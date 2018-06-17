Sunday Trading – US Open Final Day Deals

Enjoy these amazing deals from American Golf and Amazon on a special day, with it being both Father's Day and the final day of the US Open!
Sunday Trading – Father’s Day & US Open Final Day Deals
Celebrate Father’s Day and the final day of the US Open by grabbing a bargain with these amazing deals from American Golf and Amazon, with some massive discounts on golf bags, shirts, balls and much much more!
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Under Armour Men’s Performance Polo T-Shirt
This UA Performance Polo T-Shirt has been redesigned to have a more athletic fit, without the performance changing—it still keeps you cool and mobile, doesn’t wrinkle, snag, hold odour, or fade.
Currently on offer for up to £12 off RRP at Amazon, this shirt is perfect for a summer of golf.
BUY NOW: Under Armour Men’s Performance Polo T-Shirt at Amazon from £18.39
Under Armour Men’s Tech Shorts
With summer coming quick and fast, shorts are a must have for a lot of golfers.
These UA Tech Shorts which have a fuller cut for complete comfort as well as four way stretch fabric to allow mobility in any direction currently have more than 25% off them at Amazon.
BUY NOW: Under Armour Men’s Tech Shorts at Amazon from £29.39
Srixon Men’s AD333 Golf Balls
Get more than £10 off these Srixon AD333 Golf Balls from Amazon.
These balls are currently priced at £17.99 on Amazon, down from £28.99.
BUY NOW: Srixon Men’s AD333 Golf Ball – White at Amazon for £17.99
Callaway Men’s Chev Comfort Golf Shoes
Callaway’s Chev Comfort Waterproof Golf shoes that are lightweight and waterproof, makes this shoe a fantastic buy for any golfer.
Get more than 10% off these shoes at Amazon today.
BUY NOW: Callaway Men’s Chev Comfort Golf Shoes from Amazon from £39
Callaway Men’s X Series Golf Club Bag
This durable nylon constructed bag only weighs 1.9 kg when empty, with the top cuff featuring a 14 way design to ensure the best possible organisation and protection to your club.
It currently has more than 20% off this bag at Amazon.
BUY NOW: Callaway Men’s X Series Golf Club Bag from Amazon for £89.71
Callaway Men’s Dawn Patrol Golf Glove
The Callaway Dawn Patrol showcases the ultimate in performance and durability in this all leather glove.
It’s got up to a third off its RRP at Amazon at the moment.
BUY NOW: Callaway Men’s Dawn Patrol Golf Glove from £8.73 at Amazon
Adidas Golf Climaheat Gridded Windshirt
This sporty outer layer has been designed to keep you warm and comfortable long into the golf season.
Get this for next winter with this great deal from American Golf with nearly £30 off this Windshirt.
BUY NOW: Adidas Golf Climaheat Gridded Windshirt for £45 at American Golf
Adidas Golf Crossknit Boost Shoes
Get the most out of your golf game with the high performing Crossknit Boost golf shoes.
You can save nearly £50 on these shoes at American Golf today.
BUY NOW: Adidas Golf Crossknit Boost Shoes at American Golf for £69.99
Athletico Padded Golf Travel Bag
Thinking of going abroad to play golf this summer?
Then get nearly 50% off with this amazing deal from Amazon on this Athletico Padded Golf Travel Bag to make sure that your clubs arrive safely.
BUY NOW: Athletico Padded Golf Travel Bag from Amazon for £35.
PUMA Golf 6 Pocket Trousers
Enjoy your round of golf in confidence with the high performance 6 Pocket trousers from Puma.
These trousers are perfect for playing sports with a stretch fabrication to increase your wearing mobility when playing golf.
You can get £5 off them at the moment from American Golf today!
BUY NOW: PUMA Golf 6 Pocket Trousers from American Golf for £54.99
Masters Golf 5 Series 3 Wheel Trolley
This push cart is a 3 wheel golf trolley with a sturdy frame and high load capacity.
The design is as it is so that it can support the shape and weight of any cart bag and move easily over most types of terrain.
It currently has more than £25 off it at American Golf!
BUY NOW: Masters Golf 5 Series 3 Wheel Trolley at American Golf for £53.99
Masters Golf Pop Up Chipping Practice Net
Need to practice your chipping but can’t get out to the range?
Save £10 on this Masters Pop Up Chipping Practice Net so you can do your chipping at home when you buy it from American Golf.
BUY NOW: Masters Pop Up Chipping Practice Net for £14.99 at American Golf
Glenmuir Leona Merino Ladies Vest
This luxurious extra fine Merino wool sweater will help you deliver a more natural performance as you play golf.
Get more than £25 off it at American Golf today!
BUY NOW: Glenmuir Leona Merino Ladies Vest from American Golf for £48.74
Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch
With a host of brand new features, this exceptional watch from Garmin has it all!
Styled to look great on and off the golf course, this watch benefits from a new intuitive user interface.
You can get it for £50 less than the RRP if you buy it today from American Golf.
BUY NOW: Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch from American Golf for £349.99
Lacoste Men’s Polo Shirt
This classic polo is a brilliant addition to the Lacoste sport range, and is perfect for both on and off the course.
You can get more than 25% off it at Amazon today.
BUY NOW: Lacoste Men’s Polo Shirt from Amazon for £42.99
Callaway Golf Tri-Fold Towel
This Callaway Tri-Fold Towel offers great absorbency in a compact design that hangs perfectly on any bag.
There is currently 25% off it at Amazon, so be quick!
BUY NOW: Callaway Golf Tri-Fold Towel for £8.99 at Amazon
PGA Tour Booster Tees (Pack of 24)
This pack contains 24 PGA Tour booster tees, including three different sizes, all coming in bright colours which helps you find them after use easily.
They currently are half price on Amazon.
BUY NOW: PGA Tour Booster Tees (Pack of 24) for £4.99 at Amazon
TaylorMade Lightweight Single Canopy Mens Golf Umbrella
The TaylorMade 60inch Single Canopy Umbrella is a great value umbrella for rainy days on the golf course.
You can get nearly 20% off it at Amazon today.
BUY NOW: TaylorMade Lightweight Single Canopy Mens Golf Umbrella for £29.08 from Amazon
Under Armour Mens UA Golf Storm 3 Rain Jacket Water Repellent Full Zip
This 100% waterproof jacket using UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability.
On offer for more than £50 less than the RRP at Amazon, grab yourself a bargain today!
BUY NOW: Under Armour Mens UA Golf Storm 3 Rain Jacket Water Repellent Full Zip at Amazon from £65.37
Adidas Men’s Ultimate 365 Shorts
Adidas Ultimate 365 golf shorts for men are made of a moisture-wicking fabric and plenty of stretch to support all movements possible.
These shorts are currently been sold at Amazon from just over £27!
BUY NOW: Adidas Men’s Ultimate 365 Shorts at Amazon from £27.37
