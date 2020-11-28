Here we pick out the best offers available with Scottsdale Golf, from clubs to shoes, accessories and more
Scottsdale Golf Cyber Monday Deals
With Black Friday now gone, we’re still on the lookout for the best golf deals to help you save money this month and now we have Cyber Monday Golf Deals to take a look at.
Here we pick out the best offers currently available with UK retailer Scottsdale Golf ahead of the shopping event of the year.
Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood
£299 £199
Titleist made a big step up with the TS range when they came out, especially around ball speed. We found it be one of the fastest on the market and consequently it gave us some of our longest carries, exceeding what we experienced with 917. Sounds great right? Well it gets better because now it is available with £100 off.
Vega Mizar Irons
£1,600 £699
Premium Japanese brand Vega is known for its beautiful forged irons and these Mizar blades are stunning. You’ll also get a free J Lindeberg Pro Golf Travel Cover worth £249!
Cobra XL Speed Irons
£499 £299
The Cobra Speed XL irons were originally released in 2019, and are a perfect example of the kind of quality you can get in a set of irons at a great price. At the moment you can save £200 on a set from 5-SW and you also get a free J Lindeberg umbrella.
Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedge
£149 £89.99
Available in three different finishes and a few different lofts, the Vokey SM7 wedge has £50 off in the Scottsdale Golf sale.
Cobra Travel Cover
£129.99 £89.99
A huge saving of £50 on this Cobra travel cover. Travel may be limited at the moment but if you’ve got something booked for next year then this will do the job very nicely.
Titleist Pro V1 Balls
£41.95 £36.95
Without doubt one of the best balls out there, the Pro V1 is below £37 at the moment – a real bargain. It’s also in the sale in the yellow colour, too.
Titleist Pro V1x Balls
£41.95 £36.95
If you’re a Pro V1x player, you’re in luck as they’re also in the sale with £5 off at Scottsdale Golf. Both the white and yellow balls are down at £36.95.
Titleist AVX Balls
£41.95 £36.95
The premium AVX is also in the sale in both white and yellow. It offers up ultimate performance with the softest of feels.
FootJoy Flex Golf Shoes
£80 £69.99
The Flex is a stylish, spikeless shoe that looks just as good on the course as it does in everyday life. It’s in the sale in sizes 7, 8, 9, 9.5 and 10 in grey and navy, and in sizes 7, 8.5 and 9 in white.
Puma Ignite PWRAdapt Golf Shoes
£129 £81.27
The Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged footwear is said to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings.
Puma Ignite NXT Golf Shoes
£109 £76.30
With a saving of just over £30, these Ignite NXT shoes are made with a premium, natural leather for the saddle and interestingly the materials will naturally patina during wear, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind look.
FootJoy Heather Colour Block Polo
£55 £44.50
The FJ Heather Colour Block polo is a smart, classy performance golf shirt and comes in an athletic fit. The colour pictures is available in sizes medium, large and XL, and there are two other colours available.
adidas Sport AeroReady Polo Shirt
£59.99 £38.50
An excellent adidas Sport golf polo shirt for less than £40? That sounds good to us. This shirt features a breathable and lightweight fabric that also features AeroReady technology which absorbs moisture well.
Puma Golf Floodlight Polo Shirt
£44.99 £31.49
Save over £13 on this Puma polo shirt which will look as good on your shoulders, as it does on Rickie Fowler or Bryson DeChambeau’s.
Galvin Green Apollo Waterproof Jacket
£289 £231.20
As far as all-round top performing waterproofs go, the Apollo from Galvin Green is right up there. It is lightweight, looks great, soft and comfortable, stretchy and the fit can be tailored nicely with the drawstring at the waist and Velcro cuffs. Save over £50 at the moment too at Scottsdale Golf.
ProQuip Aquasoft Windproof Slipover
£39.95 £19.99
This luxuriously soft golf gilet boasts impressive windproof qualities, whisper quiet materials and an easy access ¼ zip design. Right now it is below £20, making it excellent value.
J Lindeberg Ellott Trousers
£99 £69.30
J. Lindeberg’s Ellott trousers are one of the best models on the market right now, with the new design getting a fresh update. The new fabric is breathable, lightweight, stretchy, water repellent and quick drying which is everything you could possibly want from a golf trouser right? Save nearly £30 now too.
Under Armour Elevated Tour Cap
£30 £18.90
Coming in size M/L, this Under Armour baseball cap is available in both grey and navy with over £11 off its usual price of £30.