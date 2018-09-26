Check out the latest putters from Odyssey

Which Odyssey Putter Is Right For Me?

Head shapes, colours, alignment aids, weighting and face type are all variations to take into account when deciding on your Odyssey putter – a brand chosen by many of the world’s best players.

New models continue to be added to popular families, but which Odyssey putter is right for you? We take a look at some of the latest models in the Odyssey putter range.

Odyssey Putter Range

Odyssey O-Works Putters

Price: £179-£209

Key Technology:

Microhinge insert technology helps ball stay on line more often from different strike locations on the clubface

High contrast Versa Alignment technology with a red highlight helps alignment

Red and Black options available

Odyssey O-Works Putter Range Review

Options:

Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide S

Odyssey O-Works #7

Odyssey O-Works Tank #7

Odyssey O-Works 2-Ball Fang

Odyssey O-Works #2M CS

Odyssey O-Works 330M

Odyssey O-Works Jailbird Mini S

Odyssey O-Works Jailbird Mini

Odyssey O-Works #3T

Odyssey O-Works Marxman S

Odyssey O-Works Marxman

Verdict: All the putters in the comprehensive range have a premium look and feel to them, from the grip right down to the perimeter weighting for stability and notable performance from the Microhinge insert. You should find your distance control and holing out from short range will improve with a bit of practice

Will Suit: There’s a model to suit every golfer

Odyssey EXO Putters

Price: £349

Key Technology:

Precision-milled, with weight-saving aluminium red section contrasting with milled black stainless steel body that increases in MOI for greater stability on strikes across the face

White Hot Microhinge Insert imparts excellent roll due to Microhinge technology

Odyssey EXO Rossie Putter Review

Options:

Odyssey EXO Rossie

Odyssey EXO Rossie S

Odyssey EXO Indianapolis

