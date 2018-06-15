Want to watch the summer of golf on Sky Sports? Check out this incredible NOW TV Golf Pass offer...

Incredible Near 50% Off NOW TV Sky Sports Golf Pass Deal

Now TV are offering a superb deal on their Sky Sports Pass this summer, although be quick as the offer ends on the 15th June!

To celebrate the US Open, as well as the upcoming Open and Ryder Cup, you can bag yourself a four month Sky Sports Golf Pass for just £70!

And better yet, the ‘Golf’ pass on offer actually allows you to watch all 10 of Sky Sports’ channels so you can also watch the F1, Cricket, Boxing, the start of the Premier League season plus plenty more.

The major golf season continues next week at Shinnecock Hills in the US Open where Brooks Koepka defends the title he won last year and you can tune in with this pass via a Now TV stick, Now TV box or via the app.

As always, there’s a stellar field for the US Open including world number one Justin Thomas, 2016 winner Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods.

The Sky Sports Golf Pass will then give you access to the Open at Carnoustie next month as well, where Jordan Spieth is the defending champion.

The Open is the oldest golf major and takes place this year at one of the hardest tests on the rota.