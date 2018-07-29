Here we take a look at how you can get some of the clubs, apparel and shoes on show at Carnoustie in the 147th Open Championship.

Sunday Trading: Post Open Championship Special

Here we take a look at how you can get some of the clubs, apparel and shoes on show at Carnoustie in the 147th Open Championship.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Check out all the products below…

TaylorMade M4 Driver

The driver used by Francesco Molinari to become the first ever Italian golfer to win a major. The M4 was released this year and features TaylorMade’s new Twist Face technology – see our review here.

TaylorMade M3 and M4 fairway woods

The Italian had both the M3 and M4 fairway woods in the bag at Carnoustie. His 3 wood is the M3 and his 5 wood is the M4.

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges

Molinari had TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges in the bag, helping him save strokes around the green as he went bogey-free on the weekend.

Frankie also had the Milled Grind Hi-Toe in the bag – read our review here.

Nike Lunar Control 2 shoes

The shoes worn by Rory McIlroy. Okay, they don’t say ‘Nasty’ on the bottom like his did last week but they are the ones you’ll see him wearing throughout the season.

Nike AeroBill Legacy 91 Cap

With many of the world’s top pros currently signed to wear Nike apparel and shoes, you see a lot of Nike caps about on Tour.

Under Armour Spieth 2 shoes

The shoes that Jordan Spieth currently wears and had a hand in designing.

Under Armour Spieth Tour Cap

Featuring the three-time major winner’s logo on the back.

Under Armour Spieth Tour Glove

GOLF DEALS THIS WEEK:

American Golf currently have a large Major Offers Sale.

Cleveland RTX 3 Wedge – £99 each or two for £169

BUY NOW: Cleveland RTX 3 wedge from American Golf

Palm Grove polo shirts – £14.99 each or two for £25

BUY NOW: Palm Grove polos from American Golf

TaylorMade Lightweight Stand Bag – £89.99 (£20 off)

Wilson Staff DX2 Soft golf balls – £16.99 per dozen

Golf Monthly Instruction

BUY NOW: Wilson Staff DX2 Soft golf balls from American Golf

Click here to view the full Major Offers Sale.

Check the Golf Monthly website for all the latest gear news and make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram