Sunday Trading: Father’s Day Golf Deals

Looking for a Father's Day present or just fancy grabbing a bargain?
Looking for a Father’s Day present or just fancy grabbing a bargain? You’re in the right place.
This week we take a look at some deals across various items including clothing, accessories, balls and more.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Check out the deals below…
NOW TV Sky Sports Golf Pass – Near 50% saving
Now TV currently has an incredible deal on their new Golf Pass (which actually allows you to watch all the sports anyway).
It last 4 months to ensure fans can watch the US Open right through to the Ryder Cup and costs just £70, a saving of £60 from the RRP of £130!
This really is a great deal and only lasts until 15th June!
- BUY NOW: Sky Sports 4 Month Golf Pass for £70
Callaway Men’s Dawn Patrol Glove – From £8.53
Need a new glove? Callaway’s Dawn Patrol gloves currently have small discounts on Amazon, available from £8.53 when the RRP is £12.95.
Discounted Under Armour Men’s Tech 1/4 Zip
These UA 1/4 zip jumpers currently have big savings on Amazon. It says from £16 but most are in the mid-£20s price range – a good saving from the £30 RRP.
PGA Tour 6ft Putting Mat – Was £30.99, Now £19.95
Want to improve your putting this year? This could really help.
This PGA Tour putting mat comes with a guide ball and a training DVD to help you improve your stroke and feel. It should help you hole more putts in 2018.
Under Armour Men’s Playoff Polo – From £32.99
These UA Playoff polos retail at £45 and can be picked up for well under that on Amazon currently.
Perfect for the summer ahead and a great saving too.
Colin Montgomerie Practice Net – Was £18.99, Now £12.70
All golfers want to improve their chipping and just 10 or 15 minutes a day using this practice net could make all the difference.
The Colin Montgomerie-branded net has five sections and currently has 33% off its retail price on Amazon so represents a tidy saving too.
Garmin Approach S20 GPS Watch – Was £199.99, Now £141.20
GPS watches can really help your game and here’s a very good deal on the Garmin Approach S20.
You can buy it for just £141.21 on Amazon which is well below its £200 retail price. It can be picked up for around £160 elsewhere on the net.
Men’s Under Armour Match Play Shorts – Were £45, From £29.99
Here is the perfect purchase for summer time, a new pair of Under Armour golf shorts.
They retail at £45 but can be picked up from £29.99, with most size and colour options available around £35, still representing a good saving.
Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls – Were £37.99, Now £31.95
Get over £6 off a dozen of the new 2018 Callaway Chrome Soft X golf balls on Amazon.
The new balls, which feature one of the world’s strongest materials in Graphene, retail at £37.99 a dozen and can be bought for just £31.95.
Masters 3 Wheel Push Trolley – Was £79.99, Now £58.72
New a new set of wheels? Here is a good, cheap option from Amazon in the form of the Masters 3 wheel push trolley.
It currently has a saving of over £21 off its RRP, now available for just £58.72.
Calvin Klein Alfa Jacket – Was £69.99, Now £34.99
Here is a great saving on the Calvin Klein Alfa jacket from American Golf in the Father’s Day sale.
It is currently half price.
Puma Golf Grip Fusion Classic shoes – Were £80, Now £54.99
Get £25 off these Puma shoes in American Golf’s Father’s Day sale.
- BUY NOW: Puma Golf Grip Fusion Classic Shoes for £54.99 from American Golf
TomTom Golfer Limited Edition GPS Watch – £119.99
Get this limited edition TomTom Golfer GPS watch for £20 less than its £139.99 RRP in American Golf’s Father’s Day sale.
See all of American Golf’s Father’s Deal deals here
American Golf also has 10% off all trolleys here