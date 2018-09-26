Check out the latest putters from Odyssey
Which Odyssey Putter Is Right For Me?
Head shapes, colours, alignment aids, weighting and face type are all variations to take into account when deciding on your Odyssey putter – a brand chosen by many of the world’s best players.
New models continue to be added to popular families, but which Odyssey putter is right for you? We take a look at some of the latest models in the Odyssey putter range.
Odyssey Putter Range
Odyssey O-Works Putters
Price: £179-£209
Key Technology:
Microhinge insert technology helps ball stay on line more often from different strike locations on the clubface
High contrast Versa Alignment technology with a red highlight helps alignment
Red and Black options available
Odyssey O-Works Putter Range Review
Options:
Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide S
Odyssey O-Works #7
Odyssey O-Works Tank #7
Odyssey O-Works 2-Ball Fang
Odyssey O-Works #2M CS
Odyssey O-Works 330M
Odyssey O-Works Jailbird Mini S
Odyssey O-Works Jailbird Mini
Odyssey O-Works #3T
Odyssey O-Works Marxman S
Odyssey O-Works Marxman
Verdict: All the putters in the comprehensive range have a premium look and feel to them, from the grip right down to the perimeter weighting for stability and notable performance from the Microhinge insert. You should find your distance control and holing out from short range will improve with a bit of practice
Will Suit: There’s a model to suit every golfer
Odyssey EXO Putters
Price: £349
Key Technology:
Precision-milled, with weight-saving aluminium red section contrasting with milled black stainless steel body that increases in MOI for greater stability on strikes across the face
White Hot Microhinge Insert imparts excellent roll due to Microhinge technology
Odyssey EXO Rossie Putter Review
Options:
Odyssey EXO Rossie
Odyssey EXO Rossie S
Odyssey EXO Indianapolis
Odyssey EXO Indianapolis S
Odyssey EXO Seven
Odyssey EXO Seven S
