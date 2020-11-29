Get these nine popular items fast whilst stocks last!

Nine Golf Items Flying Off The Shelves This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday has seen some superb deals on golf items with big discounts on products like clubs, watches, golf balls, shoes and apparel proving very popular.

However, not all best-selling items are actually discounted, as we’ve seen plenty of non-discounted items gaining a lot of traction this Cyber Monday.

Here are the products that have been getting the most attention of the Golf Monthly website, discounted or not…

Samsung Galaxy Active2 Golf Edition GPS Watch

$319.99 $249.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 was discounted on Prime Day recently and is again in the sale this Black Friday and Cyber Monday with some really good deals. It is proving a very popular watch – not a surprise as we were big fans when we tested it.

PGM Full Swing Indoor/Outdoor Golf Practice Net Black

£49.99 at Sports and Leisure

This PGM 3m golf net isn’t even in the sale this Cyber Monday but is proving very popular with golfers as the nights draw in and the weather begins to worsen. Especially with lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions, having a golf net at home is a safe and sure way to hone your golf swing.

PING Downton Waterproof Jacket

£109.99 at American Golf

Another product that is not on sale but is flying off the shelves is the Ping Downton jacket. Why? It’s very reasonably priced, fully waterproof and very stylish.

FootJoy Wintersof Golf Glove

$21.95 at Amazon

Winter is approaching/already here so the hardened golfer who wants to play no matter what the weather needs a good pair of gloves. These FJs are a brilliant option and are one of the most popular models.

FootJoy Raingrip Glove

£12.99 £9.49 at Scottsdale Golf

There’s a very decent saving on the FJ Raingrip glove right now, perfectly timed for winter. It’s well worth a buy as it offers up superb grip in the wet – ensuring you keep full control of your clubs

FootJoy Tour X Shoe

$199.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

The Tour X is another very popular product and easily one of the best shoes in the market. It looks great, feels great to wear and is both waterproof and supremely stable.

Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Golf Shoes

$199.95 $149.95 at Amazon

The Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 shoe is one of the most comfortable on the market and fully waterproof too with Gore-Tex technology. It’s currently got $50 off on Amazon.com in the US, which is a superb deal.

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

$47.95 $39.95 at Walmart

£49.99 £36.99 with Golf Gear Direct

Not just popular this week, the Pro V1 has been popular for the last 20 years as the most-played golf ball out on tour. It speaks for itself in terms of performance and is nicely discounted this Black Friday.

Srixon Z Star Golf Balls

$39.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops – buy 2, get 3rd free

$39.99 at Walmart

Another premium golf ball that is proving very popular at the moment is the Z Star from Srixon, now in its 6th iteration. Srixon makes a lot of good golf balls and the Z Star and Z Star XV are the company’s best performing models.

