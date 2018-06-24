In the market for a new pair of golf shoes? You're in the right place!





Sunday Trading: Huge Savings On Golf Shoes!

This week’s Sunday Trading features American Golf’s current apparel and shoes sale, which features savings of up to almost £60 off shoes worn by Tour Pros.

You’ll find deals on Rory McIlroy’s Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2s, Justin Rose’s Adipower Sport Boost 3s and Jon Rahm’s Adidas Powerband BOA Boosts.

Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2 Shoes – Were £129.95, Now £90

These Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2 shoes currently have £39.95 off in American Golf’s huge sale.

They’re currently only available in sizes 7, 9 and 12.

Nike Air Zoom Precision shoes – Were £149.95, Now £90

Save almost £60 on these Nike Air Zoom Precision shoes! They’re available in loads of sizes and three different colour options.

Adidas Adipower Sport Boost 3 Shoes Size 10 – Were £109.95, Now £75

Get almost £35 off these Adidas golf shoes as worn by Justin Rose.

Adidas Powerband BOA Boost shoes – Were £149.95, Now £105

As worn by Jon Rahm on the PGA and European Tours, these Adidas BOA Boost shoes currently have almost £45 off!

Adidas Tour 360 Boost 2 shoes Wide Fit – Were £169.95, Now £120

Save almost £50 on these limited edition Adidas Tour 360 shoes!

Available in wide fit from sizes 7-12.

As well as all of these deals, check out American Golf’s full apparel and shoes sale here!

American Golf also has some very decent savings in their Major Season sale.

Some of those deals include…

Srixon AD333 golf balls for less than £20

Normally £24, the ever-popular AD333 currently has over £4 off per dozen.

Cleveland RTX 3 Wedges – 1 for £99 or 2 for £169

Need to upgrade your wedges? Don’t look past this deal!

BUY NOW: Cleveland RTX 3 wedges from American Golf

