness and accuracy. A hollow body construction creates a lower, deeper CG than traditional cavity-back iron designs allow and makes getting the ball airborne and on the desired target line easier.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £699

