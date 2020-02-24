Check out the latest golf balls from TaylorMade and find out which might be best for your game
Which TaylorMade Ball Is Right For Me?
The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.
The TaylorMade ball range has plenty of options which are sure to suit different types of players. Whether you’re after more spin and control around the greens, or a ball that offers all-out distance, there’s an option for you.
Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which model from the TaylorMade ball range will suit your game.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
TaylorMade Ball Range
TaylorMade TP5 Ball
Price: £41.99
Key Technology:
- Tri-Fast Core and Dual-Spin Cover combine for a 5-layer construction to perform with every club in your bag
- 3-layer core system enables maximum energy transfer for massive speed
- Dual-Spin Cover delivers exceptional spin performance
Verdict: The five-layer design aids both driver and iron distance. The biggest gains will be for higher swing-speed players, who may also prefer the firmer feel of the TP5x, but everyone should enjoy the overall package for under £50 a dozen
Will Suit: Higher swing-speed players also seeking a soft feel and high levels of greenside spin
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade TP5 balls from American Golf for £41.99
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade TP5 balls from Worldwide Golf Shops from $44.99
TaylorMade TP5x Ball
Price: £41.99
Key Technology:
- Tri-Fast Core and Dual-Spin Cover combine for a 5-layer construction to perform with every club in your bag
- 3-layer core system enables maximum energy transfer for massive speed
- Dual-Spin Cover delivers exceptional spin performance
Verdict: The biggest gains will be for higher swing-speed players. The TP5x has a firmer feel than the TP5. Everyone should enjoy the overall package for under £50 a dozen
Will Suit: Higher swing-speed players who prefer a firmer feel
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade TP5x Balls from American Golf for £41.99
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade TP5x balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $44.99
TaylorMade TP5/TP5x Pix
Price: £49.99
Key Technology:
- Tri-Fast Core and Dual-Spin Cover combine for a 5-layer construction to perform with every club in your bag
- 3-layer core system enables maximum energy transfer for massive speed
- Dual-Spin Cover delivers exceptional spin performance
- Features ClearPath alignment, which comprises 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics – designed in collaboration with Rickie Fowler.
Will Suit: Players who want a significant alignment aid on their premium ball.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade TP5 Pix balls from American Golf for £39.99
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade TP5 Pix balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $44.99
TaylorMade Soft Response Ball
Price: £22.99
Key Technology:
- Three-piece ball with a ZnO Flex 35-compression core
- Features a unique Extended Flight Dimple pattern, with shallower U-shaped dimples
- A soft ionomer cover increases green-side feel
TaylorMade Soft Response Ball Review
Verdict: Soft Response is a solid, soft-feeling all rounder at a good price.
Will Suit: A wide range of players looking for good all-round performance, including short game control, at a lower price than Tour performance balls.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Soft Response balls from American Golf for £22.99
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Soft Response balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $24.99
TaylorMade Tour Response Ball
Price: £34.99
Key Technology:
- Three-piece ball with a high-spring, 40-compression core made from elastic materials
- Firmer second layer surrounds the soft inner core and allows for increased speed
- A cast urethane cover allows the grooves of the wedge to better grip the golf ball
- A crosslinking chemical reaction forms the urethane material – greater durability
TaylorMade Tour Response Ball Review
Verdict: An excellent additions to the TaylorMade golf ball family
Will Suit: If you are looking for that little more control around the greens, especially when chipping, then these are well worth testing for yourself if you want to save a few pounds.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Tour Response balls from American Golf for £34.99
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Tour Response balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99
TaylorMade Kalea Ball
Price: £19.99
Key Technology:
- High-Energy REACT Core
- Soft Ionomer Cover
- Soft 60 compression feel
Will Suit: Designed for lady golfers
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Kalea Balls from American Golf for £19.99
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Kalea Balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $19.99
Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.