Sunday Trading: Post Open Championship Special
Here we take a look at how you can get some of the clubs, apparel and shoes on show at Carnoustie in the 147th Open Championship.
TaylorMade M4 Driver
The driver used by Francesco Molinari to become the first ever Italian golfer to win a major. The M4 was released this year and features TaylorMade’s new Twist Face technology – see our review here.
TaylorMade M3 and M4 fairway woods
The Italian had both the M3 and M4 fairway woods in the bag at Carnoustie. His 3 wood is the M3 and his 5 wood is the M4.
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 fairway wood for £249 from American Golf
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade M4 fairway wood for £199 from American Golf
TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges
Molinari had TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges in the bag, helping him save strokes around the green as he went bogey-free on the weekend.
Frankie also had the Milled Grind Hi-Toe in the bag – read our review here.
Nike Lunar Control 2 shoes
The shoes worn by Rory McIlroy. Okay, they don’t say ‘Nasty’ on the bottom like his did last week but they are the ones you’ll see him wearing throughout the season.
Nike AeroBill Legacy 91 Cap
With many of the world’s top pros currently signed to wear Nike apparel and shoes, you see a lot of Nike caps about on Tour.
Under Armour Spieth 2 shoes
The shoes that Jordan Spieth currently wears and had a hand in designing.
Under Armour Spieth Tour Cap
Featuring the three-time major winner’s logo on the back.
Under Armour Spieth Tour Glove
