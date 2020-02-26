Check out the latest putters from Scotty Cameron and get some guidance on the model that might be best for your game

Which Scotty Cameron Putter Is Right For Me?

Head shapes, colours, alignment aids, weighting and face type are all variations to take into account when deciding on your Scotty Cameron putter – a brand that offers the ultimate in feel and looks.

Which model in the Scotty Cameron putter range is right for you? We take a look at some of the latest models in the Scotty Cameron putter range to give you some idea on what to go for.

Scotty Cameron Putter Range

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters

Price: £380

Key Technology:

Each Special Select putter has been completely reworked.

Milled with a tour-inspired soft tri-sole design.

Performance balanced weighting expands on the use of interchangeable, customisable sole weights.

Range includes Scotty’s classic Newport, Newport 2 and Newport 2.5 blade styles. A Del Mar joins the new Fastback 1.5, Squareback 2, Flowback 5 and Flowback 5.5 designs too.

Verdict: While the fact remains that these putters are some of the most expensive on the market, you’ll struggle to find a better-looking and feeling putter range than the Scotty Cameron Special Select.

Will Suit: Golfers seeking the ultimate in feel and premium looks in mostly more compact head shapes.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters

Price: £379

Key Technology:

Incorporates multi-material construction featuring precision milled solid aluminium faces made from 6061 aircraft-grade aluminium.

303 stainless steel heads containing enhanced vibration dampening technology.

Helpful alignment options, including continuous lines and dots.

Features nine new mallets built around a mix of five head styles, with different shaft bend and alignment options.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

Verdict: Less address footprint without seemingly sacrificing any forgiveness over the outgoing Futura range. Many will enjoy the firm, stable feel and premium aesthetics.

Will Suit: Mostly suit current mallet users, those with straighter strokes or golfers that prioritise a forgiving, stable clubhead that is easy to align.

Scotty Cameron Teryllium T22 Putters

Price: £599

Key Technology:

Precision milled from 303 stainless steel

Tactical matte black finish that brings out Scotty’s “domino pattern” in the back cavity

Updated Teryllium inlay construction with an improved elastomer vibration dampening membrane

Removable sole weight technology

Three models available

Will Suit: Golfers with no budget that want a premium, fantastic looking putter.

Scotty Cameron Concept X Putters

Price: £545

Key technology:

Blend the visual characteristics of a Newport 2 with the playability of a mallet

High-MOI “wings” that increase stability and forgiveness.

New dual-zone vibration dampening technology, which comprises two chambers separated by a band of stainless steel, for precisely tuned sound and feel.

Verdict: Very top end in terms of price, but this unique design increases stability on putters that still look relatively compact behind the ball. The looks are incredibly premium, the finish oozing class.

Will Suit: Those not on a budget seeking extra forgiveness from a putter that still plays much like a blade.

