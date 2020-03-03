Check out the latest clubs Srixon has on offer.
Which Srixon Clubs Are Right For Me?
We hope to answer that question by showcasing the latest Srixon clubs range, outlining the key technology to give you an idea of how that may help your game
To find the right Srixon clubs for your game, we take a look at the manufacturer’s latest clubs in the Srixon clubs range so you have a better idea of which Cleveland clubs will suit your swing.
Be sure to click the links for the latest Srixon clubs reviews.
Additionally, with some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Srixon Clubs Range
Srixon Z 785 Driver
Price: £349
Key Technology:
- Titanium Cup Face made from a premium exotic alloy
- Allows Srixon to make the face thinner and more flexible for added ball speed.
- Lightweight carbon crown, which shifts the weight to the perimeter
- Quick Tune System so golfers can adjust loft and swing weight
Verdict: Improvement in looks, feel and added forgiveness.
Will Suit: Certainly appeals to a wide range of abilities
- BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Z 785 Driver from Scottsdale Golf for £349
- BUY NOW (US): Srixon Z 785 Driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99
Srixon Z F85 Fairway Wood
Price: £199
Key Technology:
- Steel face and stepped crown for ball speed and higher launch respectively
- Lightweight carbon crown, which shifts the weight to the perimeter
- Subtle changes to the bulge and roll properties of the face to increase distance and forgiveness.
Will Suit: Golfers who want a fairway wood with a larger profile than other models.
- BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Z F85 from Scottsdale Golf for £199
- BUY NOW (US): Srixon Z F85 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99
Srixon Z H85 Hybrid
Price: £179
Key Technology:
- Steel face and stepped crown for ball speed and higher launch respectively
- Lightweight carbon crown, which shifts the weight to the perimeter
- Subtle changes to the bulge and roll properties of the face to increase distance and forgiveness.
Will Suit: Golfers who want a hybrid with a larger profile than other models.
- BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Z H85 from American Golf for £179
- BUY NOW (US): Srixon Z H85 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99
Srixon Z U85 Utility Iron
Price: £169
Key Technology:
- Fully hollow construction to aid consistency and forgiveness
- Forged construction of the Z U85 uses ultra-soft 1020 carbon steel
- High-strength SUP10 face to provide soft feel and excellent distance
- Laser milling on the clubface
- Five options from 18° to 29°
Will Suit: Those seeking a clean, sleek looking iron that can help in terms of forgiveness.
- BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Z U85 iron from Scottsdale Golf for £169
- BUY NOW (US): Srixon Z U85 iron from Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99
Srixon Z-Forged Irons
Price: £999
Key Technology:
- A body forged from a single billet of soft 1020 carbon steel
- A newly redesigned Tour V.T. Sole
- A classic blade shape for versatility and feel.
Will Suit: Only the finest ball-strikers.
- BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Z-Forged irons from Scottsdale Golf for £999
- BUY NOW (US): Srixon Z-Forged irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $999.99
Srixon Z 785 Irons
Price: £799
Key Technology:
- Feature a tour cavity, providing additional mass behind the impact location
- A body forged from a single billet of soft 1020 carbon steel
- Laser Milling produces consistent spin from the fairway or the rough
- A newly redesigned Tour V.T. Sole
Verdict: Aimed at mid-to-low handicappers seeking distance, a soft feel and a relatively compact
Will Suit: Golfers who want a stunning set of irons but also want a forgiving iron that doesn’t hinder playability.
- BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Z 785 irons from Scottsdale Golf for £799
- BUY NOW (US): Srixon Z 785 irons from Worldwide Golf Shops for $999.99
Srixon Z 585 Irons
Price: £799
Key Technology:
- New Speed Groove, essentially an internal channel on the SUP10 face insert, allows for more face flexing
- A wider Tour V.T. Sole with more trailing edge bounce provides smoother turf interaction
- A body forged from soft 1020 carbon steel
- Laser Milling produces consistent spin from the fairway or the rough
Verdict: Good distance and consistency from two compact-looking irons that also offer a soft feel and stability.
Will Suit: The avid golfer that wants to play a forged iron without necessarily sacrificing forgiveness.
- BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Z 585 irons from Scottsdale Golf for £799
- BUY NOW (US): Srixon Z 585 irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $999.99
What models best suit you from the Srixon clubs range?
Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.