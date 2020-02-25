Check out the latest putters from Ping and read our reviews to help you decide which should be your next flatstick
Which Ping Putter Is Right For Me?
Head shapes, colours, alignment aids, weighting and grip type are all variations to take into account when deciding on your Ping putter.
Which Ping putter is right for you? We take a look at some of the latest models in the Ping putter range. Be sure to click through to our full reviews to find out more.
Ping Putter Range
Ping Heppler Putters
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- Precision aluminium casting process creates machined-like detail and quality.
- Combined the lighter aluminium with steel through strategic shaping and weight placement
- Nine models available including blades, mid-mallets and mallets.
- Machined, solid steel face for golfers who prefer a firmer impact feel and sound.
- Ping has also implemented a stiffer adjustable-length shaft.
- Premium, contrasting copper and black finish
Verdict: An large mix of shapes, all offering a premium look and solid feel with excellent stability and quick roll.
Will Suit: Golfers seeking a firm and solid feel off the putter face.
Ping Sigma 2 Putters
Price: Varied
Key technology:
- New dual insert softens the feel without affecting ball speed.
- Hidden adjustability system for length allows golfers to make quick, more subtle changes.
- Nine head shapes, including the Fetch which can pick the ball out of the hole for you.
- Other finishes are available such as the stealth finish.
Verdict: Nine different head shapes to choose from is plenty and when you factor in the soft feel and the simple length adjustability, Ping’s Sigma 2 range should certainly be worth your consideration if you’re looking to change your putter.
Will Suit: A variety of stroke types and visual preferences.
Ping Vault 2.0 Putters
Price: £249
Key Technology:
- Precision-milled, patented True Roll (TR) technology aids feel.
- Custom-weighting system offers sole weight options in steel (standard-weight head), tungsten (15g heavier than standard) and aluminium (15g lighter than standard) to match a golfer’s feel and balance preferences.
- Available in a number of premium finishes such as the stealth version.
Verdict: Although premium priced, we have found the feel off the face to be exceptional and the custom swingweight options allow you to tailor the putter to exactly suit your stroke.
Will Suit: Those looking for a premium aesthetic and performance.
Ping G Le 2 Ladies Putters
Price: £259
Key Technology:
- Machined 6061 Aluminum Body
- Dual-Durometer PEBAX Insert
- Adjustable Length Shaft (between 31″ and 35″)
- Three models available
Will Suit: Designed for female golfers
