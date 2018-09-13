Check out the latest woods that Ping has on offer
Which Ping Woods Are Right For Me?
Here’s an overview of the current line-up of Ping woods. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which club is right for your game.
Ping Woods Range
Ping G400 Fairway
Price: £240
Key Technology:
Maraging steel face generates faster ball speeds
Turbulators increase ball speed and provide a captured look
Machined back weight is more dense to increase total MOI for more forgiveness, while allowing golfers to customise their swing weight
Head’s cascading sole aids higher launch
Verdict: The G400 fairway wood seems to have a slightly cleaner look, getting rid of the ‘Turbulator’ graphic on the heel side. The sole sits flush to the turf and with a low leading edge, a design of which is very effective in getting the ball up in the air from the deck. An impressive all-round performer
Will Suit: Wide appeal, but those who struggle to launch the ball easily should definitely give this club a try
BUY NOW: Ping G400 Fairway from American Golf for £229.99
Ping G400 Stretch Fairway
Price: £240
Key Technology:
Lower 13° loft and bigger 193cc head than standard G400 fairway
Maraging steel face generates faster ball speeds
Turbulators increase ball speed and provide captured look
Machined back weight more dense to increase total MOI for more forgiveness, while allowing golfers to customise swing weight
Head’s cascading sole aids higher launch
Verdict: The combination of less loft, a deeper profile and a larger face gives it many of the aspects of a mini-driver, making it an ideal club for players who mainly use their fairway wood off the tee
Will Suit: Players looking for a driver replacement option
BUY NOW: Ping G400 Stretch Fairway from American Golf for £229.99
Ping G400 Hybrid
Price: £200
Key Technology:
Maraging steel face generates faster ball speeds
Machined back weight more dense to increase total MOI for more forgiveness, while allowing golfers to customise swing weight
Head’s cascading sole aids higher launch
Verdict: The hotter balls speeds help create a higher launch, making this a worthwhile addition to the bag, providing much-needed extra distance on longer holes and long par 3s
Will Suit: Players looking to gap their set for mid-to-long distance shots
BUY NOW: Ping G400 Hybrid from American Golf for £189.99
Ping G400 Crossover
Price: £200
Key Technology:
Maraging C300 steel promotes faster ball speeds and higher launch
Tungster toe weight increases forgiveness and helps tighten dispersion
Thinner, hybrid-style sole for more consistent turf interaction
Forward CG creates less shot bend and improves spin consistency for straighter shots
Verdict: Not only is it confidence inspiring, but its wider sole pushes weight deeper to create a higher launch with more spin, which for the majority of golfers will only be good news
Will Suit: Mid and higher handicappers
BUY NOW: Ping G400 Crossover from American Golf for £189.99
Ping G Le Fairway
Price: £185
Key Technology:
CarTech 455 face increases ball speed and distance
Strategic CG placements and lighter swing weights help square the face
Will Suit: Lady golfers and/or those with slower swing speeds
BUY NOW: Ping G Le Fairway from American Golf for £185
Ping G Le Hybrid
Price: £160
Key Technology:
Thin CarTech 455 face helps increase ball speed and distance
Forgiveness elevated to improve accuracy, and lighter swing weight makes it easier to square face
Will Suit: Lady golfers and/or those with slower swing speeds
BUY NOW: Ping G Le Hybrid from American Golf for £160
