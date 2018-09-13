Check out the latest woods that Ping has on offer

Which Ping Woods Are Right For Me?

Here’s an overview of the current line-up of Ping woods. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which club is right for your game.

Ping Woods Range

Ping G400 Fairway

Price: £240

Key Technology:

Maraging steel face generates faster ball speeds

Turbulators increase ball speed and provide a captured look

Machined back weight is more dense to increase total MOI for more forgiveness, while allowing golfers to customise their swing weight

Head’s cascading sole aids higher launch

Ping G400 Fairway Review

Verdict: The G400 fairway wood seems to have a slightly cleaner look, getting rid of the ‘Turbulator’ graphic on the heel side. The sole sits flush to the turf and with a low leading edge, a design of which is very effective in getting the ball up in the air from the deck. An impressive all-round performer

Will Suit: Wide appeal, but those who struggle to launch the ball easily should definitely give this club a try

BUY NOW: Ping G400 Fairway from American Golf for £229.99

Ping G400 Stretch Fairway

Price: £240

Key Technology:

Lower 13° loft and bigger 193cc head than standard G400 fairway

Maraging steel face generates faster ball speeds

Turbulators increase ball speed and provide captured look

Machined back weight more dense to increase total MOI for more forgiveness, while allowing golfers to customise swing weight

Head’s cascading sole aids higher launch

Verdict: The combination of less loft, a deeper profile and a larger face gives it many of the aspects of a mini-driver, making it an ideal club for players who mainly use their fairway wood off the tee

Will Suit: Players looking for a driver replacement option

BUY NOW: Ping G400 Stretch Fairway from American Golf for £229.99

Ping G400 Hybrid

Price: £200

Key Technology:

Maraging steel face generates faster ball speeds

Machined back weight more dense to increase total MOI for more forgiveness, while allowing golfers to customise swing weight

Head’s cascading sole aids higher launch

Verdict: The hotter balls speeds help create a higher launch, making this a worthwhile addition to the bag, providing much-needed extra distance on longer holes and long par 3s

Will Suit: Players looking to gap their set for mid-to-long distance shots

BUY NOW: Ping G400 Hybrid from American Golf for £189.99

Ping G400 Crossover

Price: £200

Key Technology:

Maraging C300 steel promotes faster ball speeds and higher launch

Tungster toe weight increases forgiveness and helps tighten dispersion

Thinner, hybrid-style sole for more consistent turf interaction

Forward CG creates less shot bend and improves spin consistency for straighter shots

Ping G400 Crossover Review

Verdict: Not only is it confidence inspiring, but its wider sole pushes weight deeper to create a higher launch with more spin, which for the majority of golfers will only be good news

Will Suit: Mid and higher handicappers

BUY NOW: Ping G400 Crossover from American Golf for £189.99

Ping G Le Fairway

Price: £185

Key Technology:

CarTech 455 face increases ball speed and distance

Strategic CG placements and lighter swing weights help square the face

Will Suit: Lady golfers and/or those with slower swing speeds

BUY NOW: Ping G Le Fairway from American Golf for £185

Ping G Le Hybrid

Price: £160

Key Technology:

Thin CarTech 455 face helps increase ball speed and distance

Forgiveness elevated to improve accuracy, and lighter swing weight makes it easier to square face

Will Suit: Lady golfers and/or those with slower swing speeds

BUY NOW: Ping G Le Hybrid from American Golf for £160

