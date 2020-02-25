Check out the latest putters from Ping and read our reviews to help you decide which should be your next flatstick

Which Ping Putter Is Right For Me?

Head shapes, colours, alignment aids, weighting and grip type are all variations to take into account when deciding on your Ping putter.

Which Ping putter is right for you? We take a look at some of the latest models in the Ping putter range. Be sure to click through to our full reviews to find out more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Ping Putter Range

Ping Heppler Putters

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Precision aluminium casting process creates machined-like detail and quality.

Combined the lighter aluminium with steel through strategic shaping and weight placement

Nine models available including blades, mid-mallets and mallets.

Machined, solid steel face for golfers who prefer a firmer impact feel and sound.

Ping has also implemented a stiffer adjustable-length shaft.

Premium, contrasting copper and black finish

Ping Heppler Putters Review

Verdict: An large mix of shapes, all offering a premium look and solid feel with excellent stability and quick roll.

Will Suit: Golfers seeking a firm and solid feel off the putter face.

Ping Sigma 2 Putters

Price: Varied

Key technology:

New dual insert softens the feel without affecting ball speed.

Hidden adjustability system for length allows golfers to make quick, more subtle changes.

Nine head shapes, including the Fetch which can pick the ball out of the hole for you.

Other finishes are available such as the stealth finish.

Ping Sigma 2 Putters Review

Golf Monthly Instruction

Verdict: Nine different head shapes to choose from is plenty and when you factor in the soft feel and the simple length adjustability, Ping’s Sigma 2 range should certainly be worth your consideration if you’re looking to change your putter.

Will Suit: A variety of stroke types and visual preferences.

Ping Vault 2.0 Putters

Price: £249

Key Technology:

Precision-milled, patented True Roll (TR) technology aids feel.

Custom-weighting system offers sole weight options in steel (standard-weight head), tungsten (15g heavier than standard) and aluminium (15g lighter than standard) to match a golfer’s feel and balance preferences.

Available in a number of premium finishes such as the stealth version.

Ping Vault 2.0 Putters Review

Verdict: Although premium priced, we have found the feel off the face to be exceptional and the custom swingweight options allow you to tailor the putter to exactly suit your stroke.

Will Suit: Those looking for a premium aesthetic and performance.

Ping G Le 2 Ladies Putters

Price: £259

Key Technology:

Trending On Golf Monthly

Machined 6061 Aluminum Body

Dual-Durometer PEBAX Insert

Adjustable Length Shaft (between 31″ and 35″)

Three models available

Will Suit: Designed for female golfers

Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.