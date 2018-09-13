Check out the latest drivers that Ping has on offer

Which Ping Driver Is Right For Me?

We hope to answer that question by showcasing the latest Ping drivers, outlining the key technology to give you an idea of how that may help your game.

Ping manufactures a range of different models, but which Ping driver is right for you? Read on and be sure to click through to our latest reviews, which will help you make a decision on which product will suit you and your own swing.

Ping Driver Range

Ping G400 Max Driver

Price: £389

Key Technology:

460cc heads makes it the most forgiving driver in the family

Higher MOI (resistance to twisting) boosts distance on off centre strikes

Features weight-saving Dragonfly crown, tungsten back weight for maximum forgiveness, a fast forged titanium face and internal rib structure for improved sound and feel

Ping G400 Max Driver Review

Verdict: Any reduction in clubhead speed from the larger size looks to be offset by the higher MOI preserving ball speeds on mishits and although the sound isn’t quite as sharp as the original, many will wonder why it wasn’t 460cc in the first place

Will Suit: Golfers who want to find more fairways off the tee

Ping G400 Driver

Price: £389

Key Technology:

Streamlined shape for improved aerodynamics and stability

Multi-material design combines reduced drag and a thinner, stronger, faster T9S+ forged face to increase speed and distance

Dragonfly Technology has led to weight savings to optimize the CG location and increase MOI for greater forgiveness and accuracy

Ping G400 Driver Review

Verdict: Those switching from G to G400 may only experience marginal gains, but these would be found in all areas of performance – distance, accuracy and playability – providing you discover the correct head type for your swing

Will Suit: Wide range of golfers, especially with G400 LST (Low Spin) and G400 SFT (Straight Flight) models available

