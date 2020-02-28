Check out the latest wedges from Ping and find out which might be best for your game

Which Ping Wedge Is Right For Me?

Ping have always made premium performing wedges and the 2020 range is no different with the Glide 3.0 having several different soles and grinds to suit any type of golfer. The Glide Forged is also incredibly popular out on Tour.

Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which model from the Ping wedge range will suit your game.

Ping Wedge Range

Ping Glide 3.0 (Standard)

Price: £129

Key Technology:

Five per cent increase in forgiveness over the Glide 2.0 model

Softer feel thanks to an Elastomer insert.

The Hydropearl 2.0 finish should repel water and reduces friction

Half bottom groove near the leading edge, said to increase spin by up to 1,000 rpm in the higher lofts.

The grooves are also configured differently by loft.

5g lighter head, 4g lighter shaft and 6g lighter Dyla-Wedge grip

Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge Review

Verdict: A soft, solid feel as well as improved distance control on full shots and added versatility from the extra sole grind options.

Will Suit: Given Ping has opted to focus on improving the forgiveness and playability in the wedge, players who struggle with both of those things will suit this wedge.

Ping Glide 3.0 (Thin Sole)

Price: £129

Key Technology:

Five per cent increase in forgiveness over the Glide 2.0 model

Softer feel thanks to an Elastomer insert.

The Hydropearl 2.0 finish should repel water and reduces friction

Half bottom groove near the leading edge, said to increase spin by up to 1,000 rpm in the higher lofts.

The grooves are also configured differently by loft.

5g lighter head, 4g lighter shaft and 6g lighter Dyla-Wedge grip

Thin-sole grind facilitates precise shot-making and versatility from tight lies.

Will Suit: Players who struggle from tight lies and ideal for those who play in firm conditions.

Ping Glide 3.0 (Wide Sole)

Price: £129

Key Technology:

Five per cent increase in forgiveness over the Glide 2.0 model

Softer feel thanks to an Elastomer insert.

The Hydropearl 2.0 finish should repel water and reduces friction

Half bottom groove near the leading edge, said to increase spin by up to 1,000 rpm in the higher lofts.

The grooves are also configured differently by loft.

5g lighter head, 4g lighter shaft and 6g lighter Dyla-Wedge grip

Wide sole is the most forgiving of the different Glide 3.0 grinds

Will Suit: Those with a steep angle of attack or players who typically play on soft turf.

Ping Glide 3.0 (Eye 2)

Price: £129

Key Technology:

Five per cent increase in forgiveness over the Glide 2.0 model

Softer feel thanks to an Elastomer insert.

The Hydropearl 2.0 finish should repel water and reduces friction

Half bottom groove near the leading edge, said to increase spin by up to 1,000 rpm in the higher lofts.

The grooves are also configured differently by loft.

5g lighter head, 4g lighter shaft and 6g lighter Dyla-Wedge grip

The Eye 2 sole matches the original Eye2 sand wedge profile, hosel transition and high toe shape

Will Suit: Those golfers who need help from bunkers or seek better touch around the green.

Ping Glide Forged

Price: £179

Key Technology:

Compact, tour-inspired model features a 13g Tungsten toe weight

Hydropearl Chrome 2.0 finish

Milled From 8620 carbon steel which creates a soft feel.

Precision milled, wheel-cut grooves.

Ping Glide Forged Wedge Review

Verdict: Excellent spin control, versatility and an eye-catching look on the shelf combined with a soft feel

Will Suit: At the top of the Ping wedge range, the Glide Forged is designed for skilled golfers seeking the best of what a better-player wedge can offer.

