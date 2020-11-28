Here we pick out the best offers available with Scottsdale Golf, from clubs to shoes, accessories and more

With Black Friday now gone, we’re still on the lookout for the best golf deals to help you save money this month and now we have Cyber Monday Golf Deals to take a look at.

Here we pick out the best offers currently available with UK retailer Scottsdale Golf ahead of the shopping event of the year.

Scottsdale Golf Cyber Monday Deals

Titleist TS1 Driver £439 £349

Available in 9.5, 10.5 or 12.5 degrees of loft, this Titleist TS1 comes with a regular flex Mitubishi Fubuki shaft. It’s targeted at golfers looking for a high launch. View Deal

Callaway Epic Flash Driver £449 £319

Save an immense £130 on the Callaway Epic Flash driver, which is still one of the premium models out there right now. When we tested it we found it to be very fast and long across the face and is definitely aimed at a wide range of players. View Deal

Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver £449 £319

You can get the same £130 on the Sub Zero version which is the lower spinning, more tour-focused model. View Deal Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood £299 £199

Titleist made a big step up with the TS range when they came out, especially around ball speed. We found it be one of the fastest on the market and consequently it gave us some of our longest carries, exceeding what we experienced with 917. Sounds great right? Well it gets better because now it is available with £100 off. View Deal

Callaway Epic Flash Fairway Wood £249 £199

You can also get the very popular Epic Flash fairway wood from Callaway for £199 too which is a bargain considering the incredible technology on offer here – including the Flash Face technology designed by a super-computer. View Deal

Puma Ignite PWRAdapt Golf Shoes £129 £81.27

The Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged footwear is said to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings. View Deal

Puma Ignite NXT Golf Shoes £109 £76.30

With a saving of just over £30, these Ignite NXT shoes are made with a premium, natural leather for the saddle and interestingly the materials will naturally patina during wear, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind look. View Deal

FootJoy Heather Colour Block Polo £55 £44.50

The FJ Heather Colour Block polo is a smart, classy performance golf shirt and comes in an athletic fit. The colour pictures is available in sizes medium, large and XL, and there are two other colours available. View Deal

