Sunday Trading – US Open Final Day Deals

Father's Day and the final day of the US Open

Sunday Trading – Father’s Day & US Open Final Day Deals

Celebrate Father's Day and the final day of the US Open by grabbing a bargain with these amazing deals from American Golf and Amazon, with some massive discounts on golf bags, shirts, balls and much much more!

Under Armour Men’s Performance Polo T-Shirt

This UA Performance Polo T-Shirt has been redesigned to have a more athletic fit, without the performance changing—it still keeps you cool and mobile, doesn’t wrinkle, snag, hold odour, or fade.

Currently on offer for up to £12 off RRP at Amazon, this shirt is perfect for a summer of golf.

BUY NOW: Under Armour Men’s Performance Polo T-Shirt at Amazon from £18.39



Under Armour Men’s Tech Short s



With summer coming quick and fast, shorts are a must have for a lot of golfers.

These UA Tech Shorts which have a fuller cut for complete comfort as well as four way stretch fabric to allow mobility in any direction currently have more than 25% off them at Amazon.

BUY NOW: Under Armour Men’s Tech Shorts at Amazon from £29.39

Srixon Men’s AD333 Golf Balls



Get more than £10 off these Srixon AD333 Golf Balls from Amazon.

These balls are currently priced at £17.99 on Amazon, down from £28.99.

BUY NOW: Srixon Men’s AD333 Golf Ball – White at Amazon for £17.99

Callaway Men’s Chev Comfort Golf Shoes



Callaway’s Chev Comfort Waterproof Golf shoes that are lightweight and waterproof, makes this shoe a fantastic buy for any golfer.

Get more than 10% off these shoes at Amazon today.

BUY NOW: Callaway Men’s Chev Comfort Golf Shoes from Amazon from £39

Callaway Men’s X Series Golf Club Bag

This durable nylon constructed bag only weighs 1.9 kg when empty, with the top cuff featuring a 14 way design to ensure the best possible organisation and protection to your club.

It currently has more than 20% off this bag at Amazon.

BUY NOW: Callaway Men’s X Series Golf Club Bag from Amazon for £89.71

Callaway Men’s Dawn Patrol Golf Glove



The Callaway Dawn Patrol showcases the ultimate in performance and durability in this all leather glove.

It’s got up to a third off its RRP at Amazon at the moment.

BUY NOW: Callaway Men’s Dawn Patrol Golf Glove from £8.73 at Amazon

Adidas Golf Climaheat Gridded Windshirt

This sporty outer layer has been designed to keep you warm and comfortable long into the golf season.

Get this for next winter with this great deal from American Golf with nearly £30 off this Windshirt.

BUY NOW: Adidas Golf Climaheat Gridded Windshirt for £45 at American Golf