Scottsdale Golf Black Friday Deals

With Black Friday approaching, we’re on the lookout for the best golf deals to help you save money this month.

Here we pick out the best offers currently available with UK retailer Scottsdale Golf ahead of the shopping event of the year.

Check out some of our favourite deals below

Titleist TS1 Driver £439 £349

Available in 9.5, 10.5 or 12.5 degrees of loft, this Titleist TS1 comes with a regular flex Mitubishi Fubuki shaft. It’s targeted at golfers looking for a high launch. View Deal

Titleist TS4 Driver £439 £349

The TS4 is the low-spinning, low-launching Titleist driver aimed at the fastest-swinging golfers. It’s available in 9.5 and 10.5 degree loft options. View Deal