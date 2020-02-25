Check out the latest golf balls from Srixon
Which Srixon Ball Is Right For Me?
The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.
Within the Srixon ball range, many of you will be well aware of the success and wide appeal of the hugely popular Srixon AD333 ball, but there are a number of other models in the range.
Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Srixon ball will suit your game.
Srixon Ball Range
Srixon Z-Star Ball
Price: £39.99
Key Technology:
- Lower compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core for softer feel and improved launch conditions
- More aerodynamic 338 Speed Dimple pattern for yardage gains
- Spin Skin coating for more greenside spin
Verdict: An excellent offering in the premium ball category. The difference between the Z-Star and Z-Star XV appears to have reduced, making the decision between the two trickier to make, but both are exceptional all-round packages
Will Suit: Higher swing speed players that want distance off the tee without sacrificing feel or short game control
Srixon Z-Star XV Ball
Price: £39.99
Key Technology:
- Redesigned Energetic Gradient Growth Core for better launch conditions
- More aerodynamic 338 Speed Dimple pattern for yardage gains and full shot control
- Spin Skin coating for softer feel and more consistent spin on approach shots from any lie
Verdict: Another quality product, the 6th generation Z-Star XV offers tour performance.
Will Suit: Those looking to get the most from their golf ball.
Srixon Q-Star Tour Ball
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- FastLayer Core – a gradual transition from soft inner core to firm outer edge.
- Srixon’s SeRM compound cover helps to dig deep into the grooves of wedges and irons
- New alignment design
Will Suit: Those looking for a tour-calibre golf ball but with a softer feel.
Srixon AD333 Ball
Price: £19.99
Key Technology:
- FastLayer Core – a gradual transition from soft inner core to firm outer edge.
- 338 Speed Dimple Pattern
- Srixon’s SeRM compound cover helps to dig deep into the grooves of wedges and irons
Verdict: An excellent all-round offering given the modest price tag.
Will Suit: Those who want affordable distance without losing out too much on a soft feel or control
Srixon UltiSoft Ball
Price: £19.99
Key Technology:
- Redesigned Energetic Gradient Growth Core for better launch conditions
- Low compression creates higher launch angle, which equates to more distance
- 338 advanced dimple pattern reduces drag, improving accuracy and distance
Will Suit: Slower-swinging golfers
Srixon Soft Feel Ball
Price: £19.99
Key Technology:
- Softer near centre, gradually firmer around perimeter, soft-feeling while maximising ball speed
- 338 Speed Dimple pattern increases distance by reducing drag
- Ionomer cover thin and soft to provide greenside spin control
Will Suit: Slower-swinging golfers
Srixon AD333 Tour Ball
Price: £24.99
Key Technology:
- Lower compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core can be fully compressed by moderate swing speeds, resulting in less backspin
- Third-generation Spin Skin for tour-level spin control on approach shots and greenside
- 338 Speed Dimple pattern increases distance by reducing drag, also helping accuracy in wind
Verdict: A ball that has a urethane cover and excellent long game performance for under £30 provides a great deal of value. For many amateur players, it will offer everything they’re looking for while saving a few pounds over tour-level premium balls.
Will Suit: Moderate swing speed players
Srixon Soft Feel Lady Ball
Price: £19.99
Key Technology:
- Softer near centre, gradually firmer around perimeter, soft-feeling while maximising ball speed
- Tuned to a woman’s swing, launching higher with more carry
- 338 Speed Dimple pattern increases distance by reducing drag, also helping accuracy in wind
- Ionomer cover thin and soft to provide greenside spin control
Will Suit: Lady golfers, or those with slower-than-average swing speeds.
Srixon Distance Ball
Price: £9.99
Key Technology:
- 2-Piece with highly resilient ionomer cover for longer drives
- 93 compression
- Aerodynamic 324 speed dimple configuration with true and penetrating trajectory
- Energetic Gradient Growth core with soft compression for high velocity shots
Will Suit: High handicap golfers and those needing every bit of help to get more distance
What model in the Srixon ball range is the right one for you? Hopefully this helps. Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.