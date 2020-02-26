Check out the latest putters from Odyssey and use our guide to pick your perfect match on the greens

Which Odyssey Putter Is Right For Me?

Head shapes, colours, alignment aids, weighting and face type are all variations to take into account when deciding on your Odyssey putter – a brand chosen by many of the world’s best players.

New models continue to be added to popular families, but which one in the Odyssey putter range is right for you? We take a look at some of the latest models in the Odyssey putter range. Be sure to click through to our full reviews to find out more.

Odyssey Putter Range

Odyssey Triple Track Putters

Price: Dependent on model.

Key Technology:

Inspired by the Triple Track technology first seen on Callaway’s golf balls.

Utilize Vernier Hyper Acuity, the same visual technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers.

Feature the impressive Stroke Lab shaft and Microhinge Star Insert.

Premium black PVD finish.

Five shapes to choose from

Odyssey Triple Track Putters Review

Verdict: Very effective in helping golfers start their putts on line. The insert and Stroke Lab shaft system provide one of the best feeling and performing putters on the market.

Will Suit: For golfers that struggle with alignment and want more help to start the ball on their intended line more often.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Putters

Price: Dependent on model

Key Technology:

Feature the Microhinge Star insert and Stroke Lab shaft technology

Multi-material head construction promotes exceptionally high MOI for more stability.

Hi-def alignment makes the range easy to find the right setup at address.

Sleek black finish

7 different models available

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Putters Review

Verdict: Ticks every box – easy to align, solid feel, very forgiving and encourages a more repeatable stroke with improved tempo and timing.

Will Suit: For those used to the flow of a face-balance mallet style design it is truly a must-try.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Putters

Price: £199-£219

Key Technology:

10 different head shapes, six mallets and four blades

New White Hot Microhinge insert that enables a smoother roll and improved feel.

Tip-heavy shafts are 40 grams lighter than an Odyssey #7 putter with a design that combines a graphite body with a steel tip.

Additional weight in the sole and butt-end of the grip will also help create more consistency in the swing, allowing for a smoother and accurate stroke.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Putters Review

Verdict: Exceptional roll properties with a soft, solid feel and a wide range of head shapes and alignment options to choose from.

Will Suit: There’s a model to suit every golfer.

Odyssey Toulon Design Putters

Price: From £379

Key Technology:

This new premium putter range focuses on combining beauty and performance.

The nine models feature a deep diamond mill across the face, with cross hatch grooves to control sound and feel by channeling vibration.

The small groove inside each diamond pattern is designed to aid roll.

All the putters come in a new Charcoal Smoke finish and with pistol or oversize grips.

They are available with the Odyssey Stroke Lab shaft, which is said to improve tempo and consistency.



Verdict: Odyssey’s answer to Scotty Cameron, this is a truly stunning array of putters that offer exceptional feel, admittedly with a premium price tag.

Odyssey O-Works Putters

Price: £179-£209

Key Technology:

Microhinge insert technology helps ball stay on line more often from different strike locations on the clubface.

High contrast Versa Alignment technology with a red highlight helps alignment.

Red and Black options available.

Verdict: All the putters in the comprehensive range have a premium look and feel to them, from the grip right down to the perimeter weighting for stability and notable performance from the Microhinge insert. You should find your distance control and holing out from short range will improve with a bit of practice.

Will Suit: There’s a model to suit every golfer.