Which Srixon Clubs Are Right For Me?

We hope to answer that question by showcasing the latest Srixon clubs range, outlining the key technology to give you an idea of how that may help your game

To find the right Srixon clubs for your game, we take a look at the manufacturer’s latest clubs in the Srixon clubs range so you have a better idea of which Cleveland clubs will suit your swing.

Be sure to click the links for the latest Srixon clubs reviews.

Srixon Clubs Range

Srixon Z 785 Driver

Price: £349

Key Technology:

Titanium Cup Face made from a premium exotic alloy

Allows Srixon to make the face thinner and more flexible for added ball speed.

Lightweight carbon crown, which shifts the weight to the perimeter

Quick Tune System so golfers can adjust loft and swing weight

Verdict: Improvement in looks, feel and added forgiveness.

Will Suit: Certainly appeals to a wide range of abilities

Srixon Z F85 Fairway Wood

Price: £199

Key Technology:

Steel face and stepped crown for ball speed and higher launch respectively

Lightweight carbon crown, which shifts the weight to the perimeter

Subtle changes to the bulge and roll properties of the face to increase distance and forgiveness.

Will Suit: Golfers who want a fairway wood with a larger profile than other models.

Srixon Z H85 Hybrid

Price: £179

Key Technology:

Steel face and stepped crown for ball speed and higher launch respectively

Lightweight carbon crown, which shifts the weight to the perimeter

Subtle changes to the bulge and roll properties of the face to increase distance and forgiveness.

Will Suit: Golfers who want a hybrid with a larger profile than other models.

Srixon Z U85 Utility Iron

Price: £169

Key Technology:

Fully hollow construction to aid consistency and forgiveness

Forged construction of the Z U85 uses ultra-soft 1020 carbon steel

High-strength SUP10 face to provide soft feel and excellent distance

Laser milling on the clubface

Five options from 18° to 29°

Will Suit: Those seeking a clean, sleek looking iron that can help in terms of forgiveness.

Srixon Z-Forged Irons

Price: £999

Key Technology:

A body forged from a single billet of soft 1020 carbon steel

A newly redesigned Tour V.T. Sole

A classic blade shape for versatility and feel.

Will Suit: Only the finest ball-strikers.

Srixon Z 785 Irons

Price: £799

Key Technology:

Feature a tour cavity, providing additional mass behind the impact location

A body forged from a single billet of soft 1020 carbon steel

Laser Milling produces consistent spin from the fairway or the rough

A newly redesigned Tour V.T. Sole

Srixon Z785 Irons Review

Verdict: Aimed at mid-to-low handicappers seeking distance, a soft feel and a relatively compact

Will Suit: Golfers who want a stunning set of irons but also want a forgiving iron that doesn’t hinder playability.

Srixon Z 585 Irons

Price: £799

Key Technology:

New Speed Groove, essentially an internal channel on the SUP10 face insert, allows for more face flexing

A wider Tour V.T. Sole with more trailing edge bounce provides smoother turf interaction

A body forged from soft 1020 carbon steel

Laser Milling produces consistent spin from the fairway or the rough

Srixon Z585 Irons Review

Verdict: Good distance and consistency from two compact-looking irons that also offer a soft feel and stability.

Will Suit: The avid golfer that wants to play a forged iron without necessarily sacrificing forgiveness.

