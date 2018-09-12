Check out the latest golf balls from TaylorMade

Which TaylorMade Ball Is Right For Me?

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.

TaylorMade has a range of golf balls on the market that suit different types of players. Whether you’re after more spin and control around the greens, or a ball that offers all-out distance, there’s an option for you.

Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which TaylorMade ball will suit your game.

TaylorMade Ball Range

TaylorMade TP5 Ball

Price: £49.99

Key Technology:

Tri-Fast Core and Dual-Spin Cover combine for a 5-layer construction to perform with every club in your bag

3-layer core system enables maximum energy transfer for massive speed

Dual-Spin Cover delivers exceptional spin performance

TaylorMade TP5 Ball Review

Verdict: The five-layer design aids both driver and iron distance. The biggest gains will be for higher swing-speed players, who may also prefer the firmer feel of the TP5x, but everyone should enjoy the overall package for under £50 a dozen

Will Suit: Higher swing-speed players

BUY NOW: TaylorMade TP5 Balls from American Golf for £39.99

TaylorMade TP5x Ball

Price: £49.99

Key Technology:

Tri-Fast Core and Dual-Spin Cover combine for a 5-layer construction to perform with every club in your bag

3-layer core system enables maximum energy transfer for massive speed

Dual-Spin Cover delivers exceptional spin performance

TaylorMade TP5x Ball Review

Verdict: The biggest gains will be for higher swing-speed players. The TP5x has a firmer feel than the TP5. Everyone should enjoy the overall package for under £50 a dozen

Will Suit: Higher swing-speed players

BUY NOW: TaylorMade TP5x Balls from American Golf for £39.99

TaylorMade Project (a) Ball

Price: £39.99

Key Technology:

322 dimple pattern for less drag, meaning superior distance

Dual core design is comprised of a larger, softer inner core for greater feel

Stiffer outer core increases velocity and aids greenside spin

Verdict: A good all-rounder that provides many of the same benefits as the TP5, although to a slightly lesser degree

Will Suit: A wide range of players

BUY NOW: TaylorMade Project (a) Balls from American Golf for £29.99

TaylorMade Project (s) Ball

Price: £24.99

Key Technology:

‘S’ is for soft – lower compression than other balls in the TaylorMade range for softer feel

Dual-distance core is larger and softer, reducing ball spin, and increasing ball speed for more distance

Aerodynamic ionomer cover offers less drag and a high ball flight trajectory

3-Piece construction

High visibility coloured balls feature a UV resistant matte paint for less glare

Verdict: Those with slower swing speeds might actually find the Project (s) will be the longest ball for them off the tee, while the extremely soft feel on all shots will appeal for many

Will Suit: Slower swing speeds players

BUY NOW: TaylorMade Project (s) Balls from American Golf for £19.99

TaylorMade Burner Lady Ball

Price: £17.99

Key Technology:

Burner REACT Core generates more ball speed

IOTHANE aerodynamic cover provides more distance and short game responsiveness

Soft 60 compression feel

Will Suit: Designed for lady golfers

Golf Monthly Instruction

BUY NOW: TaylorMade Burner Lady Balls from American Golf for £9.99

Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.