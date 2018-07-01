Need some new golf clothes? You're in the right place.
Sunday Trading: Huge Golf Apparel Savings
Need some new golf clothes? You’re in the right place.
This week’s Sunday Trading features some great apparel deals from American Golf’s current sale.
It also features golf shoes too with massive savings on Nike and Adidas models.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Nike Colour Block Shirt – Was £39.95, Now £20
Nike Therma Core 1/2 Zip windshirt – Was £54.95, Now £25
Callaway Golf Stripe Polo Shirt Large – Was £39.99, Now £15
Ping Lennox Chino Trousers – Were £75, Now £35
J.Lindeberg Tour Tech Polo Shirt – Was £65, Now £45
Stromberg Sintra Trousers – Were £49.99, Now From £22.35
Granted, you’ll do well to pick up a pair for £22.35 but there are still huge savings to be had on Amazon for Stromberg’s Sintra trousers.
Adidas 3 Stripes 1/4 zip pullover – Was £39.99, Now From £19.99
Like this in blue? You can pick it up for just £19.99. Other colours are available and still well under the RRP.
Under Armour Jordan Spieth Tour Cap – Was £25, Now From £14.76
Best Drivers 2018: Check Out Our Picks
After a host of recent launches, we showcase…
Best Game-Improvement Irons 2018
Check out the best irons to help your…
Best Wedges 2018
After a new set of wedges in 2018?…
Best Putters 2018
Read our guide on 12 of the best…
These deals on golf shoes that we featured last week are still running…
Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2 Shoes – Were £129.95, Now £90
These Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2 shoes currently have £39.95 off in American Golf’s huge sale.
Note – they’re currently only available in size 12.
Nike Air Zoom Precision shoes – Were £149.95, Now £90
Save almost £60 on these Nike Air Zoom Precision shoes! They’re available in different sizes and three colour options.
Adidas Powerband BOA Boost shoes – Were £149.95, Now £105
As worn by Jon Rahm on the PGA and European Tours, these Adidas BOA Boost shoes currently have almost £45 off!
Adidas Tour 360 Boost 2 shoes Wide Fit – Were £169.95, Now £120
Save almost £50 on these limited edition Adidas Tour 360 shoes!
Available in wide fit from sizes 7-12.
As well as all of these deals, check out American Golf’s full apparel and shoes sale here!
American Golf also has some very decent savings in their Major Season sale.
Some of those deals include…
Srixon AD333 golf balls for less than £20
Normally £24, the ever-popular AD333 currently has over £4 off per dozen.
Cleveland RTX 3 Wedges – 1 for £99 or 2 for £169
Need to upgrade your wedges? Don’t look past this deal!
Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram