Here we take a look at some of the most premium golf trolleys currently on the market.

Remote Control Golf Trolleys: Get The Best Trolleys Money Can Buy

Electric golf trolleys have become all the rage over the past few years as technology has improved. They make the game easier, more convenient and less stressful on the body but there are some models that go one step further, in that they can be controlled with a remote.

There are the top of the range designs that can be controlled with a little handset and there are even some that follow you around the golf course too. Below we have taken a look at some of these trolleys which can arguably be defined as some of the best golf trolleys money can buy.

Remote Control Golf Trolleys

Stewart Golf X9 Remote Trolley

+ Fun and enjoyable to use

+ Takes the stress out of trolley navigation

– It is quite large when folded down and heavy too

Stewart Golf were one of the first to bring a remote controlled electric trolley to the market and the brand has built on that knowledge and expertise here, with the X9 Remote.

The rechargeable handset connects with the trolley via Bluetooth, allowing for remote control and manual capabilities at the touch of a button. The X9 Remote benefits from a low and central centre of gravity and 4 wheels, and this balance is complimented by a world leading electronics system which allows you to control the X9 Remote from up to 50m away. It comes in three colours.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $2,495.95

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £1,199

Stewart Golf X9 Follow Trolley

+ Fun and enjoyable to use

+ One of the finest trolleys money can buy

– Also quite large and heavy

The X9 Follow has a lot of the same technology as the X9 Remote above. However this takes things one step further thanks to the ‘Follow’ button on the handset. When you press this, the trolley will follow you when you begin walking and will match your walking pace, even down hills thanks to a sophisticated breaking system. It basically enables you to walk the course completely hands free which means this is as close you can get to having a caddie, without actually having one.

It looks great too thanks to the unique chassis design which gives a futuristic, high-end look, and this is combined with sporty wheels with red receivers, reminiscent of brake discs on a sports car. It’s small touches like these that help the design stand out from the crowd.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £1,499

Motocaddy M7 Remote Trolley

+ Fantastic improvement on previous generation

+ Simple to use and compact footprint

+ Good value compared to other remote trolleys

– Perhaps not as stable as others on this list

Motocaddy are unquestionably one of the leading brands when it comes to new technology and impressive designs in the golfing world. A clear example of that is the M7 Remote trolley above which built on the success of the previous generation S7 and improved it further.

The new ‘ergonomic’ remote control handset is easy to use and fully rechargeable – using the trolley’s USB charging port if needed. It can move the trolley forward, left, right and in reverse, with an additional pause and resume feature. The anti-tip rear wheel will keep you in control during those undulating rounds, as will the automatic downhill control, which acts just like EBS (Electronic Braking System) to control your descent too.

Importantly this trolley also folds down very nicely too so it doesn’t take up lots of room in the car, garage or wherever you keep your golf gear.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £899

Jucad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Trolley

+ Elegant, minimalist styling and clever, robust frame design

+ Remote function worked seamlessly during testing

– Perhaps lacking the level of features you may expect for the price

We were the first in the UK to test the Jucad Drive SL Travel eX 2.0 electric trolley, which all in costs £3,686. It is the top spec Jucad power trolley – handcrafted in Germany, made from titanium and the eX package includes the remote control and transport bag.

The trolley itself may look thin but it has a multitude of features, chief among which is the frame and components which break down into multiple parts which means it takes up little space in transit, and the trolley is surprisingly light too. During testing we found the remote function worked very well indeed.

Jucad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Trolley Review

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $798.99

