Which TaylorMade Ball Is Right For Me?

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.

The TaylorMade ball range has plenty of options which are sure to suit different types of players. Whether you’re after more spin and control around the greens, or a ball that offers all-out distance, there’s an option for you.

TaylorMade Ball Range

TaylorMade TP5 Ball

Price: £41.99

Key Technology:

Tri-Fast Core and Dual-Spin Cover combine for a 5-layer construction to perform with every club in your bag

3-layer core system enables maximum energy transfer for massive speed

Dual-Spin Cover delivers exceptional spin performance

TaylorMade TP5 Ball Review

Verdict: The five-layer design aids both driver and iron distance. The biggest gains will be for higher swing-speed players, who may also prefer the firmer feel of the TP5x, but everyone should enjoy the overall package for under £50 a dozen

Will Suit: Higher swing-speed players also seeking a soft feel and high levels of greenside spin

TaylorMade TP5x Ball

Price: £41.99

Key Technology:

Tri-Fast Core and Dual-Spin Cover combine for a 5-layer construction to perform with every club in your bag

3-layer core system enables maximum energy transfer for massive speed

Dual-Spin Cover delivers exceptional spin performance

TaylorMade TP5x Ball Review

Verdict: The biggest gains will be for higher swing-speed players. The TP5x has a firmer feel than the TP5. Everyone should enjoy the overall package for under £50 a dozen

Will Suit: Higher swing-speed players who prefer a firmer feel

TaylorMade TP5/TP5x Pix

Price: £49.99

Key Technology:

Tri-Fast Core and Dual-Spin Cover combine for a 5-layer construction to perform with every club in your bag

3-layer core system enables maximum energy transfer for massive speed

Dual-Spin Cover delivers exceptional spin performance

Features ClearPath alignment, which comprises 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics – designed in collaboration with Rickie Fowler.

Will Suit: Players who want a significant alignment aid on their premium ball.

TaylorMade Soft Response Ball

Price: £22.99

Key Technology:

Three-piece ball with a ZnO Flex 35-compression core

Features a unique Extended Flight Dimple pattern, with shallower U-shaped dimples

A soft ionomer cover increases green-side feel

TaylorMade Soft Response Ball Review

Verdict: Soft Response is a solid, soft-feeling all rounder at a good price.

Will Suit: A wide range of players looking for good all-round performance, including short game control, at a lower price than Tour performance balls.

TaylorMade Tour Response Ball

Price: £34.99

Key Technology:

Three-piece ball with a high-spring, 40-compression core made from elastic materials

Firmer second layer surrounds the soft inner core and allows for increased speed

A cast urethane cover allows the grooves of the wedge to better grip the golf ball

A crosslinking chemical reaction forms the urethane material – greater durability

TaylorMade Tour Response Ball Review

Verdict: An excellent additions to the TaylorMade golf ball family

Will Suit: If you are looking for that little more control around the greens, especially when chipping, then these are well worth testing for yourself if you want to save a few pounds.

TaylorMade Kalea Ball

Price: £19.99

Key Technology:

High-Energy REACT Core

Soft Ionomer Cover

Soft 60 compression feel

Will Suit: Designed for lady golfers

