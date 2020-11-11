You're in the market for new wedges, but you want a model that gives you plenty of forgiveness. Take a look at your best options

Most Forgiving Wedges

We all have different preferences when it comes to selecting our golf equipment, and it’s no different when it comes to the scoring clubs – your wedges.

For some, it’s a soft feel; others demand exceptional levels of spin; and there are those golfers who place a premium on forgiveness.

We hear a lot about forgiveness levels when it comes to drivers, fairways and irons, but it’s perhaps less talked about where wedges are concerned.

Chipping and pitching shots require a great deal of skill, and just like driving, it’s not always easy for amateurs to repeat the same move and find the perfect contact.

Levels of forgiveness varies from brand to brand, but we’ve tested the most forgiving wedges to help those of you who are in the market for a set of wedges which offers that extra margin for error.

Be sure to read our reviews below to see how the most forgiving wedges performed.

Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge

+ User-friendly design

+ Satin finish works well in varying light conditions

– Limited versatility with wide soles

These wedges look like game-improvement, cavity back irons, which won’t appeal to everyone, but for the mid to high handicapper they offer impressive forgiveness and control.

They don’t feel as soft as the Jaws MD5, but generally speaking they make it easier to deliver good good contact consistently when chipping and pitching.

In testing, we were also impressed with the forgiveness on full shots, and the feel off the face was really pleasing.

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge

+ Extra forgiveness helps get full shots closer to the hole

+ Stable feel

– Limited finish options

Cleveland’s cavity back offering features a hollow chamber towards the heel and a heavy weight strategically placed in the toe help maximise MOI to improve forgiveness.

We liked how stable the clubhead felt at impact, and it proved consistent in terms of controlling direction and distance on those shots which didn’t quite find the sweetspot.

The wide sole design increases forgiveness on the strike, and whilst traditional blade users might not take to its looks, it clearly delivers on its objectives.

This is definitely a wedge for the more inconsistent player to consider.

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge Review

Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge

+ Grip provides reference points for those who like to grip down

+ Plenty of loft, bounce and grind options

– Didn’t experience extra spin of note over Glide 2.0

With Glide 3.0, Ping has focused on improving forgiveness and playability, both in terms of off-centre hits on full shots, as well as how the sole interacts and moves through the turf.

We found the thin sole to be the most versatile of the four sole grinds, which we enjoyed in the higher lofts when looking to manipulate the face to achieve different flights.

If you’re a player who struggles with duffs and escaping the sand, the Eye2 sole offers a lot of resistance to digging.

In testing, we felt the lower lofts offered more stability and better distance control.

Overall, this is a comprehensive offering from Ping and whilst we consider it a club more suited to the game improver, there are enough loft, bounce and grind options to suit all player types.

Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge Review

TaylorMade Hi-Toe Big Foot Wedge

+ Impressive spin control

+ Solid feel through the ground

– Not the most versatile of designs

It may sound like a bit of a mouthful, but with its wide, flat, high-bounce C-Grind sole and anti-dig leading edge, TaylorMade will entice a fair few golfers with this eye-catching offering.

Inconsistent players will really benefit from the way the high-bounce design ensures it continues to glide along the top of the turf rather than digging down.

Meanwhile, the full-face grooves are designed to ensure consistent ball contact out of the deep rough and increase spin on off-centre strikes.

It’s not the most versatile of wedge designs – full shots felt a little difficult, but that’s something you could get used to when you start to feel how the sole interacts with the ground.

TaylorMade Big Foot Hi-Toe Wedge Review

C3i Wedge

+ Extra loft useful for those with slower swing speeds

+ A good bunker option

– Not a club you can really get too creative with

If you’re not too proud to try something that looks a little unusual, this 65° wedge has been billed as a saviour for those who struggle with their wedge shots.

It’s designed in a way that makes it extremely difficult to dig the leading edge into the ground, so the club will appeal to those who frequently fat their wedges.

There are clubs out there that will offer you more versatility, but if you’re sick and tired of catching wedges heavy, it’s certainly a model worth trying.

The extra loft helps get the ball airborne, too, so for beginners it might make the game a bit more fun, whilst seniors and those with slower swing speeds will appreciate the help it offers.

